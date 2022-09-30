Read full article on original website
Paul Finebaum ranks his Top 4 college football teams heading into Week 6
Paul Finebaum gave his weekly top 4 rankings after the significant impact of Week 5. While the top teams came away with victories, the games’ results and performances have huge implications. Finebaum saw Ohio State take care of business at home versus B1G foe Rutgers 49-10. He also saw...
College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's New Rankings
An eventful Week 5 almost saw No. 1 Georgia fall to unranked Missouri on Saturday, and that's reflected in the latest rankings of "College GameDay's" Kirk Herbstreit. Hopping on Twitter Sunday morning, the ESPN analyst revealed his updated top-4; which sees a new team topping the list. The college football...
How to watch the Auburn football game vs the LSU Tigers
Here's how to watch the Auburn football game vs the LSU Tigers.
ESPN’s College GameDay live stream (10/1): How to watch online, TV, time
ESPN’s “College GameDay” returns for Week 5 of the college football season, traveling to Clemson, S.C., to highlight Clemson-NC State on Saturday, Oct. 1. The show will be live streamed on fuboTV (live stream) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). ESPN’s “College GameDay” will make its eighth trip...
College GameDay, SEC Nation split on Kentucky at Ole Miss
What do the College GameDay and SEC Nation crews think of Kentucky’s chances against Ole Miss down in Oxford? It was an even split between the pair of college football pregame shows — four picks in favor of the Wildcats, four in favor of the Rebels. On GameDay,...
Dish drops ESPN with no warning just before college football Saturday
Dish dropped ESPN thanks to a contract disagreement at the worst possible time for college football fans everywhere. For college football fans with Dish, we have bad news. Well, they have bad news. Please don’t hurt the messenger, I have a family!. Dish dropped ESPN due to a contract...
DISH drops ESPN, SEC Network: College football fans furious
DISH cable service failed to reach an agreement with Disney on the day that college football is set to kick off its Week 5 schedule. The service confirmed early on Saturday morning that its "contract has expired" with Disney, but that they are trying to reach some kind of "fair agreement" in the ...
SEC Round-Up: Bama Football Built Around Hate and Robots
Former Hog ready to unleash his LouisiAnimal, NASCAR's Purdy bringing Ole Miss themed car to game, Auburn pays athletes twice national average, Finebaum still concerned about Aggies, and more
College Football Playoff 2022-’23: CFP championship odds, latest CFB Playoff projections
Who will make the College Football Playoff in 2022? While the 2022-’23 CFB Playoff is months away with the entire
College GameDay: Picks for Week 5, NC State at Clemson
The ACC is hosting College GameDay in Week 5, as a gigantic showdown between NC State and Clemson is taking center stage. The Wolfpack have all the making of a historic season in front of them, but the Tigers are their biggest hurdle. If Devin Leary can play to his potential, the NC State quarterback could write his name in the history books by defeating Clemson.
College football schedule: Best Week 5 games you should watch
Week 5 of the college football schedule is set to kick off with teams getting further into the meat of the annual conference football schedule. That includes five very intriguing matchups featuring teams in the top 25 rankings going head-to-head on the same field, including one rematch that could ...
College Football Week 5 Picks and Predictions Against the Spread
Picks and predictions for Week 5 of the college football season.
Alabama Crimson Tide reclaims No. 1 spot in AP football poll
Alabama reclaimed No. 1 from Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll in one of the closest votes in the recent years, and six teams — including Kansas — made their season debut on Sunday. The Crimson Tide received 25 first-place votes and 1,523 points in the...
Textile Bowl Back in Death Valley: Top Week 5 College Football Matchups
Clemson will host College GameDay as the Tigers take on NC State. Alabama and Michigan also face conference tests.
247Sports
#PMARSHONAU: Phillip's gameday musings, Week 5
* Of all the questions that have been asked about Auburn’s offense, one stands out to me. Can the Tigers respond when defenses adjust. They started against Missouri with the best drive of the season – 14 plays, all on the ground, 75 yards for a touchdown. Missouri adjusted. Auburn didn’t and should have lost. It was similar against Penn State and in other big games going back to last season. I wouldn’t be surprised to see some success early against LSU. But the Tigers have to show they can keep it up. So far, against teams with a pulse, they have not.
Clemson Shows It’s Still the Standard in the ACC
Plus, No. 1 Georgia survived a serious scare and Bryan Harsin’s time at Auburn may have run out.
