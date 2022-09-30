Chad Daybell, the husband of "Doomsday Mom" Lori Vallow Daybell, has asked for a delay in the start of his murder trial and wants the proceedings separated from that of his wife, Radar has learned.Daybell's attorney filed lengthy motions in an Idaho Court on Sept. 27 that ask for those adjustments as he is facing murder charges in connection to the deaths of two of Vallow Daybell's children, Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, and his first wife, Tammy Daybell. Vallow Daybell is also charged with murder in connection to those deaths.Both J.J. Vallow and Ryan were found...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO