Read full article on original website
Related
Legendary Wrestler Reportedly Died At 79 On Friday
Antonio Inoki, an iconic Japanese pro wrestler and influential politician, passed away on Friday at the age of 79. Inoki's death was confirmed by New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the promotion he founded. Throughout his career in wrestling and politics, Inoki promoted peace. He was actually elected into the Japanese House of...
WWE・
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis stops Pitbull Cruz in rematch says Jose Benavidez Sr
By Brian Webber: Jose Benavidez Sr believes Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will knock out Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz in a rematch if the two fight again. Benavidez Sr has his doubts that Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) will fight Pitbull Cruz again because he feels their contest last December had a conclusive outcome.
Boxer Luis Quinones dies 5 days after losing fight
Boxer Luis Quinones died Thursday night at the age of 25, five days after losing a bout in Colombia. Quinones was knocked out by Jose Munoz at Coliseo Elias Chegwin in Barranquilla on Saturday. He was put on a stretcher and taken to the hospital after being knocked out. He underwent brain surgery and a craniectomy for a subdural hematoma.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather urged to fire bodyguard “KO’d by a lightweight”
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been urged to fire the bodyguard who a lightweight in Japan knocked out. Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi, a long-time friend of Mayweather’s, took a fight at late notice on the undercard of RIZIN 38. Mayweather fought Mikuru Asakura on top-billing and made...
RELATED PEOPLE
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner in career nosedive with latest social media post
Four-weight world champion Adrien Broner has admitted for the first time that his boxing career is heading on a downward trajectory. “The Problem,” who once fought Manny Pacquiao and was considered a Pound for Pound star, has fought just once in almost four years. Despite still being on the...
Report: Boxer Dies Days After Knockout Loss
Junior welterweight Luis Quinones passed away on Thursday night. He was just 25 years old. Quinones was hospitalized over the weekend after a knockout loss to Jose Munoz. Sadly, he was declared brain-dead on Thursday. Quinones' brother, Leonardo, confirmed this heartbreaking news on social media. "You went ahead of us...
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford in jeopardy
By Chris Williams: The November 19th undisputed welterweight clash between unified champion Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford is currently in jeopardy over the contract. WBO 147-lb champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) wants transparency to the expenses for the event because he’s not getting a guaranteed purse. Crawford will be getting a percentage of the net revenue for the fight. As a result, he wants the power to be able to approve or reject expenses for the fight.
UFC Fight Night 211: Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan odds, picks and predictions
In a women’s strawweight bout in the main event, Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan meet Saturday at UFC Fight Night 211 at UFC’s APEX Facility in Las Vegas. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the UFC Fight Night 211: Dern vs. Yan odds, with expert picks and predictions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BoxingNews24.com
Adrien Broner calls out Nate Diaz for boxing match
By Dan Ambrose: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner has called out MMA fighter Nate Diaz for a boxing match. Some fans would see this as a sign of desperation on Broner’s part, looking to fight a non-boxer. This move suggests that Broner is no longer confident enough to...
MMA Fighting
Video: UFC vet Alex Nicholson gets demolished in Russian four-ounce glove boxing match, Mike Perry blames himself
Mike Perry is taking the blame for Alex Nicholson’s rough night in Russia. A 32-year-old UFC and PFL veteran, Nicholson suffered a brutal loss at the hands of Vagab Vagabov on Friday, getting outclassed and knocked out late in the opening round of a boxing match held in a cage and contested with four-ounce gloves, which took place in the main event of the REN TV Fight Club Super Series in Moscow.
UFC・
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury’s plan-B options: Andy Ruiz Jr, Luis Ortiz & Filip Hrgovic
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury’s dad, John Fury, says they’re looking at Andy Ruiz Jr, Luis Ortiz, and Filip Hrgovic as alternative options for the December 3rd fight if the fight with Anthony Joshua isn’t made. John has serious doubts about the Fury vs. Joshua fight taking...
BoxingNews24.com
Legendary Trainers I Have Met Over the Years!
By Ken Hissner: Since visiting mostly Philly gyms upon leaving the Army in 1967, I started going to “Smokin” Joe Frazier’s gym and the legendary 23rd PAL, both in north Philly. Duke Dugent ran the 23rd PAL on Columbia Avenue, where some of the outstanding boxers trained...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BoxingNews24.com
Andre Ward slams Canelo Alvarez & Golovkin
By Sean Jones: Andre Ward says he was shocked that Canelo Alvarez failed to knock out the 40-year-old Gennadiy Golovkin in their fight last month on September 17th. Ward feels that Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) should have been able to stop this older version of Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) because he was there for a paycheck and had looked old for the last three years.
BoxingNews24.com
Eubank Jr to hang up his gloves if he loses to Benn
By Charles Brun: Chris Eubank Jr has reiterated that he’s going to hang up his gloves if he loses to Conor Benn on October 8th in their 157-lb catchweight fight. Even though Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) admits that he’ll only be 60% for the fight due to the rehydration clause and 157-lb strength-draining catchweight attached to the contest, he still feels that a loss to the 25-year-old Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) would signal that he’s not the fighter that he thought he was.
Boxing Scene
Usyk's Manager Says Deontay Wilder is Real Option For Next Fight
Egis Klimas, the manager of WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, says Deontay Wilder is certainly a realistic option for his boxer's next fight. Wilder, a former WBC world champion, is returning to the ring on October 15th, when he faces Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Las Vegas.
BoxingNews24.com
Demetrius Andrade: “We just getting started. Keep calm”
By Sam Volz: Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade posted on social media to let his fans know to keep calm following his decision to pull out of his fight against Zach Parker. Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) and Parker were supposed to fight for the interim WBO super middleweight title. However, Andrade opted to pull out of the fight, which makes sense given that he wouldn’t have received a huge purse for the fight.
worldboxingnews.net
Eddie Hearn blamed for Fury vs Joshua not being finalized
Promoter Eddie Hearn is getting blamed by more than one person involved in stalled negotiations for a Fury vs Joshua British showdown. Anthony Joshua’s handler stands accused of delay tactics by holding onto the contract after revision. Eddie Hearn blamed for Fury vs Joshua delay. Bob Arum, who looks...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez won’t beat Bivol in rematch says Shawn Porter
By Sean Jones: Shawn Porter says he no longer believes Canelo Alvarez will defeat Dmitry Bivol after watching the way he gassed out against an old Gennadiy Golovkin in their trilogy fight on September 17th. Porter notes that Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) faded in the later rounds against the 40-year-old...
PWMania
The Wrestling Industry Reacts to the Death of Wrestling Legend Antonio Inoki
As PWMania.com previously reported, Antonio Inoki, the founder of NJPW and a wrestling legend, died at the age of 79. Several wrestlers reacted to the news, and here are some of their reactions:. Tony Khan: RIP Antonio Inoki, a pioneer in the pro wrestling industry. Inoki’s influence and his achievements...
WWE・
Comments / 6