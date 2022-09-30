ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

Winners of 2022 Fall Foliage Children's Parade

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Fall Foliage Children's Parade on Friday evening attracted 72 participants in individual, group and float categories. The parade stepped off from Monument Square, accompanied by police and the Drury High marching band, and ended at City Hall for awards presented by longtime organizer Kathy Keeser, Mayor Jennifer Macksey and 2022 Grand Marshals Leon and MaryAnn King.
The Best Places to Watch the Parade This Weekend

As we all know, the 66th annual Fall Foliage Parade is this Sunday. Which you can check out the details on Cheryl Adams's post by linking her name. I can remember attending the parade going as far back as being a little guy. Nothing beats hearing all the awesome Marching Bands, Musicians, and even clowns march down through the streets of North Adams.
A Beautiful Weekend Awaits You In Stockbridge

If you are looking for something to do on Friday, October 8th and Saturday, October 9th, your attendance is requested for a trip to the junction of routes 102 and 183 in Stockbridge. The 87th annual Berkshire Botanical Garden Harvest Festival will take place between the hours of 10 am and 5 pm. There is something for everyone to enjoy including walking tours, a giant tag sale, an expanded plant sale and bring your shopping list as their farmer's market features an assortment of products from local merchants in our backyard.
Monday, October 3: Main Streets and Back Roads of Brattleboro, Vermont

NEEDHAM, Mass. — We take in the crisp fall air with a visit to Southern Vermont’s “flower child” - the funky town of Brattleboro. Speaking of flowers, one local business owner loves Brattleboro so much he volunteers his time to plant more than 200 baskets of flowers downtown every year. Tonight, Shayna Seymour meets local farmers, takes in the beauty of Wantastegok River, and meets a Somerville native bringing treasure-hunting to the Green Mountain State. Finally, what would a trip to Vermont be without a cold craft beer?
Once big landmarks, small theme parks no longer have a draw

Adirondack landscape littered with shuttered attractions. The first time Bob Carroll visited Gaslight Village, a theme park in the heart of Lake George that captivated visitors with its vaudeville-inspired entertainment, a magician invited him onstage and made him float in midair. Enthralled by the trick, the boy knew it wouldn’t be his last time on the park’s main stage.
Weekend Outlook: Fall Foliage Week

Berkshire County will be kicking off the glorious fall season with a variety of events including a parade, pumpkin shows, car shows, and more. The 66th annual Northern Berkshire Fall Foliage Parade, sponsored by 1Berkshire, begins on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. This year's theme is "Holidays on Parade"...
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
Pittsfield Reminds Residents of Power Supply Program

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With electricity supply rates on the rise, the city of Pittsfield is reminding the community of the benefits of its Community Choice Power Supply Program, also known as municipal aggregation, which offers residents a low and locked in rate. Initiated in 2017, the city’s program has...
A Special Celebration Takes Place In the Berkshires On October 10th

On Monday, October 10th, the Town of Great Barrington will participate in the yearly Indigenous People's Day get together. Event coordinator Susan Jameson recently appeared on my Saturday "Let's Talk" segment to discuss preparations for these memorable festivities that begin at 11am. You are invited to assemble at The Gazebo located behind Town Hall on Main Street (the same location where local performers participate in the annual summer concert series) as this is billed as "a community event" for everyone to enjoy.
Historic carriage house with three apartments —for investment or family compound

Don’t miss this remarkable investment opportunity, OR create your own private family compound in the heart of Great Barrington. This spacious home and property includes beautiful lawns and woods on over four acres with town water and sewer. It offers a serene country setting of magnificent views and 2 private ponds, yet is close to downtown. Originally the large carriage house for New York newspaper publisher Colonel William L. Brown, it was later converted into apartments and has been in the same family since 1931. Three spacious units total over 6,000 square feet, each offering individual sun porches, roomy basements and utilities. Unit A has a first-floor primary bedroom, a full bathroom including washer and dryer, and office. Four additional bedrooms and bathroom on the second floor. Units B and C each offer three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property will be vacated to allow an easy transition to your own vision.
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

