Read full article on original website
Related
Ford Has Some Bad News for Car Buyers and the Economy
The news feels like a cold shower for the many consumers who have been waiting many months to receive the vehicles they ordered. As for those who have just placed orders for new vehicles, the news also renders the delivery schedules for their cars uncertain. Ford Motor (F) has just...
Albany Herald
Tesla delivered 343,000 cars in the third quarter, falling short of forecasts
Tesla announced its delivery and production numbers for the third quarter Sunday, reporting 343,000 total deliveries and 365,000 vehicles built, falling below analysts' forecasts. The world's most valuable automaker said it produced 19,935 and delivered 18,672 Model S and X vehicles. It produced 345,988 Model 3 and Y cars and...
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
electrek.co
World’s largest auto parts supplier moves to support the industry’s transition to EVs
Bosch, the world’s largest auto parts supplier, revealed a series of new solutions to support the auto industry’s transition to electric. The German manufacturing giant seems to be lightening up to the idea of EVs as the future of mobility. Since its beginnings in 1886, Bosch has grown...
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Ford Unveils Gas-Fueled Pickup That’s Funding Its EV Future
(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s redesigned F-Series Super Duty pickup may lack the sex appeal of the Mustang introduced earlier this month, but this hulking warhorse is critical to funding the automaker’s electric future. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new Super Duty introduced Tuesday is the antithesis of...
TechCrunch
Finally. Lordstown Motors, Foxconn begin Endurance EV production
The news, which Bloomberg grabbed first, is a milestone for both companies: Foxconn as it diversifies from manufacturing consumer electronics like iPhones to electric vehicles, and Lordstown as it finally gets its much-anticipated Endurance truck off production lines and, hopefully, into customers’ hands. Ever since going public via a...
CNBC
Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda talks about why he isn't all-in on EVs — and what made him do a 'happy dance'
LAS VEGAS — Toyota Motor CEO Akio Toyoda last week simply stated what he would like his legacy to be: "I love cars." Just how the 66-year-old racer, car enthusiast and company scion will be remembered regarding his approach to all-electric vehicles compared to gas-powered performance cars, like the Supra, or hybrids, like the once-groundbreaking Prius, will play out in the years to come.
Toyota to start selling small electric sedan in China by year-end - sources
BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) plans to start production and sales of a small electric sedan powered by BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ) batteries by year-end as part of an ongoing collaboration with the Chinese company, three people close to the Japanese carmaker said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
VW Looking At Next Listing After Porsche IPO Success
After months of consultation and arduous planning, the Volkswagen Group successfully listed Porsche on September 29, with the sports car maker trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. With global markets in somewhat of a downward spiral, no one expected Porsche to perform the way it did. Shares climbed by up to 3% within hours of trading.
Albany Herald
How a Strong Dollar Affects Currencies and Commodities
With 2022 well over halfway through, markets may be feeling like the covid theme has subsided after the two-year peaks and troughs of the pandemic. But as always, new challenges arise and lead the way for more potential volatility.
Albany Herald
Welcome to the fourth quarter. Expect more gloom but less doom
It's been a hard year for markets, and investors are looking for a bit of reprieve as we enter the fourth quarter — historically a good one for stocks, especially during midterm election years. Unfortunately, this year may buck the trend. The outlook, as Goldman Sachs analysts put it,...
Quartz
🌎 Tesla's record sales still disappoint
Tesla sold its highest-ever number of EVs in the third quarter. But record sales still missed expectations. Tesla also revealed the prototype for its Optimus humanoid robot. Brazil’s presidential election is headed for a run off. Incumbent president Jair Bolsonaro received a larger share of the votes (43.2%) than polls predicted.
teslarati.com
Toyota President takes dig at self-driving cars while criticizing the electric vehicle transition
Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda recently shared a subtle dig at self-driving cars during a meeting with the company’s dealers. The Toyota executive argued that the electric vehicle transition would take longer than expected. “Just like the fully autonomous cars that we were all supposed to be driving...
Porsche celebrates Europe’s largest IPO in over a decade as Volkswagen prepares to use funds for charge at Tesla
Porsche CEO Oliver Blume and finance chief Lutz Meschke celebrate Europe's largest single IPO issue since 2011. The maker of the 911 sports car is valued at over €75 billion. Europe celebrated its largest initial public offering in over a decade after shares in luxury sports car manufacturer Porsche...
Ford Hits a Ditch
Ford’s problem has gone beyond the details of why it is not doing well to a concern that its CEO is not the right person to handle it.
VW unveiled a fully autonomous EV concept that lets passengers sleep horizontally — take a look inside
The Gen.Travel concept has been designed from the "inside out" to explore the experience of passengers traveling in a fully automated vehicle.
Comments / 0