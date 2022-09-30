ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Something Good In Every Neighborhood: Part 4

We’re wrapping up our list of good things that you can find in each neighborhood of Chicago. Take a look back at Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3. 58. Brighton Park: Zemsky’s Family Fashions, 4181 S. Archer Ave. Zemsky’s has been clothing the Southwest Side’s working class...
Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group continues to provide Chicago with premier haunted houses

Steve Dale speaks with Bryan Kopp, Senior General Manager of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, about the 13th Floor Haunted House in Schiller Park and The Old Joliet Haunted Prison Haunted House. Bryan talks about what you can expect from both attractions this season and shares that a portion of the Joliet Haunted Prison takes place in the actual prison.
OTL #833: The Italian beef sandwich defines Chicago, City Council semi-independence, Jonny Untch rocks Chicagoland & beyond

Mike Stephen discusses the story of the Italian beef sandwich (and how it’s hard to get a good one outside of Chicagoland) with Los Angeles Times food columnist and Oak Park native Lucas Kwan Peterson, chats about the semi-independence of the Chicago City Council with Geoffrey Cubbage of the Better Government Association, and talks to Jonny Untch about being a local musician and educator.
More Proviso Suburbs Consider Legalizing Backyard Chickens

Marcia the hen, one of the chickens Laura Hunnewell’s family is raising in Oak Park, where backyard chicken keeping is allowed. Northlake and Forest Park are now considering the possibility of lifting their bans on the practice. | Provided. Sunday, October 2, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews.
Ukrainian Village Block Party will celebrate Chicago’s longest street

What’s Chicago’s longest street? One local event will have you knowing that trivia answer…. The Empty Bottle bar will be hosting their second annual Thee Best Western Block Party this weekend, celebrating Western Avenue. The event will take place in Ukrainian Village at the corner of Cortez Street and Western Avenue from noon to 8 PM on Saturday, October 1st.
Chicago's 'Halloweek' celebration includes parades, trick-or-treating events

CHICAGO (CBS) -- October is just around the corner, and the City of Chicago is ready to get in the Halloween spirit.For the third straight year, there will be a weeklong celebration in the city, appropriately dubbed Halloweeek.The festivities kick off on Saturday, October 22nd with the Upside Down Parade in Washington Park. The event gets its name because costumed families will be the parade as they walk through the park. Then, from Monday October 24th through Friday the 28th, there will be "Halloweek on the Block" traditional trick-or-treating events across the city.  And finally, on Saturday October 29th, the "Arts in the Dark" parade will take place in the Loop on State Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. between Lake and Van Buren.
The cost of shipping supplies is rising

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/10/2022: President of Builder Supply Outlet Tom Jahnke joins the program to talk about the cost of shipping supplies going up this past year. To learn more about Builder Supply Outlet and what types of products they have go to buildersupplyoutlet.com or call 1-708-343-3900.
When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?

With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
Open House Chicago is more expansive than ever before

Steve Dale speaks with Chicago Architecture Foundation Director of Communications Sinhue Mendoza about the 12th Annual Open House Chicago. Sinhue explains that the event is essentially an open house for residents to explore buildings that they typically don’t have access to. The Chicago Open House is free and runs...
