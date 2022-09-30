Read full article on original website
’90 Day Fiance’ Original Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together?
Looking for lasting love. 90 Day Fiancé has been captivating audiences since its premiere in 2014 — and has more success stories than viewers might think. The TLC reality series, whose seventh season aired in early 2020, follows hopeful couples who have applied for or received their K-1 visas and must get married within 90 […]
Popculture
'Bringing Up Bates' Couple Picks up Marriage License
Wedding bells are ringing for one member of the Bringing Up Bates family. Nearly six months after first announcing that they are engaged, Trace Bates and his fiancée Lydia Romeike are now one step closer to saying "I do," the couple revealing on social media over the weekend that they have officially obtained their marriage license with the countdown to their wedding officially on.
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé': Tim and Ex Veronica's Close Relationship Completely Ruins Her Date (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Tim's extremely close relationship with his ex, Veronica, is getting in the way of her dating life. In this exclusive clip from Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life, Veronica goes on a date with a man named Justin and things get extremely awkward when they come back to her place and find Tim waiting there unexpectedly.
Jeopardy's Amy Schneider secretly tied the knot with partner Genevieve Davis during 'a small private ceremony' in May... after less than two years of dating
Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider secretly tied the knot with her girlfriend of less than two years, Genevieve Davis, earlier this year. Schneider, 43, wed Davis, 26, in a 'small private ceremony at the Alameda County Recorder' in Oakland, California on Monday, May 9. 'Genevieve and I are delighted to announce...
Are Love It or List It’s Hilary Farr and David Visentin Married? See Where Their Relationship Stands
Nobody has an onscreen relationship quite like Hilary Farr and David Visentin! The Love It or List It stars first appeared on the program together in 2008, leading fans to wonder if they are dating, married or just friends. Keep scrolling to find out. Are Hilary Farr and David Visentin...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jessa Duggar Sparks Divorce Rumors: I've Been a Thoughtless Wife
Jessa Duggar rarely speaks about her marriage. And when she does, it’s the usual Duggar drivel about how her husband leads and she follows, and being a subservient wife is her favorite thing in the world after going to church. But from time to time, Jessa speaks candidly and...
Essence
'Still A Long Way To Go': Loni Love Shows Off Recent Weight Loss
"Take your time, make little changes," Love said. The work she's done has led to her shedding 37 pounds so far. Comedian, TV host and author Loni Love is sharing the results of what happens when you make healthy lifestyle changes — and an inspiring message for her fans and followers who need encouragement to make their own.
Are ‘Bachelorette’ Star Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Back Together? Dating Details After Tino Split
Rekindled? Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia got asked out on a date by her runner-up, Aven Jones, following her split from fiancé Tino Franco. Keep reading to see what’s going on between the season 19 exes! Did Rachel Recchia and...
'Bachelor' Alum Sarah Herron Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Fiancé Following IVF Journey
Sarah Herron and fiancé Dylan Brown are expecting a baby boy next year Sarah Herron is going to be a mom! The Bachelor alum, 35, and fiancé Dylan Brown are expecting their first baby, a son, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. "After a year-long IVF [in-vitro fertilization] journey, we are over the moon to confirm that our most recent embryo transfer was a success and I am pregnant with a baby boy!" Herron tells PEOPLE. "We are early in the first trimester still, but since I have shared my...
These Hallmark Channel Stars Are Couples in Real Life
Some Hallmark Channel stars have found love off-screen, including Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo.
BET
Congratulations!: Todd Bridges Ties The Knot With A Lovely Outdoor Wedding
Todd Bridges recently married the love of his life, Bettijo B. Hirschi!. Last week, the Diff'rent Strokes star vowed his love and adoration for his new wife with a beautiful low-key ceremony at Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills, California. Bridges told People, it was special to marry someone...
