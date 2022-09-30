Read full article on original website
DeMar DeRozan Reveals The Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers Was A Done Deal Until They Traded For Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers and their blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade over DeMar DeRozan continue to garner attention to this day. And on his part, the now Chicago Bulls forward still feels that his move to the Purple and Gold, to his knowledge, was a done and dusted deal. It wasn’t...
Houston Rockets, OKC Thunder Trade Complete 8-Player Trade
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been busy in the early days of NBA training camp making some trades. They completed a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, acquiring Maurice Harkless, a 2029 second-round pick, and other draft considerations in exchange for Vit Krejci. Harkless was absorbed into the disabled...
Lakers have exciting sharpshooting target after Rockets-Thunder trade
The Los Angeles Lakers may not be making a Russell Westbrook trade before the season but the team can still add to the roster before the 2022-23 season officially begins. Los Angeles has one more roster spot that can be utilized, giving the team some options to explore. While the...
3 teams that don’t deserve to touch the college football rankings again this year
These three teams ended up on the losing end in Week 5 of the college football season, and should not be in the AP Top 25 for the rest of the year. Every week college football fans watch the games and take their guesses as to who will remain in the AP Top 25 rankings, and who will fall out.
What to Expect if Oklahoma QB Davis Beville Makes First Career Start Versus Texas
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel entered concussion protocol against TCU, putting his status for next week up in the air.
No Answers for Oklahoma, Brent Venables as TCU Blows Out the Sooners
Injuries, including a bad one to Dillon Gabriel, missed tackles and defensive busts pile up as the Horned Frogs hand the Sooners their worst conference defeat in eight years.
Sooners Wire reacts to Oklahoma's blowout loss
USC fans and Oklahoma fans had a lot to say in the offseason after Lincoln Riley came to USC and Brent Venables replaced Riley at Oklahoma. Brent Venables is trying to build back the Sooners and remake them in his image, but it’s clear that process will take some time.
OKC Thunder Preseason Preview With Steve McGehee
Steve McGehee joins the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz from Denver with a preview of the OKC Thunder's preseason. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!
Skip Bayless has already given up on Brent Venables at Oklahoma
Skip Bayless is about to bail on Brent Venables faster than Lincoln Riley bailed on Oklahoma. Year one of the Brent Venables era of Oklahoma football is not off to a great start, as FS1’s Skip Bayless is about to lose his Boomer Sooner mind over how bad the defense has been vs. TCU.
Pistons open practice: Cade, Killian and hints at a starting lineup
The Detroit Pistons had their open practice in front of a sizable crowd at Little Caesar’s Arena and the vibes were good. I was unable to attend since I live overseas and do not currently own a private jet, but I had a few moles on the inside and was able to glean some details from their feedback as well as some of the Pistons’ beat writers.
Heat sign guard Tyler Herro to $130M contract extension
The Miami Heat signed guard Tyler Herro to a four-year, $130 million extension, keeping the reigning Sixth Man of the Year under contract through the 2026-27 campaign.
Mystery of Bojan Bogdanovic trade to Pistons for pittance solved
The trade of Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons was a head scratcher to many NBA experts. Why would the tanking-hard Utah Jazz send a really good player to a rebuilding team, for very little in return? It appears the mystery may have been solved. When the news broke about...
WATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof TCU Postgame Interview
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof spoke with the media following OU's 55-24 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.
OKC Thunder news: Sacha Killeya-Jones signed onto contract
Minutes after announcing the waiving of veteran guard Sterling Brown, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced the signing of forward Sacha Killeya-Jones. The 24-year-old went undrafted in the 2019 NBA draft. Killeya-Jones spent last season overseas in Israel, playing for the Hapoel Gilboa Galil, where he averaged 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.15 blocks in 30.8 minutes per game.
In TCU Fallout, Could Oklahoma's Jovantae Barnes Push For More Carries?
Saturday at Fort Worth, the Sooners' freshman running back looked like the most talented player in crimson and cream.
Oklahoma has to bounce back against TCU, right? Not so fast
If Oklahoma thinks it can walk into Fort Worth and get a W over TCU, the Sooners are mistaken. Overlooking Sonny Dykes’ TCU Horned Frogs on the road would be a terrible idea for Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners program. OU fell at home to Kansas State last Saturday....
The Growing List of OKC Thunder Transactions
Sam Presti’s collection of draft picks has consistently placed Oklahoma City on the front page of the NBA transaction wire.
Poll Report: After Historic Drop and Ugly Loss, Oklahoma Falls Out of Polls
The Sooners have been ranked for 31 consecutive polls but back-to-back losses dropped them from No. 6 to unranked this week.
