Slipknot Drop Mysterious ‘Adderall’ Song Teaser
Slipknot appear ready to release their next song, with a mysterious teaser arriving online Wednesday night (Sept. 21). Teasing "9 Days: Adderall," the minute-long clip features quick-hitting footage of the band's members throughout the years along with a variety of other elements, presumably from a corresponding video. As for the...
Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Reveals the Job He First Wanted Before Becoming a Musician
As a guest on BBC Sounds with host Craig Charles, Slipknot's Corey Taylor revealed the job he first wanted as a child, before becoming a musician and, in a convenient twist, he also answered questions that were submitted by fith grade students at a U.S. school. Charles acknowledges Taylor as...
See If You Share a Birthday With a Rock Star
Let's light those candles and don't spare the pyro. These are rock and metal musicians we're talking about after all, so join us in celebrating their special days. Loudwire has compiled this handy calendar sharing the birthdays of rock and metal musicians so you know when to send along your well wishes or find a way to commemorate your favorite rocker.
Kim Kardashian Releases Her First Spotify-Exclusive Podcast
More than two years after Kim Kardashian inked an exclusive deal with Spotify for a podcast series focused on criminal-justice reform, the series is finally out. On Monday, Spotify released the first two episodes of original podcast “Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith,” available worldwide. Following the series premiere, new episodes will be released each Monday thereafter. The eight-episode podcast is narrated by Kardashian alongside veteran true-crime producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi, produced by Spotify and Tenderfoot TV. It follows the story of Keith, an Ohio man convicted of triple homicide who — for nearly three decades — has been...
Popculture
11 Secret Celebrity Metalheads
Heavy metal has countless fans worldwide, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that there are tons of celebrities who are big fans of the genre, even though some may be more secretive than others. For example, in a previous article, Loudwire noted that Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie is a fan. The outlet referenced a past appearance on The Tonight Show, wherein the actress revealed a few of her favorite bands, including Silverstein, Bullet for My Valentine, and Slipknot.
loudersound.com
New research indicates that straight men who play guitar in extreme metal bands do it to impress other straight men
The study suggests that it should be unlikely many guitarists play extreme metal to boost their, erm, "mating success" John Lennon once famously suggested that "one of the main reasons to get on stage is that it's the quickest way of making contact." He was, of course, talking about getting laid. It's certainly true that the historically male-dominated arena of rock 'n' roll has led to some unhealthy dynamics when it comes to sex, but do that many straight men who play guitar really do it to boost their chances with women?
The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Said His Daughter Freaked Out When Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo Wrote a Song for the Group
Micky Dolenz said Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and a number of other rock stars happily contributed songs to the Prefab Four's 50th-anniversary album.
Members of Tool, Motley Crue, Soundgarden & More Added to Second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show
Earlier this month (Sept. 3), Foo Fighters – and their many musical guests – blew everyone away with the first of two tribute concerts in honor of late drummer Taylor Hawkins. Naturally, fans have been clamoring to learn more about who’ll be playing at the second show, and luckily, the band has just revealed a few more enticing names.
How to Watch Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ World Tour Livestream Concert on Apple Music
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever world tour might be coming to an end, but the Grammy- and Oscar-winning artist is giving fans who couldn’t make it to a show a front-row ticket thanks to a new livestream concert on Apple Music today. Eilish fans can watch the livestream on Apple Music starting on Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST. The livestream show is part of the brand’s Apple Music Live series, which has previously included livestream sets from Harry Styles to Luke Combs, and was previously recorded during Eilish‘s London concert at the O2 Arena. Buy...
10 Best Goth Metal Albums, Chosen by Hoaxed
Hoaxed are a dark rock/metal duo hailing from Portland, Oregon and they're here to dive into their picks for the 10 Best Goth Metal Albums. Formed in 2020, the band generated a fair amount of buzz the following year with the release of their self-titled EP, which features the standout track "Candle Master" and earlier this year, they introduced themselves to U.S. crowds as the opener on Amorphis' headlining tour with special guest Sylvaine.
Fans React to Slipknot’s New Album ‘The End, So Far’
Fans are reacting to Slipknot's release of their seventh studio album, The End, So Far, today (Sept. 30). Response to the album that lead singer Corey Taylor calls "the end of one moment" for the band has been swift and passionate by legions of Slipknot fans online. This explanation has...
Hollywood Undead Earn 11 New Platinum + Gold Song Certifications
Congratulations to Hollywood Undead, who've just been awarded new platinum and gold certifications for a total of 11 songs by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The certifications were dated for Sept. 19. The band's songs "City," "Young," "Black Dahlia," and "No. 5" from their 2008 album Swan Songs;...
Lars Ulrich's anti-Napster video remains one of metal's weirdest moments ever
We still can't believe the Metallica man did this
Devin Townsend Debuts Dreamy ‘Call of the Void’ Off New Album ‘Lightwork’
Prog visionary Devin Townsend will release his latest album, Lightwork, on Oct. 28 and he's now released the second single, "Call of the Void." The track follows "Moonpeople" and suggests to fans that this record won't be quite as lined with some of the brutal aggression present in so much of Devy's previous affairs. Or will it? Who knows? It's what makes a new released from him so exciting — a sincere case of "expect the unexpected."
Miley Cyrus Shares Voicemail From Taylor Hawkins Telling Her to Cover Def Leppard’s ‘Photograph’
One of the highlights of Tuesday's Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert was when Miley Cyrus came out to join Def Leppard on a cover of the band's "Photograph." But this was no mere guest spot, as Cyrus revealed online that her covering "Photograph" was actually the idea of the late Foo Fighters drummer himself.
Slay This Holiday Season With a ‘Stranger Things’ Hellfire Club Christmas Sweater
You may have joined the Hellfire Club, but as the holiday season nears, it's time for new merch. Show that you can hang in Hawkins by donning the new officially licensed Stranger Things: Hellfire Club Christmas Sweater. All the cool kids (and by that we primarily mean Eddie Munson) will...
CNBC
Phil Collins, Genesis bandmates sell music rights in bundle deal — but Peter Gabriel isn't involved in it
The deal with Concord Music Group includes Genesis' publishing copyrights, recorded music income streams, and the individual masters of Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks. Collins and his bandmates join other music legends who in recent years have cashed in on their life's work. Peter Gabriel, the original frontman...
Kerrang
Album review: Slipknot – The End, So Far
It’s been quite the three years for Slipknot. Not counting the small matter of a global pandemic, inside the ranks of the Iowan hate machine, they’ve had to deal with the departure of Chris Fehn, the addition of tortilla-faced percussionist Michael Pfaff, and the death of former drummer and founder member Joey Jordison. Considering we had to wait five years for 2019's We Are Not Your Kind, it’s somewhat surprising to hear new music so soon.
Miley Cyrus Sings With Def Leppard + Foo Fighters at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert brought a variety of musical highlights Tuesday night (Sept. 28) in Los Angeles, serving as a peak inside the many influences that thrived in the late drummer's mind. One of the highlights came when a trio of Def Leppard members stepped up to rock a couple of classic tracks, with a little assistance from Miley Cyrus, Weezer drummer Pat Wilson and the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett and their backing vocalists.
How Slipknot Learned to Love Each Other More After Deaths of Joey Jordison + Paul Gray
In many ways, The End. So Far marks the end of an era for Slipknot, though the band has ensured that the album title does not signify the end of their career. But at this point, there is some time for reflection, and during a chat with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, singer Corey Taylor was asked about the band's late former drummer Joey Jordison.
