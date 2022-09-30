Ramona Clarkson, age 90 of Croswell, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Services for Ramona Clarkson will be held on Wednesday, October 5, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Croswell, with visitation starting that day at 10:00 a.m. There will also be visitation held on Tuesday, October 4, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

CROSWELL, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO