Hopkins, MI

townbroadcast.com

Hopkins girls fall in semis at Homer volleyball tourney

The Hopkins volleyball team Saturday reeled off three victories in a row before finally bowing in the semifinal round in the Nikki Blatter Memorial Invitational in Homer. Coach Terri Wisser said, “The team played well and lost a very close match in the semifinals to Hillsdale Academy.”. Hopkins defeated...
HOPKINS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Clippers finally lose on gridiron in regular season

“They say that all good things must end, some day… Autumn leaves must fall.” Chad & Jeremy, “Summer Song,” 1964. It finally had to happen. The Martin High School football squad absorbed its first regular season defeat on the gridiron since it switched in 2018 from 11-man to eight-man football, The Clippers Friday night lost 35-19 to a North Pointe Christian outfit that also switched to the eight-man variety not long after suffering through losing campaigns in the O-K Silver Conference.
MARTIN, MI
townbroadcast.com

Lady Vikings improve to 4-0 in O-K Silver volleyball

The Hopkins varsity volleyball team lifted its O-K Silver dual match record to 4-0 Thursday evening by sweeping Sparta in three matches. The Lady Vikes traveled to Sparta on Thursday (9/29) and came away with a victory. “The played well and we received contributions from many players,” said coach Terri Wisser. The scores of the match were 25-17, 25-18, and 25-14.
HOPKINS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Former Wildcat basketball star Chris Gruver dies at 49

Word has been received of the death Friday of 1991 Wayland High School graduate Christine Gruver. She was 49. Well known in her high school days as an excellent basketball player, Gruver was stricken with a sudden serious heart issue and collapsed at a Gus Macker hoops tournament in the summer after her graduation. She survived and continued to battle courageously from her wheelchair ever since.
WAYLAND, MI
WZZM 13

Week 6 of West Michigan High School Football | 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's week six of 13 ON YOUR SIDElines, sponsored by Rant Insurance Group. Our Game of the Week highlights Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. South Christian. PART 1: Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. South Christian, Whitehall vs. Oakridge, Martin vs. Northpointe Christian, Grandville vs. Rockford...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
muskegonchannel.com

The Bear Lake Tavern - BLTiki Coming Summer 2023

If you round the corner at the bottom of the hill in North Muskegon, tucked away right there in the channel is a staple of the Muskegon area. The Bear Lake Tavern (BLT) sits stoically as it has for years welcoming friends and neighbors with the warmth and charm of it's classic surroundings. Over the last few years it's had a handful of owners, distinct in their experience in the restaurant business and all equally passionate about making sure the Muskegon landmark and destination dining space remain open for all to enjoy.
MUSKEGON, MI
Mix 95.7FM

No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls

I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
