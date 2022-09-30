Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Mainers experience Living History Days
BRADLEY, Maine (WABI) - Mainers learned a lot during Living History Days at Leonard’s Mills in Bradley this weekend. People re-enacted scenes from the 18th century as craftsman, blacksmiths, and potters. There was wagon rides, bean-hole beans, and fresh-pressed cider. We came across a civil war encampment where we...
wabi.tv
4th Annual Maine Garlic Festival held at Lake George Regional Park in Skowhegan
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 4th annual Maine Garlic Festival was held at Lake George Regional Park in Skowhegan on Sunday from 9:30 am to 3 pm... Day two of this year’s festival brought even more live music, kayaking, games and vendors. There was also wood fired pizza, courtesy of the Maine Grain Alliance. Organizers say that funds from admission and vendor fees help keep the Park running.
Is This Historic Central Maine Mansion Really Haunted?
Since moving to Central Maine in 2016, I have been hearing rumors about how Augusta's Governor Hill Mansion is haunted. Sometimes, the people telling me about the hauntings were second (or third) hand, but other times, they were from people who had literally heard or seen something. Until recently, however,...
wabi.tv
Local community celebrates Hampden Fall Fest
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The town of Hampden hosted its first Fall Fest Sunday. There was not only bounce houses and outdoor games for kids, but corn hole and food for adults too. Local vendors showcased their art to the public. Organizers say Hampden Fall Fest celebrates this special time...
wabi.tv
Bangor Humane Society hosts 29th annual “Paws on Parade” at Husson University
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Humane Society’s 29th annual Paws on Parade event took place at Husson University on Saturday from 9-12 am. This year’s theme was, “Thank you for being a friend!” -- which is a tribute to the late Betty White and her years of animal welfare activism and charity work.
wabi.tv
‘Day of Hope’ returns to Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Saturday saw the return of ‘Day of Hope’ to Augusta after being away for two years. More than 1,000 people registered to show their support and raise money for families battling cancer. The goal of $150,000 was exceeded well before the event kicked off...
An Incredible Island Off the Coast of Bar Harbor, Maine, is for Rent
We would all love to own an island. However, it may not be in budget in 2022 or 2023. So, what's the next best thing? How about renting an island?. Located right off the coast of Bar Harbor in Frenchman's Bay, Spectacle Island is a beautiful little oasis. The house on the island is a spectacle in itself. It's full of gorgeous exposed beams and hardwood floors. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also has a bunkhouse that actually hangs over the main beach on Spectacle.
wabi.tv
Ghastly thrills at Weekend of The Wicked
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Spooky season is upon us, and Bangor is kicking off the Halloween season with the Weekend of the Wicked at the Cross Insurance Center. Vendors, cosplayers, celebrities and more took part in this spooktacular three-day event. Put on by Bangor Comic and Toy Con, the weekend...
wabi.tv
Bangor’s Ipanema rebrands as Lazy Hound
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Lazy Hound is the new name for the restaurant formerly known as Ipanema. With the name change comes new décor and food. The name change is part of a much larger shift in their day-to-day operations. “After the pandemic, our business model has to change...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County among those to adopt changes to prevent jail recording attorney-client calls
Two-thirds of Maine county jails recorded phone calls between jailed clients and their attorneys at various times since 2014 and provided law enforcement with some recordings, which potentially violated defendants’ constitutional rights, an investigation by The Maine Monitor has found. As the recording of attorney calls became public in...
wabi.tv
Maine Garlic Fest continues Sunday
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - There’s still time to catch one of Maine’s most fragrant festivals in Canaan. Maine’s Garlic Fest will host its second day at Lake George Regional park Sunday. Garlic lovers will celebrate its many forms with a variety of food displays. It’s plenty more...
wabi.tv
Hundreds Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hundreds gathered at the Bangor waterfront for the annual walk to end Alzheimer’s Saturday. The three mile walk was a time for friends and families to pay tribute to those struggling with Alzheimer’s and the lives lost to it. Flowers were handed out for...
Bangor Restaurant Voted Number One in The Entire Country
Tripadvisor polls often about food. And their latest is about restaurants “that offer delicious indulgence without breaking the bank”.Top Everyday Eats. And the number one restaurant selected on their list, from all over this massive country of ours is in Bangor. How many thousands of restaurants are there...
wabi.tv
Town community celebrates “Carmel Days”
CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Carmel residents celebrated their town this weekend. “Carmel Days” kicked off Friday evening with a bonfire and kids parade. The theme this year was hunting and fishing. There was a number of activities, including face painting, kids games, live music and professional chain saw demonstrations.
wabi.tv
25th Annual Maine Firefighters Memorial Service honors 36 fallen Firefighters
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 36 Firefighters were posthumously honored at the 25th Annual Maine Firefighters Memorial Service in Augusta. The service honors all firefighters in the state of Maine who have passed away in the last calendar year. The Governor, as well as representatives of Angus King and Susan Collins...
A Couple Comes To Bangor To Get The Full Stephen King Experience
A husband and wife who are way into all things spooky, have a YouTube Channel called "The Horror Roadsides Show." The page is described as "Adventurer who goes to weird bizarre and creepy locations and tells you the stories behind it. My wife and I love the paranormal and mysterious. If you, yourself are a fan, then you have found the right channel. Join us on our adventures. We are learning and growing all the time."
Maine emergency rental assistance program is on hold
AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing announced Friday that it is pausing its emergency rental assistance program and will not be accepting new or renewed applications. Applications were no longer being accepted after 5 p.m. Sept. 29, according to a press release, and it is unclear how long the program will be paused or whether it will reopen. The agency is awaiting a response to its request for additional federal funding, according to the release.
wabi.tv
Couple escapes house fire in Vassalboro
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - An electrical issue with a tractor that was parked inside a garage in Vassalboro is believed to have caused a fire that destroyed that garage and damaged a nearby home. The Vassalboro Fire Department says they were called to Crowell Hill Road just after 9 p.m....
wabi.tv
UMaine breaks ground on $28M hotel project
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine held a groundbreaking ceremony Saturday for their new campus hotel. The $28 Million dollar project involves renovating Coburn and Holmes Halls and constructing a third building to form a boutique hotel complex. Funding for the project comes from a U.S. Historic Preservation Grant, as well as investment funds from Harrison Street Real Estate Capitol.
wabi.tv
Newburgh house destroyed in fire
NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - A Newburgh house is a total loss after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon. The call for the three-alarm fire came in just before 4:00, and arriving crews found the home fully involved. Crews say it was a single family home. No one was home at...
