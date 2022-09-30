Read full article on original website
Psych Centra
Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders
Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
Psych Centra
Is Autism Preventable?
Ongoing research is revealing more about factors, like low birth weight, that may determine whether your child will be born autistic. You may be able to influence some of these variables. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental difference that affects each person in a unique way. Many autistic people...
Can Lunesta Help Reduce Anxiety Symptoms?
Lunesta is a medication typically used to help individuals with insomnia. Some research indicates it can also benefit individuals diagnosed with anxiety. If you experience anxiety or have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, you may use medication to help alleviate anxiety symptoms. There are many medication options for reducing anxiety; it may be hard to know where to start.
Medical News Today
What is the best kratom for anxiety?
Kratom is a substance derived from the leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree, a native species of Southeast Asia. This tree’s leaves contain compounds that may provide relief to individuals with anxiety. Approximately 19% of adults in the United States have anxiety. This condition can cause challenging emotional and...
ADDitude
ADHD Awareness Requires Comorbidity Awareness: ADDitude on Anxiety, Depression, LDs, and Beyond
Of adults with ADHD, 72 percent have anxiety, and 70 percent report depression, according to a recent ADDitude survey of 1,500 readers. These are the two most common comorbid conditions diagnosed alongside ADHD. Also topping the list: sleep disorders, eating disorders, learning differences, and autism spectrum disorder, all of which also impact children with ADHD.
Healthline
Beyond SSRIs: How the Newest Antidepressants Work
Antidepressants are medications that can help relieve depression symptoms, like fatigue and emotional numbness. as the first SSRI, and for the next 30 years, many experts considered SSRIs the “modern” antidepressant. In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved two new antidepressants,. . There’s also been renewed...
Medical News Today
Is there a link between gut health and anxiety?
Numerous studies suggest a bidirectional relationship between a person’s gut and mental health. Probiotics and diet may help a person to improve both. According to the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), anxiety disorders are the most common mental health concern in the United States. At the same time, digestive diseases account for.
Ketamine infusions improve symptoms of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation, study says
CNN — People who got intravenous ketamine at three private ketamine infusion clinics had “significant improvement” in symptoms of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation, a new study says. The study, published Monday in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, adds to a growing body of research showing ketamine’s...
Relaxation Induced Anxiety: Causes and Treatment
Though it sounds counterintuitive, relaxation can be an anxiety trigger for some people. In theory, we all understand that relaxation is an important part of life and that “all work and no play” is a recipe for mental health disaster. But for some people, the act of relaxing isn’t so straightforward. In fact, under some circumstances, it can even induce anxiety.
thefreshtoast.com
Indica Or Sativa: Which Is Best To Treat Anxiety?
A growing body of research evidence shows that marijuana can reduce anxiety symptoms, including separation and social anxiety. According to the American Psychological Association, anxiety is a major depressive disorder or mental health issue characterized by fear, worried thoughts, and tension. It also causes physical changes, such as increased heartbeat, shaking, trembling, panic attacks, and high blood pressure.
healio.com
Early diagnosis, proper management important for pellucid marginal corneal degeneration
CHICAGO — Pellucid marginal corneal degeneration is a rare disease, but early diagnosis is necessary to ensure patients’ quality of life, according to a speaker. “The pathogenesis of PMD remains unclear, and no genetic cause has been found,” Jun Shimazaki, MD, PhD, said at Cornea Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. “There is no detailed epidemiological data, and unilateral cases constitute 25% of all patients.”
healio.com
Vitamin A replacement may slow atrophic lesion growth in Stargardt disease
CHICAGO — ALK-001, a vitamin A replacement, helped slow the growth rate of atrophic lesions in patients with Stargardt disease, according to a study presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. Christine Kay. Christine Kay, MD, said supply of vitamin A is critical for vision, but it can...
Psych Centra
What is An Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Cycle?
The OCD cycle is fueled by intense anxiety as well as an overwhelming desire to find relief. You’re driving along your usual route home from work when you hit a little bump. What was that? You look in your rear view mirror but don’t see anything. You try to keep driving along, but your anxiety increases. It continues to climb until it’s unbearable.
Medical News Today
What are the best medications for sleep?
Several medications can help a person fall asleep, stay asleep, or both. Although these medications can be a good option for people with insomnia or other sleeping problems, many carry risks and cause side effects. This article reviews 10 of the best medications a doctor may prescribe to help a...
Psychiatric Times
Management of Patients With Older Age Bipolar Disorder
What treatments are available for those with older age bipolar disorder?. Older age bipolar disorder (OABD) is not an uncommon condition among the aging population. Available evidence indicates that individuals with OABD have less family psychiatric history but more medical comorbidities than individuals with early onset bipolar disorder (EOBD). Additionally, individuals with OABD have worse clinical outcomes and higher rates of health care service utilization than age-matched controls. When assessing individuals with OABD, underlying medical conditions, adverse effects prescribed medications, and/or drugs of abuse need to be ruled out as possible etiologies for OABD. In this article, we describe the evidence-based treatments among individuals with OABD.
healio.com
Patients with DME can maintain longer treatment intervals with 8 mg aflibercept
CHICAGO — Patients with diabetic macular edema maintained vision at longer injection intervals with 8 mg intravitreal aflibercept, according to a study presented at Retina Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. David M. Brown. David M. Brown, MD, said DME levels are increasing in the United...
verywellhealth.com
Managing Treatment-Resistant Depression
Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) occurs when major depressive disorder (MDD) treatment does not work. There is no official definition or set criteria for TRD, but the measure often used is an inadequate response to at least two trials of antidepressant medications. The term "treatment-resistant depression" is not frequently used in clinical...
Psychiatric Times
Dextromethorphan-Bupropion in Depression
A new—cough, cough—combination treatment for depression. Researchers performed an RCT of dextromethorphan-bupropion in major depressive disorder. Partial or inadequate response to antidepressants—whose mechanisms primarily involve monoamine pathways—are common.1,2 Multiple lines of evidence suggest that the glutamatergic system is also involved in the pathophysiology of depression. Dextromethorpahn is a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist and a sigma-1 receptor agonist, both of which modulate glutamate neurotransmission. The clinical utility of dextromethorphan is limited by extensive CYP2D6 metabolism.3 AXS-05, an oral tablet that combines dextromethorphan and bupropion, is formulated to increase the bioavailability and half-life of dextromethorphan through inhibition of its metabolism by bupropion, and is under development for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).
Medical News Today
What medications can help treat borderline personality disorder?
Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a mental health condition that affects a person’s ability to regulate their emotions. The treatment usually involves psychotherapy. However, a doctor may prescribe medications to help treat specific symptoms, such as depression. BPD can cause extreme mood shifts, impulsivity, and low self-esteem. It affects...
healio.com
Systemic antivirals alone appropriate for acute retinal necrosis
CHICAGO — Adjunctive treatment did not reduce the rate of retinal detachment in acute retinal necrosis more than the gold standard treatment of systemic antivirals alone, according to a study presented here. Ines Lains. At the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting, Ines Lains, MD, PhD, said acute retinal necrosis...
