Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Justin Jefferson: Minnesota Vikings receiver says London is ready for 'the Griddy' as he looks to star on Tottenham Hotspur stage
Jefferson leads the NFL with 3,262 receiving yards in the subsequent two and a bit seasons, picking up right where he left off in Week One of this campaign with nine catches, 184 yards and two TDs in a dominant display against the Green Bay Packers. Now, he and the...
Porterville Recorder
Bucs TE Brate allowed to re-enter game after concussion
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate sat out the second half of Sunday night’s 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion after earlier colliding with a teammate and being allowed to re-enter the game. Brate was shaken up just before...
Porterville Recorder
Allen rallies Bills to win after Ravens' 4th-down try fails
BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Bass kicked a 21-yard field goal on the game’s final play, and Josh Allen rallied the Buffalo Bills from a 17-point deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 on Sunday. With the score tied at 20 in the final quarter, the Ravens (2-2) had...
Porterville Recorder
Wilson rallies Jets past Pickett, Steelers 24-20
PITTSBURGH (AP) — There was no doubt in Zach Wilson's mind. None. And the second-year New York Jets quarterback had no interest in keeping his confidence to himself. So walking into the huddle late in the fourth quarter on Sunday, the Jets down by three in a place the franchise had won just once in over a half-century of trying, Wilson let it be known he wasn't settling for a field goal and a chance at overtime.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Porterville Recorder
Alford's late pickoff saves Falcons' 23-20 win over Browns
ATLANTA (AP) — Arthur Smith said his Atlanta Falcons won't always be able to run the ball as effectively as they did against the Cleveland Browns, who were missing three starters on their defensive line. Clearly, the Falcons coach will be happy when he can lean on his ground...
Porterville Recorder
Arizona 26, Carolina 16
Car_Luvu 33 interception return (Pineiro kick), 12:13. Ari_Ertz 2 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 7:42. Ari_Murray 4 run (Prater kick), 10:26. Ari_M.Brown 23 pass from Murray (pass failed), 7:37. Car_McCaffrey 13 pass from Mayfield (pass failed), 4:47. A_69,810. AriCar. First downs2011. Total Net Yards338220. Rushes-yards37-13213-40 Passing206180. Punt Returns3-122-28 Kickoff Returns2-434-62.
Porterville Recorder
Green Bay 27, New England 24, OT
GB_Watson 15 run (Crosby kick), 13:00. NE_Ja.Jones 40 interception return (Folk kick), :13. GB_Tonyan 20 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 9:20. NE_Parker 25 pass from Zappe (Folk kick), 4:52. GB_FG Crosby 38, :05. Fourth Quarter. NE_D.Harris 5 run (Folk kick), 11:14. GB_Doubs 13 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 6:14. First...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Giants 20, Chicago 12
NYG_D.Jones 21 run (Gano kick), 5:06. NYG_D.Jones 8 run (Gano kick), 5:17. Chi_FG Badgley 35, 11:02. RUSHING_Chicago, Herbert 19-77, Fields 7-52, Ebner 6-20. N.Y. Giants, Barkley 31-146, Jones 6-68, Taylor 3-30, Breida 3-18, Brightwell 1-0. PASSING_Chicago, Fields 11-22-0-174. N.Y. Giants, Jones 8-13-0-71, Taylor 1-3-1-11. RECEIVING_Chicago, Mooney 4-94, Kmet 3-16, Ebner...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bills fans selflessly donate to Tua Tagovailoa's foundation after injury
Fans of the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills don’t always get along, seeing as their teams have been playing each other in-division since 1966, when the AFC East was actually the AFL Eastern Division. That’s just the nature of sports. However, Bills fans, once again, took it upon...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Jets 24, Pittsburgh 20
NYJ_FG Zuerlein 38, 4:03. NYJ_Z.Wilson 2 pass from Berrios (Zuerlein kick), 12:37. Pit_Pickett 1 run (Boswell kick), 7:18. Pit_Pickett 2 run (Boswell kick), 13:36. NYJ_Co.Davis 5 pass from Z.Wilson (Zuerlein kick), 7:31. NYJ_Bre.Hall 2 run (Zuerlein kick), :16. A_66,578. NYJPit. First downs1920. Total Net Yards348297. Rushes-yards29-9831-119 Passing250178. Punt Returns0-03-16 Kickoff...
