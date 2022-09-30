ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass City, MI

Ramona Clarkson, 90

Ramona Clarkson, age 90 of Croswell, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Services for Ramona Clarkson will be held on Wednesday, October 5, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Croswell, with visitation starting that day at 10:00 a.m. There will also be visitation held on Tuesday, October 4, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
CROSWELL, MI
Lydia Wilczynski, 89

Lydia Wilczynski, age 89 of Lexington, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Judy Barnhart. Services for Lydia Wilczynski will be held on Saturday, October 8 at 1:00 p.m. at the Carman Banquet Hall in Peck, with visitation starting at noon and running until the start of service.
LEXINGTON, MI
Jamie Christy Hodges, 82

Jamie Christy Hodges, age 82 of Applegate, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Services for Jamie Christy Hodges will be held on Wednesday, October 5, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Carsonville, with visitation preceding the service at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
APPLEGATE, MI
Friday night car accident results in one death, power outage in Worth Township

A late night accident in Worth Township on Friday, September 30 was responsible both a power outage in Lexington and the death of a 76-year-old man local to the area. The Sanilac County Sheriff’s deputies, accompanied by Lexington and Croswell Police Departments, as well as the Lexington and Burtchville Township Fire Departments, responded to the scene of a single vehicle accident on South Lakeshore Road near Galbraith Line Road.
LEXINGTON, MI