'You Will Never Get Real Closure ... From A Narcissist': Valerie Bertinelli Shares Cryptic Quotes Days After Divorce Settlement
Cryptic quotes!Though Valerie Bertinelli’s bitter divorce from estranged husband Tom Vitale was settled earlier this week after months of arguments, It seems the star had quite a bit on her mind, hitting social media with a series of cryptic posts as her now-finalized split made headlines. On Thursday, September 29, the Hot in Cleveland alum took to her Instagram page to share a powerful quote about personal growth in the face of adversity with her more than 1.1 million followers.“First it hurts. Then it changes you,” read the text post from @blessedwomenquotes, the actress adding a heart gif for emphasis....
90 Day Fiance’s Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s Relationship Timeline: Inside Their Contentious Divorce
Calling it quits. 90 Day Fiancé stars Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno‘s split may be just as dramatic as their time on reality TV. Audiences first met the twosome on season 4 of the TLC reality series, after they met in Pedro’s native Dominican Republic and secretly became engaged. After relocating to the United States, the former couple chronicled their ups and downs — including the tense relationship between him and the registered nurse’s family — on 90 Day Fiance and their spinoff series, The Family Chantel.
Christina Haack and Josh Hall’s Relationship Timeline: First Comes Love, Then Comes Marriage!
When Christina Haack falls in love, she falls fast! On July 8, 2021, the Flip or Flop star revealed that she had been dating Texas realtor Joshua Hall since springtime. The pair sparked engagement rumors after she shared...
Pregnant Heather Rae Young’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Tarek El Moussa
Already proud! Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) and Tarek El Moussa announced her pregnancy in July 2022 and haven’t been shy about sharing the Selling Sunset star’s baby bump progress. “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!” the couple wrote on July 13, 2022, via Instagram. The twosome, who wed in October 2021, subsequently […]
Popculture
Christina Haack and Husband Josh Hall Celebrate Marriage With Hawaiian Wedding Ceremony
Christina (Haack) Hall and her husband Joshua Hall are celebrating their love with a romantic Hawaiian wedding ceremony that comes just five months after the two tied the knot privately. The HGTV star shared a stunning photo from the ceremony on Instagram Sunday, showing off her long white gown with intricate floral detailing as she embraces her husband on the rocky Hawaiian beach while the sun sets in the background.
Emily Ratajkowski files for divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage
Emily Ratajkowski has officially filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, following claims that he cheated on her.In court records seen by Page Six, the 31-year-old model took action to legally end her marriage in a Manhattan Supreme Court on 8 September.The document also noted that the divorce was contested, meaning that there are more issues at hand that Ratajkowski and/or the film producer have to solve.The publication first reported in July that the actor had begun planning her divorce after rumours circulated that he cheated on her. A source close to her said at...
Hear from late rapper Coolio's longtime girlfriend
Late rapper Coolio called his longtime girlfriend Mimi Ivey earlier this week looking for help in finding his passport. At the time, Ivey did not think much of it other than the fact that her boyfriend, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. who is most famously known as his stage name, Coolio, needed some help for his work duties.
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight UK stars ask to change partners in experiment twist
Married At First Sight UK spoilers follow. Married At First Sight UK stars Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes will ask the experts if they can join the experiment as a new couple. Last night's (September 27) explosive episode saw Matt and Whitney share a kiss, despite being wed to their respective partners Gemma Rose and Duka Cavolli.
Jon Hamm Calls Out Erika Jayne Over ‘RHOBH’ Earrings Drama: ‘They Were Never Yours’
Jon Hamm, 51, is a Real Housewives fan! During the Sept. 19 episode of The Howard Stern Show, Jon told the show’s host that he thinks Erika Jayne, 51, should give back the $750K diamond earrings that her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, 83, gave her back in 2007. “Jon, everyone wants to know should Erika Jayne give back the earrings?” Howard Stern asked the Mad Men actor, to which Jon shouted, “Yes! She should! It’s … the circular argument that ‘it’s not responsible…’ — you just want to shake her and go, ‘Honey, they were never yours! Give them back!'”
