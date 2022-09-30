Read full article on original website
Related
Chicago magazine
Something Good In Every Neighborhood: Part 4
We’re wrapping up our list of good things that you can find in each neighborhood of Chicago. Take a look back at Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3. 58. Brighton Park: Zemsky’s Family Fashions, 4181 S. Archer Ave. Zemsky’s has been clothing the Southwest Side’s working class...
wgnradio.com
Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group continues to provide Chicago with premier haunted houses
Steve Dale speaks with Bryan Kopp, Senior General Manager of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, about the 13th Floor Haunted House in Schiller Park and The Old Joliet Haunted Prison Haunted House. Bryan talks about what you can expect from both attractions this season and shares that a portion of the Joliet Haunted Prison takes place in the actual prison.
Shelter dogs displaced due to Hurricane Ian arrive in Chicago, Anti-Cruelty Society says
Chicagoland animal groups are pitching in to help dogs impacted in Florida by Hurricane Ian.
wgnradio.com
OTL #833: The Italian beef sandwich defines Chicago, City Council semi-independence, Jonny Untch rocks Chicagoland & beyond
Mike Stephen discusses the story of the Italian beef sandwich (and how it’s hard to get a good one outside of Chicagoland) with Los Angeles Times food columnist and Oak Park native Lucas Kwan Peterson, chats about the semi-independence of the Chicago City Council with Geoffrey Cubbage of the Better Government Association, and talks to Jonny Untch about being a local musician and educator.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vfpress.news
More Proviso Suburbs Consider Legalizing Backyard Chickens
Marcia the hen, one of the chickens Laura Hunnewell’s family is raising in Oak Park, where backyard chicken keeping is allowed. Northlake and Forest Park are now considering the possibility of lifting their bans on the practice. | Provided. Sunday, October 2, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews.
University of Chicago student organization hosts 'BIPOC-only' discussion about race on campus
A University of Chicago student organization is hosting a "BIPOC-only" discussion on race as part of the group's "dis-orientation" that is hosted in the fall semester.
CBS News
Free admission to 8 Chicago area museums Sunday for Bank of America Card holders
CHICAGO (CBS) – Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Well, there's good news for Bank of America cardholders. Customers will have free access to eight museums across the city Sunday as part of its Museums on Us program. It runs the first weekend of every month. Participating...
947wls.com
Ukrainian Village Block Party will celebrate Chicago’s longest street
What’s Chicago’s longest street? One local event will have you knowing that trivia answer…. The Empty Bottle bar will be hosting their second annual Thee Best Western Block Party this weekend, celebrating Western Avenue. The event will take place in Ukrainian Village at the corner of Cortez Street and Western Avenue from noon to 8 PM on Saturday, October 1st.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chicago's 'Halloweek' celebration includes parades, trick-or-treating events
CHICAGO (CBS) -- October is just around the corner, and the City of Chicago is ready to get in the Halloween spirit.For the third straight year, there will be a weeklong celebration in the city, appropriately dubbed Halloweeek.The festivities kick off on Saturday, October 22nd with the Upside Down Parade in Washington Park. The event gets its name because costumed families will be the parade as they walk through the park. Then, from Monday October 24th through Friday the 28th, there will be "Halloweek on the Block" traditional trick-or-treating events across the city. And finally, on Saturday October 29th, the "Arts in the Dark" parade will take place in the Loop on State Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. between Lake and Van Buren.
West Loop residents concerned about safety following two kidnapping attempts
Two attempted kidnappings recently of women in the West Loop has some residents in the neighborhood concerned for their safety and they are calling for a bigger police presence.
CFD pulls body of man from lake in Rogers Park: Chicago police
The 54-year-old was found Friday morning, according to officials.
wgnradio.com
The cost of shipping supplies is rising
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/10/2022: President of Builder Supply Outlet Tom Jahnke joins the program to talk about the cost of shipping supplies going up this past year. To learn more about Builder Supply Outlet and what types of products they have go to buildersupplyoutlet.com or call 1-708-343-3900.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple Fest returns to Chicago's Lincoln Square, Ravenswood for 35th year
Apple Fest returns to Chicago's Lincoln Square this weekend bringing fall fun to the community.
When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?
With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
Dad and Daughter From South Side Chicago, Owners of Black-Owned Frozen Pudding Line Now in Walgreens
Meet Lorenzo and Genesis Bencivenga, the father-daughter founders of Lorenzo’s Frozen Pudding, who started their business as a way to create not only income but upward financial mobility. Selling their pudding on the streets of South Side Chicago, the Bencivengas have grown their business through ambition and determination, rocketing...
NBC Chicago
Chicago Suburb, Neighborhood Land on List of 50 Best Places to Live in US
You may not know it -- but if you reside in a certain western suburb or a certain northern Chicago neighborhood, you're living in one of the top places to put down roots, a new list says. According to a recently released report from Money.com, 50 places in the country...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Old Town shooting: CPD officer shoots, kills man on North Side, Chicago fire and police say
A Chicago police officer was also taken to the hospital with shortness of breath.
UniverSoul Circus Returns to Washington Park with high-flying stunts and family fun
“When I say big top, you say circus,” shouted Sifiso the “Whistle Man” as he warmed up an eager crowd at a UniverSoul Circus Saturday morning show. After a two-year pandemic break and straight from Washington, D.C., the traveling circus’ big top tent returned to Washington Park, 51st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, for their 29th season.
Casino traffic not a problem? Chicago alderman takes issue with consultant's conclusion
A new study says the River North neighborhood will be able to accommodate the added traffic and parking from the temporary casino, but the local alderman says the work is flawed.
wgnradio.com
Open House Chicago is more expansive than ever before
Steve Dale speaks with Chicago Architecture Foundation Director of Communications Sinhue Mendoza about the 12th Annual Open House Chicago. Sinhue explains that the event is essentially an open house for residents to explore buildings that they typically don’t have access to. The Chicago Open House is free and runs...
Comments / 2