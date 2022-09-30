ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

CavOILcade Queen's Tea event honors students and parents

PORT ARTHUR — The CavOILcade Queen’s Tea event honored students and parents. The 70th Annual CavOILcade Queen's Tea took place Sunday at the Texas Artist Museum in Port Arthur. This year's queen is Trisha Nicole Almaraz. Sunday's event recognizes the princesses of the court, their escorts and their...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Trisha Nicole Almaraz crowned the 2022 CavOILcade Queen

PORT ARTHUR — Congratulations to Trisha Nicole Almaraz, who has been crowned the 2022 CavOILcade Queen. Almaraz was crowned Saturday night. She is a senior at Port Neches-Groves High School. She lives in Groves and wants to attend Lamar University and earn a degree in social work. On Sunday,...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Cop & Kids events focus on building trust with the community

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police officers focused on more than crime. It was a day to build relationships with the community they serve and protect. Officers did this with their Cops & Kids pop up event. On Sunday, they set up activities and sweet treats at Charlton Pollard Park in...
BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

Lundy named general manager for Willy Burger, Crown Pizza

The Neches Restaurant Group announced that Chrystal Lundy has been named the new general manager for both Willy Burger and Crown Pizza in Beaumont. Lundy will oversee staff and daily operational procedures in both Beaumont restaurants. The dual-restaurant general manager position is new for the group, and comes at a pivotal time of new growth in the locally owned business's history.
BEAUMONT, TX
Beaumont, TX
kjas.com

Butterflies, Dachsunds, barbecue and more at Sandy Creek Park

There weather could not have been better but turn out was a little light at the Jasper Lake Sam Rayburn Area Chamber of Commerce Fall Fest and Butterly Festival held on Saturday at Sandy Creek Park. In addition to a butterfly release and Dachshund races there were arts crafts, live...
JASPER, TX
Port Arthur News

See the schedule for the 53rd annual Groves Pecan Festival

GROVES — This year’s 53nd Annual Festival is for four full days from Oct. 13 through Oct. 16. The Groves Pecan Festival Board of Directors encourages every one of all ages to come and visit the festival. You can eat your way through the food area with ice...
GROVES, TX
12NewsNow

Family is displaced after house fire in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, Texas — A family and their pets are safe after a house fire in West Orange early Sunday morning. The West Orange Fire Department responded to a home in the 800 block of Flint Street around 2 a.m., according to Fire Chief David Roberts. Roberts believes the...
WEST ORANGE, TX
thekatynews.com

Texas Comptroller in Beaumont for Good for Texas Tour Stop

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will visit the Lower Neches Valley Authority (LNVA) on Oct. 3 to discuss the importance of maintaining and investing in Texas’ water management infrastructure as part of his Good for Texas Tour: Water Edition. During the visit, Hegar will share the results of a new...
TEXAS STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Opening of Community Kitchen celebrated

Local community leaders gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the Community Kitchen on Friday. In March, Second Harvest Food Bank and McNeese State University partnered together to turn the unused Gayle Hall Annex Building into the Community Kitchen. Paul Scelfo, regional director of Second Harvest Food Bank, explained that...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Port Arthur News

Port Neches man accused of burglarizing several Nederland businesses

A 28-year-old Port Neches man was indicted this week in connection with the burglary of a Nederland business. On April 26, Nederland police were dispatched to Vin’s Paint and Body on South U.S. 69 in reference to burglary of a building. The officer viewed surveillance video and reportedly saw a person taking multiple items from inside the business.
NEDERLAND, TX
kjas.com

Man accused of stabbing mother scheduled for trial soon

Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle says a man who is accused of stabbing and injuring his mother is scheduled for trial soon. Pickle says Charles Adams, Jr., 31, is accused of stabbing and cutting 54-year-old Wanda Kay Jackson on Sunday, September 19th, 2021. Jasper Police responded to at 510...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 19-25

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25:. Tyler Schofield, 27, public intoxication/unlawfully carrying a weapon. Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25:. Sept. 19. A person was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon and public...
NEDERLAND, TX
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles Man Arrested For Placing Threat On Local High School

For the second time this month, Lake Charles law enforcement has had to lockdown Washington-Marion High School due to unnecessary outside threats. As students and faculty try to recover from a previous threat earlier this month, it happened again this week. The authorities said on Wednesday, September 28, the school was placed on a soft lockdown. This means no one is allowed off or on campus, but school operations and instruction can proceed as normal.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

Decaying building in Groves attracting thieves and trespassers

GROVES — We've reported many times, on the eyesore that is the former Renaissance Hospital in Groves. As city leaders and nearby residents anxiously await its sale and demolition, they're dealing with other problems associated with the decaying building. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports the decaying building is...
GROVES, TX

