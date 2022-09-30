Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
66th Annual Northern Berkshire Fall Foliage Parade
The 66th Annual Northern Berkshire Fall Foliage parade begins on Sunday.
iBerkshires.com
Winners of 2022 Fall Foliage Children's Parade
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Fall Foliage Children's Parade on Friday evening attracted 72 participants in individual, group and float categories. The parade stepped off from Monument Square, accompanied by police and the Drury High marching band, and ended at City Hall for awards presented by longtime organizer Kathy Keeser, Mayor Jennifer Macksey and 2022 Grand Marshals Leon and MaryAnn King.
The Best Places to Watch the Parade This Weekend
As we all know, the 66th annual Fall Foliage Parade is this Sunday. Which you can check out the details on Cheryl Adams's post by linking her name. I can remember attending the parade going as far back as being a little guy. Nothing beats hearing all the awesome Marching Bands, Musicians, and even clowns march down through the streets of North Adams.
Groundbreaking for new Saratoga Springs park Monday
Groundbreaking for the new Flat Rock Park in Saratoga Springs will take place on Monday, October 3. The park will offer a new outdoor gathering place to residents of the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Beautiful Weekend Awaits You In Stockbridge
If you are looking for something to do on Friday, October 8th and Saturday, October 9th, your attendance is requested for a trip to the junction of routes 102 and 183 in Stockbridge. The 87th annual Berkshire Botanical Garden Harvest Festival will take place between the hours of 10 am and 5 pm. There is something for everyone to enjoy including walking tours, a giant tag sale, an expanded plant sale and bring your shopping list as their farmer's market features an assortment of products from local merchants in our backyard.
Winter Prediction From Two Almanacs is Not Looking Pretty for New England
It's like Punxatawny Phil seeing his shadow in February, an event so steeped in tradition you can't help but wonder did he see it or not. It doesn't change your life, but it sure is intriguing. The Farmers' Almanac, out of Lewiston, Maine, or The Old Farmer's Almanac from Dublin,...
Frost Advisory in effect for parts of western Massachusetts
Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.
WCVB
Monday, October 3: Main Streets and Back Roads of Brattleboro, Vermont
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We take in the crisp fall air with a visit to Southern Vermont’s “flower child” - the funky town of Brattleboro. Speaking of flowers, one local business owner loves Brattleboro so much he volunteers his time to plant more than 200 baskets of flowers downtown every year. Tonight, Shayna Seymour meets local farmers, takes in the beauty of Wantastegok River, and meets a Somerville native bringing treasure-hunting to the Green Mountain State. Finally, what would a trip to Vermont be without a cold craft beer?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Once big landmarks, small theme parks no longer have a draw
Adirondack landscape littered with shuttered attractions. The first time Bob Carroll visited Gaslight Village, a theme park in the heart of Lake George that captivated visitors with its vaudeville-inspired entertainment, a magician invited him onstage and made him float in midair. Enthralled by the trick, the boy knew it wouldn’t be his last time on the park’s main stage.
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Fall Foliage Week
Berkshire County will be kicking off the glorious fall season with a variety of events including a parade, pumpkin shows, car shows, and more. The 66th annual Northern Berkshire Fall Foliage Parade, sponsored by 1Berkshire, begins on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. This year's theme is "Holidays on Parade"...
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
New Mountain Park display in Holyoke
There will be a new permanent exhibit at the Holyoke Heritage State Park Visitor Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wine Witch in Northampton closes, cites ‘financial realities’
Citing “financial realities,” the co-owners of Wine Witch announced last month that the restaurant located in the heart of Northampton’s commercial district would be closing its doors for good after six months in business. “Sadly, Wine Witch restaurant is closed permanently. We thank Northampton and The Pioneer...
5 Places To Get Pumpkins In The Berkshires
I was driving my oldest son back from school on Thursday and pumpkins were on the brain. "Hey, Dad, when can we get a pumpkin", he asked. Yes, it's that time, I mean it maybe too early yet to carve one, but, certainly you can get one for the front steps.
Breeze announces deals to 6 locations from Bradley for the fall travel season
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Breeze Airways has announced sales for six destinations from Bradley International Airport. Just in time for the fall travel season, the airline announced fares as low as $29 one way to six locations. The locations are: Nashville, TN: starting at $29 one way Charleston, SC: starting at $29 one way […]
westernmassnews.com
Florida residents with western Mass. ties pick up pieces from Hurricane Ian’s devastation
(WGGB/WSHM) - People with ties to western Massachusetts are picking up the pieces in Florida and others are doing what they can to help after Hurricane Ian left mass devastation in its path. Greg Madsen, originally from Southampton, spoke with Western Mass News on Wednesday, right before Hurricane Ian was...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Reminds Residents of Power Supply Program
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With electricity supply rates on the rise, the city of Pittsfield is reminding the community of the benefits of its Community Choice Power Supply Program, also known as municipal aggregation, which offers residents a low and locked in rate. Initiated in 2017, the city’s program has...
A Special Celebration Takes Place In the Berkshires On October 10th
On Monday, October 10th, the Town of Great Barrington will participate in the yearly Indigenous People's Day get together. Event coordinator Susan Jameson recently appeared on my Saturday "Let's Talk" segment to discuss preparations for these memorable festivities that begin at 11am. You are invited to assemble at The Gazebo located behind Town Hall on Main Street (the same location where local performers participate in the annual summer concert series) as this is billed as "a community event" for everyone to enjoy.
theberkshireedge.com
Historic carriage house with three apartments —for investment or family compound
Don’t miss this remarkable investment opportunity, OR create your own private family compound in the heart of Great Barrington. This spacious home and property includes beautiful lawns and woods on over four acres with town water and sewer. It offers a serene country setting of magnificent views and 2 private ponds, yet is close to downtown. Originally the large carriage house for New York newspaper publisher Colonel William L. Brown, it was later converted into apartments and has been in the same family since 1931. Three spacious units total over 6,000 square feet, each offering individual sun porches, roomy basements and utilities. Unit A has a first-floor primary bedroom, a full bathroom including washer and dryer, and office. Four additional bedrooms and bathroom on the second floor. Units B and C each offer three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property will be vacated to allow an easy transition to your own vision.
Eating at This Clifton Park Restaurant with Kids? Only One Drink For You!
Over the weekend we went out to dinner with another family at Peddler's Bar & Bistro in Clifton Park. It was myself, my wife, Jenn, and our son Ryan, a husband and wife, and their two sons. Before we reached for the menu, I noticed an interesting-looking "flyer" on the table. It was a message to those ordering alcoholic beverages while dining with their families.
WNAW 94.7
Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
917K+
Views
ABOUT
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wnaw.com
Comments / 0