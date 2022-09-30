ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Comments / 1109

double R
4d ago

Just like the bible say, in the last days... people are willing to believe a lie rather than believing the truth..... talking on the truth is not hate Mr Wade....the boy is a boy...no matter what they are teaching the kids in school....it appears Mr Wade is lost himself....the blind leading the blind....seek the True God while there is time. He is truth. Ask him for guidance while you still have life in your body. It's appointed for man once to die, then you will be judged weather you are on the Narrow road or the broad road.

Reply(103)
309
Reno
4d ago

It's his fault in the first place. Dwayne Wade and Gabriel Union. Paraded that child around in the media like a Rolex Watch. Instead. they desperately wanted to be in with Hollywood LGBTQ folks. Because you know, if you agree with all things LGBTQ. Then you get invited into an insidious club of weirdos. But now Wade is going into parent mode! 🙄 Both him amd his wife. Seem to push that child down a road of not knowing what they are.💯

Reply(7)
140
Williemae Harrell
4d ago

No wonder the child is confused because he's confused that is not your daughter it's your son sir 🤨

Reply(22)
272
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Gabrielle Union
Scary Mommy

Gabrielle Union Teases Dwyane Wade For Not Mastering The ‘Stick And Move’ Of School Drop-Off

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parent and couple goals for so many reasons. They both work hard and advocate for Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as trans in 2020. The celebrity couple also shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who might have one of the best Instagram presences ever, despite only being a couple months short of 4-years-old. And now, we can add some playful banter and splitting parental duties to the list of why the celeb couple is so easy to admire.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson

Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiffany Co#Dwade
OK! Magazine

Lamar Odom Declares He's 'Extremely Proud' Of Daughter Destiny For Pursuing Her Modeling Dreams: 'She's A Natural'

A new beginning! On Friday, September 23, Lamar Odom and daughter Destiny made a joint appearance to go for a bike ride in Venice Beach, Calif., and fans should get used to the sweet sighting, as the former NBA star revealed the 24-year-old — whose mom is Liza Morales — has moved to the Los Angeles area to pursue a career in modeling!"I’m extremely proud of her for having the faith in herself and the faith in me to make this happen for her," the reality TV alum, 42, gushed to OK!. "There is nothing else I want more in...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
People

Serena Williams Says Daughter Olympia Thinks Mom's Kids' Book Is About Her: 'It's Quite Funny'

The tennis star will release her first children's book The Adventures of Qai Qai later this month Serena Williams's daughter loves her mom's new children's book — especially because she thinks it's about her! The tennis star, 40, appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday where she chatted about her children's book The Adventures of Qai Qai, which comes out later this month. Asked how her 5-year-old daughter Olympia likes the book, Williams shared that her little girl, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, believes the book is actually...
TENNIS
E! News

Watch Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Officially Debut Her Baby Bump

Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut. The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett...
CELEBRITIES
People

People

334K+
Followers
54K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy