Chad Daybell's Lawyer Asks For Delay In Trial, Severing From 'Doomsday Mom' Case

Chad Daybell, the husband of "Doomsday Mom" Lori Vallow Daybell, has asked for a delay in the start of his murder trial and wants the proceedings separated from that of his wife, Radar has learned.Daybell's attorney filed lengthy motions in an Idaho Court on Sept. 27 that ask for those adjustments as he is facing murder charges in connection to the deaths of two of Vallow Daybell's children, Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, and his first wife, Tammy Daybell. Vallow Daybell is also charged with murder in connection to those deaths.Both J.J. Vallow and Ryan were found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell

An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
BET

Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist

Lawyers representing an Iowa teen asked a judge to reverse his order for her to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of her rapist. "The very notion that she is now required to pay $150,000.00 to the heirs of the man who raped her on the morning of June 1, 2020, is absurd," attorneys for Pieper Lewis, now 18, wrote in legal documents filed with the court on Monday (Sept. 26), according to USA Today.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
The Independent

Man who thought Kylie Jenner ordered him to kill three men is sentenced to life in prison

A California man who killed three people because he believed Kylie Jenner “told him to do it”  will spend the rest of his life in prison.Marvin Magallanes was sentenced for the killings of Sabah Alsaad, 49, and Onosai Tavita, 52, — two homeless men he stabbed to death in 2016 and 2017, respectively — and Danny Pham, 27, who Mr Magallanes strangled inside their joint prison cell, the Daily Mail reported. The 25 August sentencing by Orange County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Menninger followed a “not guilty by reason of insanity” plea by Magallanes’ attorneys, who unsuccessfully argued he...
ANAHEIM, CA
Law & Crime

Man Plans to Plead Guilty in Death of Girlfriend’s 5-Year-Old Son, May Testify Against Her: Report

A man charged with killing a young boy apparently plans to plead guilty in the case, and he may testify against the boy’s mother, who is also charged in the boy’s murder. Joseph Stapf, 31, is scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on Jan. 4, according to The New Hampshire Union Leader. Attorney Paul Borchardt reportedly says it is up to New Hampshire prosecutors to decide if his client will testify against co-defendant Danielle Dauphinais, 36, who was indicted in April on charges including first-degree murder for allegedly killing her son Elijah Lewis, 5.
ABINGTON, MA
Black Enterprise

Raw Deal: Iowa Teen Trafficking Victim Must Pay $150K Restitution to Her Rapist’s Family After Killing Him

An Iowa teen who stabbed her attacker to death has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man’s family. Pieper Lewis, 17, was sentenced Tuesday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the June 2020 killing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks, the Associated Press reported. Lewis was facing 20 years after pleading guilty to each charge that is punishable by up to 10 years in jail.
DES MOINES, IA
Distractify

A Husband's Affair Turned Deadly — 'Dateline' Investigates the Murder of Stacy Feldman

Stacy Feldman always wanted to have a family. Perhaps being the middle child sandwiched between two sisters made her want to give her own kids a happy childhood. Her sister Susan told Dateline NBC that Stacy was the "life of the party ... giving, loving, and fun," which are wonderful qualities to have in a parent. After helping Susan with her own daughter for a few months, it was clear Stacy was ready to meet the perfect partner and start her dream family.
STERLING, CO

