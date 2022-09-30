Read full article on original website
Chad Daybell's Lawyer Asks For Delay In Trial, Severing From 'Doomsday Mom' Case
Chad Daybell, the husband of "Doomsday Mom" Lori Vallow Daybell, has asked for a delay in the start of his murder trial and wants the proceedings separated from that of his wife, Radar has learned.Daybell's attorney filed lengthy motions in an Idaho Court on Sept. 27 that ask for those adjustments as he is facing murder charges in connection to the deaths of two of Vallow Daybell's children, Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, and his first wife, Tammy Daybell. Vallow Daybell is also charged with murder in connection to those deaths.Both J.J. Vallow and Ryan were found...
A teen ordered to pay $150,000 to the family of her rapist is flooded with donations
Washington Examiner
Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell
An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
Inmate 'Tortured' With Hours Of Listening To 'Baby Shark' Found Dead
BET
Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist
Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Sherri Papini, the California woman who pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping after she said she was abducted by two Hispanic women in 2016, was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison. Papini, 40, was ordered by U.S. District Court Judge William Shubb in Sacramento...
Man who thought Kylie Jenner ordered him to kill three men is sentenced to life in prison
A California man who killed three people because he believed Kylie Jenner “told him to do it” will spend the rest of his life in prison.Marvin Magallanes was sentenced for the killings of Sabah Alsaad, 49, and Onosai Tavita, 52, — two homeless men he stabbed to death in 2016 and 2017, respectively — and Danny Pham, 27, who Mr Magallanes strangled inside their joint prison cell, the Daily Mail reported. The 25 August sentencing by Orange County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Menninger followed a “not guilty by reason of insanity” plea by Magallanes’ attorneys, who unsuccessfully argued he...
Man Plans to Plead Guilty in Death of Girlfriend’s 5-Year-Old Son, May Testify Against Her: Report
A man charged with killing a young boy apparently plans to plead guilty in the case, and he may testify against the boy’s mother, who is also charged in the boy’s murder. Joseph Stapf, 31, is scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on Jan. 4, according to The New Hampshire Union Leader. Attorney Paul Borchardt reportedly says it is up to New Hampshire prosecutors to decide if his client will testify against co-defendant Danielle Dauphinais, 36, who was indicted in April on charges including first-degree murder for allegedly killing her son Elijah Lewis, 5.
Washington Examiner
Daughter of homicide victim Debbie Collier has criminal history: Report
The daughter of a recent homicide victim in Georgia has been revealed to have a criminal history of her own. The investigation into who killed Debbie Collier, 59, has yet to name a suspect. Collier was reported missing on Sept. 10 by her husband Steven Collier and daughter Amanda Bearden....
This 'CSI: Miami' actress was threatened by a stalker for 12 years. The FBI caught him after he left his DNA on a fast-food straw
An Ohio man has been sentenced to prison for waging a 12-year campaign of violent threats against former "CSI: Miami" actress Eva LaRue and her daughter. He sent dozen of letters signed by "Freddie Kreuger," threatening to rape and kill LaRue and forcing her family to flee their home before the FBI finally caught him.
Alabama inmate Casey White asks judge to toss felony murder charge for jail guard's alleged suicide
Attorneys For Alabama Jail Escapee Casey White Want Him Transferred From Prison To Jail Ahead Of Murder Trial
17-Year-Old Is Ordered to Pay $150,000 in Restitution to the Family of a Man She Says Raped Her
Iowa human trafficking victim ordered to pay $150,000 after killing accused rapist
A Black Colorado man is suing the sheriff's department for strapping him to a chair and 'brutally' tasing him
The incident happened at Boulder County Jail in 2020 involving Travis Cole, 34. Attorneys for Cole said race was a "motivating factor."
Raw Deal: Iowa Teen Trafficking Victim Must Pay $150K Restitution to Her Rapist’s Family After Killing Him
‘Riverdale’ Actor Who Pleaded Guilty To Killing His Mom Is Worried He Could Be ‘Abused’ In Maximum Security Prison
'Riverdale' actor and convicted murderer Ryan Grantham fears for his safety in maximum-security prison: lawyer
A Husband's Affair Turned Deadly — 'Dateline' Investigates the Murder of Stacy Feldman
Stacy Feldman always wanted to have a family. Perhaps being the middle child sandwiched between two sisters made her want to give her own kids a happy childhood. Her sister Susan told Dateline NBC that Stacy was the "life of the party ... giving, loving, and fun," which are wonderful qualities to have in a parent. After helping Susan with her own daughter for a few months, it was clear Stacy was ready to meet the perfect partner and start her dream family.
