What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School is offering a Paracord Survival Bracelet workshop Friday, Oct. 7. Open to all ages, participants will learn the importance of paracord bracelets and how to create your very own. Meet at the Elko Peace Park at the gazebo from 4-5 p.m. A Leave No...
Riverton honors Hometown Heroes
ELKO — Riverton Elko and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the football season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.
Idaho man accused of pawning stolen gun in Elko
ELKO – An Idaho man was arrested this week on a warrant charging him with pawning a stolen pistol in Elko nearly a year ago. Russell P. Salsgiver, 43, of Nampa was booked Monday at the Elko County Jail for possession of stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon.
Cioppino Feed & Auction set for Nov. 5
ELKO – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko and the Elko Federal Credit Union invite the community to attend the 6th annual Al Bernarda Cioppino Feed & Auction on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Elko Conference Center. The event will include a tasty Italian feast and Cioppino from...
Where to vote in Elko County
All registered voters in Nevada have the option of voting by mail this year, following the passage of Assembly Bill 321 in 2021. Voters can opt out by submitting a form on the Nevada Secretary of State’s website. Voter registration continues into Election Day. After Oct. 11, any registrations...
GBC unveils multi-skills medical certificate program
ELKO – Great Basin College has introduced a new certificate that combines three important medical skills into one program. The Medical Assistant/Phlebotomist/EKG Technician Certificate (MAPE) is the first of its kind in Nevada and, with the help of more than $167,000 in grant funding from the Nevada Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation & Technology (OSIT), the program is preparing for a fall 2023 launch.
Street signs knocked down in Spring Creek
ELKO – Someone has been knocking down street signs with their vehicle in Spring Creek, and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding the culprit. The vandalism began sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. “During the morning hours of October...
Justice of the peace candidates debate law degree, experience in forum
ELKO – What qualifies a candidate to be a judge in a rural community?. That was one of the talking points discussed by candidates for Elko Justice of the Peace Department B during a candidate forum hosted by the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce Tuesday evening at the Elko Conference Center.
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Elko. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Elko home listings for people who need a lot of living space
Browse Elko homes over 4,000 square feet in size. Model: The Hawthorne with Unfinished Basement. Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water softener, water filter, and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay $10,000 towards Buyer's closing costs, mortgage insurance, or interest rate buy-down. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. The annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD: see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs. Map location is approximate - Buyer to verify.
Elko District Court
Dillon Roy Papach, 32, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was sentenced to 180 days in jail. Colton Jay Taylor, 33, pleaded no contest to principal to uttering a forged instrument and was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison to be served consecutively with a previous sentence, and was ordered to pay $1,699.42 restitution to the victims.
Wells sweeps Carlin, falls in 5 at home to Jackpot
WELLS — The Wells volleyball team notched a three-set road victory Thursday over Carlin but was unable to match the success in Saturday’s home match — falling in five sets to Jackpot. Versus Carlin. The Lady Leopards and Lady Railroaders played each other evenly for much of...
Correction
Early voting is scheduled at Owyhee on Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4, and at the Elko Indian Colony on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2. An article in Tuesday’s Free Press transposed the dates.
Cooper hauls Lady Indians past Lady Greenwave, 7-0
ELKO — The Elko girls soccer team started slowly in its Wednesday match against Fallon, but the Lady Indians — and freshman Brielle Cooper — exploded in the second half. After a 1-0 lead at the break, Elko put up six goals after halftime — four by Cooper — and cruised to a 7-0 victory.
Rocks thrown at trucks on Interstate 80
ELKO – One of two men walking along a remote part of Interstate 80 in eastern Elko County was arrested Monday after truck drivers reported he threw rocks at them. One of the drivers said her rig was struck in the windshield and she was peppered with broken glass, almost causing her to crash. The other driver took video on his cellphone of the man throwing rocks.
Indians remain unbeaten in league, beat Vaqueros 34-19
FERNLEY — Through two games in league play of the Division North-East, the Elko football team has yet to be warmed up by an opponent. On Friday, the Indians improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in league with a 34-19 road victory over Fernley. The game was essentially sealed...
Railroaders outlast Leopards, 36-26
CARLIN — In the league opener for both the Wells and Carlin football teams, each squad had their moments Thursday night. However, the hosts were the most physical and eventually wore down the visitors — the Railroaders outlasting the Leopards by a final score of 36-26. Wells turned...
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Elko. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
City approves $10 million bond for Phase 2 of Sports Complex
ELKO – Elko City Council approved a $10 million bond to complete the second phase of the Elko Sports Complex that could be the first step to moving forward on the proposed events and recreation center. The second phase was always on the City’s schedule, but the events and...
