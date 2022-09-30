Read full article on original website
townbroadcast.com
Hopkins girls fall in semis at Homer volleyball tourney
The Hopkins volleyball team Saturday reeled off three victories in a row before finally bowing in the semifinal round in the Nikki Blatter Memorial Invitational in Homer. Coach Terri Wisser said, “The team played well and lost a very close match in the semifinals to Hillsdale Academy.”. Hopkins defeated...
townbroadcast.com
Clippers finally lose on gridiron in regular season
“They say that all good things must end, some day… Autumn leaves must fall.” Chad & Jeremy, “Summer Song,” 1964. It finally had to happen. The Martin High School football squad absorbed its first regular season defeat on the gridiron since it switched in 2018 from 11-man to eight-man football, The Clippers Friday night lost 35-19 to a North Pointe Christian outfit that also switched to the eight-man variety not long after suffering through losing campaigns in the O-K Silver Conference.
townbroadcast.com
Lady Vikings improve to 4-0 in O-K Silver volleyball
The Hopkins varsity volleyball team lifted its O-K Silver dual match record to 4-0 Thursday evening by sweeping Sparta in three matches. The Lady Vikes traveled to Sparta on Thursday (9/29) and came away with a victory. “The played well and we received contributions from many players,” said coach Terri Wisser. The scores of the match were 25-17, 25-18, and 25-14.
townbroadcast.com
Former Wildcat basketball star Chris Gruver dies at 49
Word has been received of the death Friday of 1991 Wayland High School graduate Christine Gruver. She was 49. Well known in her high school days as an excellent basketball player, Gruver was stricken with a sudden serious heart issue and collapsed at a Gus Macker hoops tournament in the summer after her graduation. She survived and continued to battle courageously from her wheelchair ever since.
WZZM 13
Week 6 of West Michigan High School Football | 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's week six of 13 ON YOUR SIDElines, sponsored by Rant Insurance Group. Our Game of the Week highlights Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. South Christian. PART 1: Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. South Christian, Whitehall vs. Oakridge, Martin vs. Northpointe Christian, Grandville vs. Rockford...
muskegonchannel.com
The Bear Lake Tavern - BLTiki Coming Summer 2023
If you round the corner at the bottom of the hill in North Muskegon, tucked away right there in the channel is a staple of the Muskegon area. The Bear Lake Tavern (BLT) sits stoically as it has for years welcoming friends and neighbors with the warmth and charm of it's classic surroundings. Over the last few years it's had a handful of owners, distinct in their experience in the restaurant business and all equally passionate about making sure the Muskegon landmark and destination dining space remain open for all to enjoy.
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
One pulled from water at Millennium Park, hospitalized
One person was taken to the hospital Saturday after he was pulled from the water at Millennium Park.
Tensions rising: What led up to the 1911 furniture worker strike
The furniture industry built Grand Rapids from a riverside village to a bustling city. But the low-priced wood and cheap labor wouldn't stay forever.
No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls
I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
Ionia Co. twins walk Gucci runway in Milan, Italy
PORTLAND, Mich. — Two women from Ionia County are still in awe after walking in one of the world's most notable fashion shows. The pair was invited to Europe, and chosen from a world of candidates to strut on the runway for a designer brand. Erin and Alyssa Hengesbach...
Two hospitalized after motorcycle collides with car in West Michigan
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two people were injured after a collision between a motorcycle and car, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded to a 9:46 p.m. report of an injury crash Saturday, Oct. 1, on Butternut Drive at West Mae Rose Drive in Holland Township.
Kitchen fire causes damage to home in Holland
HOLLAND, Michigan — A fire caused damage to a home in Holland Sunday afternoon, authorities say. Fire crews were dispatched to a residence at 304 West 17th Street around 3:27 p.m. where they found an active fire in the kitchen and smoke throughout the home. The fire was brought...
Tenants displaced after fire at Muskegon apartment building
MUSKEGON, Michigan — A fire evacuated residents of a Muskegon apartment building Sunday morning, authorities say. The incident happened at the Tiffany Woods Apartments, located at 3298 Roosevelt Road. There were no injuries in the fire, but crews on the scene said the tenants will be displaced while the...
townbroadcast.com
Rash of traffic crashes occur at Wayland stoplight
Two accidents in one week have been reported at the stop light at Man and Superior Streets in downtown Wayland. A truck driven by Scott Dennis of Wayland T-boned a car that ran the red light at the intersection Thursday afternoon. “Today’s (traffic crash) was simply scary, Wayland City Clerk...
swmichigandining.com
Ex-Wife’s Famous Chicken (Battle Creek)
The thing I really miss about COVID was always riding solo at work. We typically ride two to a car because it makes economical sense but during COVID, there were several times the company put in a one to a car rule just to keep people separated. I’m not a...
go955.com
Senator Stabenow announces $5 Million in funding to expand mental health and addiction services in West Michigan
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKZO AM/FM) — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) announced on Friday, September 30 announced that five locations across West Michigan will receive $5,000,000 in funding to expand mental health and addiction services. The funding builds on Senator Stabenow’s effort to transform the way mental health and addiction...
Firefighters put out apartment building blaze in Norton Shores
Firefighters from several Muskegon County communities battled an apartment building blaze Sunday afternoon.
Aero Med called to crash near Holland; 2 injured
Butternut Drive is closed in both directions near the crash. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Former bank headquarters to become megachurch after $7M sale in Ottawa County
HOLLAND TWP. — A former bank headquarters building is set to become a megachurch in Holland Township after a $7 million sale. The church, which currently has about 1,800 congregants at its two current locations, expects to double the size of its congregation with the new facility, according to the pastor.
