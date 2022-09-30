Read full article on original website
This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max
Clint Eastwood is one of the most dynamic actors and directors in the world of… The post This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max appeared first on Outsider.
First look at Netflix's new psychological thriller based on ‘unthinkable true story’
Netflix has released the first trailer for its psychological thriller The Good Nurse. Watch the trailer here:. The film, which stars Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, is based on a shocking true crime story. Based on Charles Graeber’s 2013 book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and...
You’re not ready for this gut-wrenching new Netflix docuseries
The latest addition to Netflix’s lineup of true-crime titles arrives on Wednesday, in the form of the 3-episode docuseries Sins of Our Mother — another release from the streamer that will no doubt have viewers glued to their screens with jaws dropped the whole time. Check out the...
‘Blonde’ True Story: How Accurate Is the Netflix Marilyn Monroe Movie?
Blonde on Netflix—which opened in theaters earlier this month, and began streaming today—is a movie that hopes to build on, play with, and counteract the public perception of the real Marilyn Monroe. As one of the most famous movie stars in Hollywood history, it’s almost certain that Blonde viewers will have their own ideas about the actress going in.
Netflix's 'Blonde' Review: Blind to Reality
Is it really a Marilyn Monroe biopic if they don't exploit her all over again?. Actually, it's not even a biopic—directed by Andrew Dominik, the film is based on the historical fiction novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, meaning that a fair chunk of what we actually see on screen isn't even accurate.
Hollywood star and blacklist victim Marsha Hunt dies at 104
TORONTO — Marsha Hunt, one of the last surviving actors from Hollywood's so-called Golden Age of the 1930s and 1940s who worked with performers ranging from Laurence Olivier to Andy Griffith in a career disrupted for a time by the McCarthy-era blacklist, has died. She was 104. Hunt, who...
The Bear: forget the food – this kitchen drama is the next great menswear show
This hectic closeup of kitchen life is more than just a culinary drama – it’s a hymn to the fashions of our time
Chilling new documentary about ‘Barney and Friends’ is here to shatter illusions for all ’90s kids
There isn't a human being who came of age in the '90s who doesn't immediately recognize the giant purple dinosaur in that photo. And while many of us have, at best, fond memories of Barney & Friends, or, at worst, mildly annoying memories, a new Peacock documentary about the show looks downright...disturbing.
Where to Watch ‘My Friend Dahmer’ Movie After Watching Netflix Series
Netflix’s new crime drama Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has piqued interest in convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, but before Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters brought this story to life, there was Marc Meyer’s My Friend Dahmer. Much like its successor, My Friend Dahmer garnered criticism from viewers,...
Marilyn Monroe was Hollywood's all-American girl. But her initial success depended on hiding her Mexican roots.
Monroe has ties to Mexico, as her mother was born there before moving to California. Hollywood has historically favored whiteness, and Monroe leaned into her persona throughout her career.
Gene Hackman and Dustin Hoffman were called ‘least likely to succeed’
During his six-decade-long career, Gene Hackman has won two Oscars, four Golden Globes, one Screen Actors Guild Award, two BAFTAs and one Silver Bear. Now, of course, awards aren’t everything but let’s be honest if you have that many trophies gathering dust on the mantelpiece, even those with the most severe imposter syndrome would recognise they were, by any measure, successful.
'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' Review: Zac Efron Can't Save Peter Farrelly's Vietnam War Dramedy
Early on in the experience of watching The Greatest Beer Run Ever, the most recent feature from writer-director Peter Farrelly since his 2018 film Green Book, we observe Zac Efron’s 26-year-old Chickie Donohue stumble upon an anti-war protest. It is a telling moment that marks the beginning of his half-baked plan to make an expedition to Vietnam with beer and gifts from home to counteract the supposedly negative influence of the protestors who, as he sees it, are actually uniformly anti-soldier. Setting that clumsy political observation aside for a moment, as it is the first of many, it is here that we get to see how this provides a purpose for Chickie that his life up until now has been lacking. We quickly learn that almost everyone who knows him considers him to be a bum who hasn’t made much of his life. Thus, despite not having much of a plan, he decides to hitch a ride over to the war to prove everyone wrong.
Cate Blanchett on the art of transforming herself in the drama "Tár"
Cate Blanchett has mastered, and made a career out of, the art of transforming herself. In her latest film, "Tár," she becomes the conductor of a symphony orchestra in Germany. "She wouldn't be running a rehearsal in English," Blanchett told correspondent Seth Doane. "So, I have to speak in German. So, it was one of those things where it would have just been inauthentic if I had not."
Sacheen Littlefeather, Activist Who Took the Stage to Decline Marlon Brando’s Oscar, Dies at 75
Sacheen Littlefeather, the activist for Native Americans who declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar for “The Godfather” on his behalf at the 1973 Academy Awards, died Sunday at 75, the Academy of Motion Pictures said. She had been suffering from breast cancer. In June, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences apologized to Littlefeather for her treatment at the Oscars that night. Littlefeather attended an in-person presentation of the apology at the Academy Museum on Sept. 17. At the Oscars, she was only given 60 seconds to read her speech on Native American rights, and was then escorted off the stage with...
‘Till’ Review: An American Horror Story, Told Too Cautiously
In the summer of 1955, doting mother Mamie Till Bradley — with significant trepidation — sent her only child, 14-year-old Emmett (AKA “Bobo” or just “Bo”) for a family visit to Mississippi. Mamie had left the Delta long ago, her Emmett born and raised in Chicago. He was a real city kid, a spunky Northerner who used his charm to deflect from a stutter that was a relic from an early battle with polio. Emmett was in Mississippi for less than a week before he was kidnapped, beaten, murdered, and tossed into a river — a lynching, let’s not mince...
Netflix True-Crime Adaptation Star on Finding Humanity in 'Troubling' Story
Peacock's "A Friend of the Family" is based on the harrowing 2017 Netflix abuse doc "Abducted in Plain Sight." Actor Lio Tipton gives Newsweek a preview.
Apparently We’re Getting a New “American Pie” Film
Evidently the hottest pop culture of the 2020s is going to look a lot like the pop culture of the late 1990s and early 2000s. September brought with it the news that a new Final Destination film had found its directors; as it turns out, there’s another franchise getting a new lease on life, and it might involve sex with pastries.
