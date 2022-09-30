By Charles Brun: Chris Eubank Jr has reiterated that he’s going to hang up his gloves if he loses to Conor Benn on October 8th in their 157-lb catchweight fight. Even though Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) admits that he’ll only be 60% for the fight due to the rehydration clause and 157-lb strength-draining catchweight attached to the contest, he still feels that a loss to the 25-year-old Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) would signal that he’s not the fighter that he thought he was.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO