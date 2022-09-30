ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Pate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#College Gameday#American Football
On3.com

College GameDay: Picks for Week 5, NC State at Clemson

The ACC is hosting College GameDay in Week 5, as a gigantic showdown between NC State and Clemson is taking center stage. The Wolfpack have all the making of a historic season in front of them, but the Tigers are their biggest hurdle. If Devin Leary can play to his potential, the NC State quarterback could write his name in the history books by defeating Clemson.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
247Sports

#PMARSHONAU: Phillip's gameday musings, Week 5

* Of all the questions that have been asked about Auburn’s offense, one stands out to me. Can the Tigers respond when defenses adjust. They started against Missouri with the best drive of the season – 14 plays, all on the ground, 75 yards for a touchdown. Missouri adjusted. Auburn didn’t and should have lost. It was similar against Penn State and in other big games going back to last season. I wouldn’t be surprised to see some success early against LSU. But the Tigers have to show they can keep it up. So far, against teams with a pulse, they have not.
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy