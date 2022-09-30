ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Psycho’ Review: One of the Greatest and Most Suspenseful Films of All Time

“You’ve never seen Psycho!?” I cannot tell you how many times I’ve fielded this question, often awkwardly, from people of all levels of movie knowledge and interest. Up until this very moment, the answer has been an unforgivable “no,” which is typically said with a prolonged sigh. Of course, the sigh is not directed at the person asking me, but rather at myself for getting into this situation in the first place. How can someone so in love with movies have not seen Psycho? Miraculously, I’ve been able to dodge spoilers, save for knowing that there was an iconic scene with Jamie Lee Curtis’ mother screaming in the shower. But other than that, I was able to go into this film cold. After sinking into its swampy waters, one thing is certain: this film is an unfettered cinematic masterpiece.
Christian Bale's New Movie Is Getting Massacred In Reviews

Christian Bale is one of Hollywood’s most revered actors, with his roles in highly regarded films like American Psycho, The Machinist, The Prestige, and Christopher Nolan‘s Dark Knight trilogy. But not every movie can be a success, as his new film alongside a slew of giant stars like Margot Robbie, John David Washington, and Robert DeNiro is getting disastrous reviews. The review site Rotten Tomatoes has scored Christian Bale’s Amsterdam a dismal 20% in its first reviews from critics.
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ review: A worthy followup to a Halloween classic

The Sanderson sisters haven't lost a step in the followup to the 1993 Salem-set classic. Upon its release in 1993, Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” was a critical and box office disappointment, with the Salem-set movie only becoming a cult classic once the company began re-airing it on cable every October. So it’s fitting that for “Hocus Pocus 2,” the House of Mouse has skipped the theaters and on Sept. 30 will send it directly to Disney+, the streaming home for programming akin to what viewers might find on the Disney Channel, ABC Family, or Freeform.
Colin Farrell's New Movie Gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes Rating After Rave First Reviews

The Banshees of Inisherin - Official Trailer (Searchlight Pictures) The Banshees of Inisherin - Official Trailer (Searchlight Pictures) Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh,...
An absolutely bonkers new horror film has just debuted with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

It’s not quite officially spooky season yet, but if you’re already itching for some great new horror content, then this is your lucky day, as an acclaimed — and totally nuts — entry in the genre just hit theaters this Friday. Barbarian might not have been a movie that has been on many people’s radars before now, but anyone looking for a uniquely scary rollercoaster ride will want to catch this one as soon as possible, to avoid spoilers.
Hocus Pocus 2 post-credits scene, explained

Hocus Pocus 2 has a small post-credits scene involving a cat, but what does it mean for the future of the franchise?. Hocus Pocus is back, witches! The sequel to the nostalgic cult classic has finally dropped on Disney+ , and after almost three decades, the Sanderson Sisters have returned to enact their revenge on Salem, with a new group of teenagers struggling to stop them.
Hocus Pocus 2's Post-Credits Scene May Hint Another Sequel Is Coming

Warning: Big spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2 follow. When the original Hocus Pocus landed in theaters in the summer of 1993, it was a box office flop. However, over time, it became a cult classic, which is why its sequel has so much hype 29 years later. The new film is a pitch-perfect blend of nostalgia and silliness, which fans love. And that’s not all — Hocus Pocus 2’s post-credits scene hints this won’t be the final installment in the Sanderson sisters’ story.
wegotthiscovered.com

Clive Barker movie adaptations, ranked

Clive Barker famously burst onto the horror scene with a ringing endorsement from Stephen King. The horror giant singled out Barker’s collection of short stories, growing under the name The Books of Blood, and King claimed Barker was the future of horror. King may have helped fulfill that prophecy,...
