S&P 500, Dow Futures Begin Week On Upbeat Note But Credit Suisse Scare Gives Investors Jitters — Tesla, Energy Stocks In Focus
Major U.S. index futures have started the week on a mixed note after a dismal September. Fears concerning the financial health of Credit Suisse Group AG CS and a contagion effect could keep sentiment muted in the session. Apprehensions are likely to increase as traders look ahead to another slew...
Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong crater to all-time lows as macro forces batter global stock markets
Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong cratered to an all-time low this week. The Hang Seng Index plunged 14% as of Friday to its cheapest value on record. China stocks could rebound if strict COVID-19 lockdown policies are lifted, but that is unlikely before 2023. Chinese shares listed in Hong...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 250 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 28,983.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 10,611.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 3,614.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Dow Jumps 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.05% to 29,440.43 while the NASDAQ rose 1.28% to 10,968.28. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.16% to 3,689.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by 2.7% on Wednesday.
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further
Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
Dow drops 500 points after plunging 8% in September: Wall Street declines for the third straight quarter in longest losing streak since Great Recession
Wall Street ended Friday -- the final day of the month and the quarter -- on another down note, with the main stock indexes posting their third straight quarterly loss for the first time since the Great Recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 500 points for a loss of...
Wall Street Mixed; Dow Drops Over 50 Points
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.22% to 29,160.17 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 10,751.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 3,640.75. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real...
Carnival, Micron And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Carnival Corporation CCL to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $5.13 billion before the opening bell. Carnival shares rose 1.2% to $9.27 in after-hours trading.
Stocks on Pace to See Third-Straight Losing Quarter for First Time Since 2009
(Friday Market Open) The last day of an ugly stock market quarter is finally here, with stocks nursing their wounds after Wednesday’s rally got wiped out in a tidal wave of Thursday selling. The S&P 500® (SPX) sputtered to another new 2022 low yesterday amid heavy selling across the entire range of S&P sectors.
Why Rivian Stock Is Tapping the Brakes Today
Rivian shareholders are reacting to Tesla's latest production numbers.
Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
The West Texas Intermediate crude oil price will be $88.74 per barrel at the end of the year. That was the average response executives from 159 oil and gas firms delivered when asked what they expected the WTI price to be at the end of 2022 as part of the third quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey. The low forecast in the survey came in at $65 per barrel, while the high forecast came in at $122 per barrel.
Bonduelle's profits fall as droughts, supply crunch weigh
Oct 3 (Reuters) - French plant-based food company Bonduelle (BOND.PA) reported lower annual profits on Monday, hit by the COVID-19 crisis, bad crops, supply chain disruption and rising inflation.
Dow Falls 600 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 600 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 2.04% to 29,078.45 while the NASDAQ fell 3.59% to 10,655.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.53% to 3,625.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by...
Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks
Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
Wall Street futures move higher to kick off a new month
U.S. futures moved slightly higher on Monday morning as markets open the month trying to shake off a miserable September marred by fears that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes would hurtle the U.S. economy into a recession. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials rose 0.8% and futures...
The Fed's Preferred Inflation Number Is Coming Friday: PCE Preview
An important inflation reading for the Federal Reserve is coming Friday, with the Bureau of Economic Analysis set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data for August. What To Know: The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. It's released on a monthly basis...
Market Volatility Increases Further As Dow Drops Around 125 Points
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday, as investors remained concerned about a potential worldwide recession. The British pound was slightly changed on Tuesday, after the currency tumbled to $1.0327 on Monday. On the economic data front, US durable goods orders fell 0.2% month-over-month in August, while new home sales...
Investor Fear Eases Slightly Despite Dow Dipping Around 9% In September
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some easing in the fear level after US stocks recorded losses for the week, month and quarter. The Dow Jones settled below the 29,000 level for the first time since November 2020. The Dow fell 1.71% to close at 28,725.51 on Friday,...
Sliding output, orders hit Japan's factory activity in Sept - PMI
TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Japan's manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace since the start of last year in September as a slide in output and new orders intensified due to weakening demand from China, the United States and other trading partners.
