The study suggests that it should be unlikely many guitarists play extreme metal to boost their, erm, "mating success" John Lennon once famously suggested that "one of the main reasons to get on stage is that it's the quickest way of making contact." He was, of course, talking about getting laid. It's certainly true that the historically male-dominated arena of rock 'n' roll has led to some unhealthy dynamics when it comes to sex, but do that many straight men who play guitar really do it to boost their chances with women?

MUSIC ・ 2 HOURS AGO