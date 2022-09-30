ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Finds Her Own Voice

Noah Cyrus opens her debut full-length with a stark lyric: “When I turned 20, I was overcome/With the thought that I might not turn 21,” she murmurs over fingerpicked guitars and whispers of feedback. It’s a grab-you-by-the-throat introduction that is a fitting opening for The Hardest Part, a compact yet emotionally resonant collection of Laurel Canyon-recalling pop from the youngest member of the Cyrus clan. Channeling Cyrus’ recent travails, which include the death of her grandmother, her parents’ romantic problems, and her own addiction to and recovery from Xanax, The Hardest Part is unflinching yet tender. That opener, “Noah (Stand Still),”...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Outsider.com

LISTEN: Kane Brown’s New Duet with Blake Shelton, ‘Different Man,’ Is Absolutely Electric

Kane Brown released his third studio album, Different Man, on September 9th and the 17-track list boasts a number of loveable songs. Two include hits like “Like I Love Country Music” and “One Mississippi.” The new album even features the country music star’s wife, Katelyn Brown. The song, “Thank God,” marks the 30-year-old mom of two’s singing debut. However, the husband-and-wife duo isn’t the only one featuring on the new album. “Different Man,” the title track of Kane Brown’s newest project, features fellow country music star Blake Shelton. And a quick listen reveals the rhythmic song boasts a rapid set of lyrics set to a simple melody. Altogether, those elements make for an especially dynamic and electric track.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
David Bowie
Person
Kesha
EW.com

Watch Tim McGraw tumble offstage during Arizona concert

Country singer Tim McGraw took a tumble off the stage during a performance at Boots in the Park, but quickly got back on the saddle again. While onstage for the traveling concert series in Tempe, Ariz. on Saturday, the country crooner and 1883 star made his way to the tip of the platform and bent down to gesture towards his guitar player during a solo. McGraw lost his balance when he attempted to get back up, falling backwards off the stage.
TEMPE, AZ
shefinds

Taylor Swift Sparkles On Stage In A High-Slit, One-Sleeve Dress While Receiving Honor At The Nashville Songwriter Awards

Taylor Swift may have gotten deserved recognition for her musical and lyrical talents at the Nashville Songwriter Awards this week, but we want to praise her stunning style, too! The “cardigan” hitmaker, 32, donned a shimmering, curve-hugging black gown to the historic Ryman Auditorium-held event, and her sparkle-adorned dress featured a high neckline, one sleeve, an ab-baring cut-out and a daring high slit.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Chevy Metal
The Boot

Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood + Chris Stapleton Walk the ‘CMT Giants’ Red Carpet [Pictures]

On Monday evening (Sept. 12), many of country music's biggest stars came together to celebrate the life and career of Vince Gill. CMT Giants: Vince Gill will air Friday night (Sept. 16) on CMT beginning at 9PM ET. Filmed at Belmont University in Nashville, the television special will feature once-in-a-lifetime performances from Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Rodney Crowell and many more.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Carrie Underwood Turning Down Florida Georgia Line’s Collaboration Request Is An All-Time Great Carrie Underwood Moment

The Backstreet Boys, Justin Bieber, Bebe Rexha, Nelly, Jason Derulo… hell even Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw… Florida Georgia Line has made a career out of collaborating with other artists. Carrie Underwood is not one of them. Given we had to live through Florida Georgia Line’s ridiculous Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit, what better time than now to take a look back at one of my favorite Carrie Underwood moments. Back in 2020, the FGL boys shared an Instagram […] The post Carrie Underwood Turning Down Florida Georgia Line’s Collaboration Request Is An All-Time Great Carrie Underwood Moment first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
AOL Corp

Gwen Stefani Reveals Duet She Wants to Perform With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani revealed one classic song she’s dying to sing with her husband, Blake Shelton: “Islands in the Stream,” the country duet famously recorded by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. “That song would be my dream, if me and Blake could do that song together one day,”...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

The Sauce, With Sos 10/3/22

Paps Catch Dua Lipa & Trevor Noah On Date, Source Says They “Are Friends”. Dua Lipa has been single for a while, and it sure looks like the press wants to couple her up. Case in point, rumors started circulating late last week that she was dating “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Miranda Lambert Praises Husband Brendan McLoughlin for Supporting Her on Tour (Exclusive)

A good source of support and honest feedback! Miranda Lambert has nothing but love and appreciation for her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Recently, the "Bluebird" crooner sat down with ET's Cassie DiLaura backstage at her Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, and she opened up about her new show, and the role her husband has played as her biggest fan.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

Kane Brown Reveals Duet That Was Originally Pitched to Jason Aldean

If you’ve listened to Kane Brown and Blake Shelton sing “Different Man,” you know that this collaboration sounds just right with the country music stars. But Brown claims that he envisioned recording the duet with another country music artist. So Jason Aldean, next time, return your messages. Brown revealed the detail last month while co-hosting Country Countdown USA.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy