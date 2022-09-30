* Of all the questions that have been asked about Auburn’s offense, one stands out to me. Can the Tigers respond when defenses adjust. They started against Missouri with the best drive of the season – 14 plays, all on the ground, 75 yards for a touchdown. Missouri adjusted. Auburn didn’t and should have lost. It was similar against Penn State and in other big games going back to last season. I wouldn’t be surprised to see some success early against LSU. But the Tigers have to show they can keep it up. So far, against teams with a pulse, they have not.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO