Arsenal vs. Tottenham best bets, betting odds, picks, and expert predictions for Premier League North London derby

Sporting News
Manchester United and another derby mess: Erik ten Hag must fix three problems after defeat to Manchester City
ETIHAD STADIUM, MANCHESTER — There was a sense of optimism among the travelling Manchester United fans ahead of Sunday's derby. Four straight Premier League wins and monthly prizes for manager Erik ten Hag and forward Marcus Rashford will do that to you. In the end, any real belief the...
Sporting News
Why are Liverpool struggling? Virgil van Dijk suggests Jurgen Klopp tactic is being exploited by opposition
Virgil van Dijk has suggested Liverpool's struggles this season are down to teams working out how to exploit their high line. The Reds' poor start to the new campaign continued on Saturday as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield despite having come back from two goals down to lead.
Could Lambeau Field's name ever be changed? Aaron Rodgers says he would never rule it out
When Aaron Rodgers was discussing Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Lambeau Field naming rights came up.
NFL・
