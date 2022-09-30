ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Ford Has Some Bad News for Car Buyers and the Economy

The news feels like a cold shower for the many consumers who have been waiting many months to receive the vehicles they ordered. As for those who have just placed orders for new vehicles, the news also renders the delivery schedules for their cars uncertain. Ford Motor (F) has just...
ECONOMY
Albany Herald

Tesla delivered 343,000 cars in the third quarter, falling short of forecasts

Tesla announced its delivery and production numbers for the third quarter Sunday, reporting 343,000 total deliveries and 365,000 vehicles built, falling below analysts' forecasts. The world's most valuable automaker said it produced 19,935 and delivered 18,672 Model S and X vehicles. It produced 345,988 Model 3 and Y cars and...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Rivian#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
msn.com

Ford Unveils Gas-Fueled Pickup That’s Funding Its EV Future

(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s redesigned F-Series Super Duty pickup may lack the sex appeal of the Mustang introduced earlier this month, but this hulking warhorse is critical to funding the automaker’s electric future. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new Super Duty introduced Tuesday is the antithesis of...
CARS
TechCrunch

Finally. Lordstown Motors, Foxconn begin Endurance EV production

The news, which Bloomberg grabbed first, is a milestone for both companies: Foxconn as it diversifies from manufacturing consumer electronics like iPhones to electric vehicles, and Lordstown as it finally gets its much-anticipated Endurance truck off production lines and, hopefully, into customers’ hands. Ever since going public via a...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda talks about why he isn't all-in on EVs — and what made him do a 'happy dance'

LAS VEGAS — Toyota Motor CEO Akio Toyoda last week simply stated what he would like his legacy to be: "I love cars." Just how the 66-year-old racer, car enthusiast and company scion will be remembered regarding his approach to all-electric vehicles compared to gas-powered performance cars, like the Supra, or hybrids, like the once-groundbreaking Prius, will play out in the years to come.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

VW Looking At Next Listing After Porsche IPO Success

After months of consultation and arduous planning, the Volkswagen Group successfully listed Porsche on September 29, with the sports car maker trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. With global markets in somewhat of a downward spiral, no one expected Porsche to perform the way it did. Shares climbed by up to 3% within hours of trading.
BUSINESS
Albany Herald

How a Strong Dollar Affects Currencies and Commodities

With 2022 well over halfway through, markets may be feeling like the covid theme has subsided after the two-year peaks and troughs of the pandemic. But as always, new challenges arise and lead the way for more potential volatility.
MARKETS
Albany Herald

Welcome to the fourth quarter. Expect more gloom but less doom

It's been a hard year for markets, and investors are looking for a bit of reprieve as we enter the fourth quarter — historically a good one for stocks, especially during midterm election years. Unfortunately, this year may buck the trend. The outlook, as Goldman Sachs analysts put it,...
BUSINESS
Quartz

🌎 Tesla's record sales still disappoint

Tesla sold its highest-ever number of EVs in the third quarter. But record sales still missed expectations. Tesla also revealed the prototype for its Optimus humanoid robot. Brazil’s presidential election is headed for a run off. Incumbent president Jair Bolsonaro received a larger share of the votes (43.2%) than polls predicted.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

Ford Hits a Ditch

Ford’s problem has gone beyond the details of why it is not doing well to a concern that its CEO is not the right person to handle it.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy