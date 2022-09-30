Read full article on original website
Patriots Bench Isaiah Wynn After Disastrous Half Against Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The low point of Isaiah Wynn’s Patriots career arrived Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. The 2018 first-round pick had a disastrous first half against the Packers, allowing one quarterback hit, surrendering two sacks and committing two penalties, one of which was declined. The first sack resulted in backup quarterback Brian Hoyer leaving the game with a head injury, with the second leading to a Bailey Zappe strip-fumble.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady "Warning" News
If Gisele is hoping for Tom Brady to spend more time with her and the kids in retirement, broadcasting might not be the right choice for the legendary quarterback. Brady, 45, is set to join Fox Sports as its No. 1 NFL in-game analyst once he retires. Many believe that the 2022 season will be Brady's last at quarterback.
Bill Belichick’s Decision Making Questioned Following Patriots’ Latest Loss
The New England Patriots did a lot of good things in their loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. But, as is to be expected following a loss, there were a few decisions made that have rubbed people the wrong way. The Patriots took the Packers to overtime, despite...
John Harbaugh: “I couldn’t believe what I saw” with Tua Tagovailoa injury
Like many people in football, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was stunned watching Tua Tagovailoa suffer a brain injury on the field. Harbaugh said today that he was shocked not only by Tagovailoa’s injury on Thursday night against the Bengals, which saw him stretchered off the field, but also by the injury Tagovailoa suffered on Sunday against the Bills, when he staggered to the ground with what was announced as a back injury but many observers thought looked like a sign of a concussion.
Bill Belichick has fun recalling ‘day-by-day’ moment from previous press conference
The Patriots coach was in a joking mood for a bit on Friday. Bill Belichick provided another classic press conference moment on Wednesday. The Patriots coach was bombarded with questions about Mac Jones’ injury status. In typical Belichick fashion, he refused to tip his hand. Whenever he was asked...
Who is Patriots' emergency QB with Jakobi Meyers out?
Jakobi Meyers is the New England Patriots' "break glass in case of emergency" quarterback. But who takes over that role when Meyers is unable to take the field?. Patriots fans found themselves asking that very question on Sunday when Meyers was inactive due to a knee injury and backup QB Brian Hoyer exited with a head injury. Someone new would have had to step up if rookie third-string QB Bailey Zappe went down.
Rodgers plays coy about lengthy postgame chat with Belichick
Bill Belichick's postgame handshakes usually last about five seconds on a good day. But Aaron Rodgers apparently brings out the loquacious side of the New England Patriots head coach. After the Patriots' 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Belichick shared a nearly 30-second conversation with...
Christian Wilkins fined for play Josh Allen ripped off Wilkins’ helmet
Bills quarterback Josh Allen was penalized for ripping off Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins‘ helmet after a sack. Allen pleaded his case to officials, pointing to his groin. Allen said in his postgame interview that “there were some things that [I] didn’t appreciate going on” during the pile. A...
Patriots Make Surprising Decision On Top Wide Receiver
Initially, the New England Patriots listed wide receiver Jakobi Meyers as questionable for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. Moments ago, the team announced a change to his Week 4 status. The Patriots have now downgraded Meyers to out for Sunday's game. ESPN's Mike Reiss seems a bit surprised...
Bill Belichick flips out on referees over stopped clock
Bill Belichick flipped out on the referees in Sunday’s game between his New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers. Belichick’s Patriots were tied with the Packers at 24 late in the game. Green Bay was facing a 3rd-and-8 with 2:08 left. Aaron Rodgers attempted a deep pass into the end zone for Romeo Doubs, who initially made the catch but lost control of the ball as he went to the ground.
Mark Daniels: Even in a loss, the Patriots should give you hope. Here's why I'm optimistic
The Patriots are 1-3. They’re in last place in the AFC East. They are one of five teams in their conference to have just one win heading into Week 5. Their starting quarterback, Mac Jones, is out with a high ankle sprain. Their veteran backup quarterback, Brian Hoyer, is out with a head injury.
Patriots vs. Packers Week 4 inactives: Mills, Meyers out for Pats
The New England Patriots will be without four starters in Sunday's Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. As expected, quarterback Mac Jones is inactive due to his ankle injury and will be replaced by veteran Brian Hoyer under center. Hoyer will miss one of his top wideouts as Jakobi Meyers was ruled out with a knee issue.
Patriots players have strong reaction to Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered what was described as a back injury last week against the Buffalo Bills. He remained in the game, even though it looked like he might have suffered a concussion. He should have been taken out. The Dolphins received lots of criticism for doing that...
WATCH: Mahomes spins free, makes incredible lobbed TD pass
The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback made an incredible play on Sunday Night Football that led to his second touchdown pass of the game. On a second-and-goal play from the two-yard line, the Chiefs ran a play-action pass that had a free runner from the Buccaneers defensive line get an open lane to sack Mahomes.
Josh Tupou’s first career sack is the one that injured Tua Tagovailoa: I never intended to hurt him
Josh Tupou waited five years and 44 career games before recording his first sack, but it proved bittersweet for the Bengals defensive tackle. The hit caused Tua Tagovailoa‘s head to bounce off the turf, leaving the Dolphins quarterback with a brain injury that sent him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for observation. Tagovailoa flew home with his teammates after the game.
Sunday 7: Patriots bring historic respect to Lambeau Field
New England’s Week 4 trip to Green Bay is a big one for a lot of reasons. But even with the Patriots forced into playing backup QB Brian Hoyer, Bill Belichick’s team took time this week to put the trip to Lambeau Field in historic perspective.
Robert Saleh on Zach Wilson: He doesn’t flinch
Zach Wilson wasn’t perfect in his first start of the 2022 season, but the Jets quarterback delivered a win. The Jets trailed 20-10 in the fourth quarter before Wilson led them on a pair of touchdown drives that resulted in a 24-20 road win for the AFC East club. Wilson was 10-of-12 for 128 yards and a touchdown during a comeback that was capped off by Breece Hall‘s touchdown run in the final minute.
Curran: Will Patriots rise to the moment amid adversity entering Week 4?
FOXBORO – The Patriots have played 37 post-Tom Brady games. Their record A.T.? It’s 18-19. Which, objectively and with all things considered, ain’t that bad. The 2020 season was a reboot financially and roster-wise yet they still managed to win seven games with a quarterback who didn’t throw overhand very well.
Brian Hoyer injured, Bailey Zappe in at quarterback for Patriots
The Patriots are down to their third-string quarterback. With starter Mac Jones out because of a high-ankle sprain suffered last week, Brian Hoyer got the start for New England today. But Hoyer was injured on a sack in the first quarter and walked to the locker room, and now rookie Bailey Zappe is in at quarterback.
Patriots Should Benefit From This Key Packers Injury Absence
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers will be without one of their best players when they host the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. Star cornerback Jaire Alexander will miss the Week 4 contest, Green Bay announced roughly 90 minutes before kickoff. Alexander is dealing with a groin injury that he suffered early in the Packers’ Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