Porterville Recorder
Kansas City 41, Tampa Bay 31
KC_Kelce 16 pass from Mahomes (Wright kick), 14:14. KC_Edwards-Helaire 3 run (Wright kick), 4:01. KC_Edwards-Helaire 2 pass from Mahomes (Wright kick), 11:26. TB_Evans 13 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 8:50. KC_Gray 1 run (Wright kick), 2:11. TB_Evans 1 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :10. Third Quarter. KC_FG Wright 44, 11:26.
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Chargers 34, Houston 24
LAC_Everett 18 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), 12:00. LAC_Ekeler 10 run (Hopkins kick), 12:57. LAC_Ekeler 20 run (Hopkins kick), 10:00. Hou_Pierce 75 run (Fairbairn kick), 9:48. LAC_FG Hopkins 23, 4:35. LAC_FG Hopkins 37, :00. Third Quarter. Hou_Burkhead 8 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), 1:12. Fourth Quarter. Hou_Cooks 18 pass from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 23, Cleveland 20
Atl_Patterson 13 run (Koo kick), 1:20. Cle_Brissett 4 run (York kick), 7:35. Atl_Huntley 5 run (Koo kick), 12:51. Cle_Chubb 28 run (York kick), 9:51. RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 19-118, Hunt 10-49, Brissett 5-16, Njoku 1-(minus 6). Atlanta, Allgeier 10-84, Huntley 10-56, Patterson 9-38, A.Williams 1-21, Mariota 5-3. PASSING_Cleveland, Brissett 21-35-1-234. Atlanta, Mariota...
numberfire.com
Christian McCaffrey (ankle) officially questionable for Panthers
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) is questionable for Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals. McCaffrey returned to a limited practice on Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said he's "very hopeful" that his star running back will be available. If not, Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman will likely split backfield duties for Carolina.
Yardbarker
Cardinals' Success Rests on Containing Christian McCaffrey
It's game day for the Arizona Cardinals, as a whole week's worth of preparations for the Carolina Panthers will come to fruition. Heading into Bank of America Stadium, the Cardinals are 1-2 with a dash of luck on their side in their sole win. Unfortunately, Arizona hasn't been so lucky...
Baker Mayfield could be benched: Carolina Panthers won’t rule out QB change after latest loss
Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers dropped their third game in four tries this season, putting up an uninspired performance
Panthers remain optimistic about Christian McCaffrey's Week 4 status
If you have Christian McCaffrey in your lineup, then you have to be feeling good. And the Carolina Panthers are reportedly feeling good about feeling good. About six hours prior to kickoff of the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Joseph Person of The Athletic reported that there remains optimism around McCaffrey’s status for Sunday.
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 48, Detroit 45
Sea_Dissly 17 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 8:24. Det_Hockenson 32 pass from Goff (kick failed), 6:47. Sea_G.Smith 8 run (Myers kick), 4:35. Sea_Fant 2 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 5:04. Det_Jama.Williams 1 run (kick failed), :00. Third Quarter. Sea_Woolen 40 interception return (Myers kick), 14:49. Det_Jama.Williams 51 run (Goff run),...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 25, Washington 10
Was_Dotson 10 pass from Wentz (Slye kick), 7:05. Dal_Gallup 9 pass from Rush (kick failed), 1:04. Dal_Lamb 30 pass from Rush (Maher kick), 14:54. RUSHING_Washington, Gibson 13-49, Williams 5-48, McKissic 8-40, Wentz 1-5. Dallas, Elliott 19-49, Rush 2-7, Pollard 8-6. PASSING_Washington, Wentz 25-42-2-170. Dallas, Rush 15-27-0-223. RECEIVING_Washington, Thomas 5-19, Samuel...
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3
A-struck out for Vogelbach in the 5th. b-struck out for Guillorme in the 8th. c-grounded out for McCann in the 8th. d-struck out for Ozuna in the 8th. LOB_New York 9, Atlanta 5. HR_Vogelbach (6), off Morton; McNeil (8), off Morton; Swanson (25), off Bassitt; Olson (33), off Lugo. RBIs_Vogelbach 2 (25), McNeil (61), Swanson (96), Olson 2 (101), d'Arnaud 2 (60).
MLB・
Comments / 0