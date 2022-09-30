What treatments are available for those with older age bipolar disorder?. Older age bipolar disorder (OABD) is not an uncommon condition among the aging population. Available evidence indicates that individuals with OABD have less family psychiatric history but more medical comorbidities than individuals with early onset bipolar disorder (EOBD). Additionally, individuals with OABD have worse clinical outcomes and higher rates of health care service utilization than age-matched controls. When assessing individuals with OABD, underlying medical conditions, adverse effects prescribed medications, and/or drugs of abuse need to be ruled out as possible etiologies for OABD. In this article, we describe the evidence-based treatments among individuals with OABD.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO