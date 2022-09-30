Read full article on original website
Penguins Make Major Cuts; Demoted Include O’Connor, Caggiula
The Pittsburgh Penguins have made the first significant cuts of this preseason, and a couple of the demotions were at least mildly surprising. Forwards Drew O’Connor and Drake Caggiula, both of whom were seriously contending for spots on the Opening Night roster, are among the 15 players assigned to their American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre, while defensemen Owen Pickering (Swift Current) and Nolan Collins (Sudbury) were sent back to their junior teams.
Report: The Buffalo Sabres Are Interested in Star 40-Goal Scorer
The Buffalo Bills have dominated the headlines in Western New York over the last three years (and really, the past decade), but the Buffalo Sabres are back. The Sabres played a preseason game last night at KeyBank Center, which saw Buffalo win against the Philadelphia Flyers. Forward Brandon Biro, who has spent time with the Rochester Americans, scored two goals in the win.
Yardbarker
Five PTO D for the Leafs to potentially target
If the Leafs are still eyeing the PTO market to address their sudden need for blueline depth, they better act swiftly. That’s because the list of applicable names continues to shrink by the day. Over the past few days, Calvin de Haan, Nathan Beaulieu and Scott Harrington, who were all on PTOs, solidified contracts with their respective squads.
Sporting News
Ranking the NHL's top 20 defensemen for the 2022-23 season, from Cale Makar to Brent Burns
For the past few years, I think there has been a consensus in the NHL that Victor Hedman has been the best defenseman in the league. Not anymore. As the NHL prepares for the 2022-23 season, there is no other player who has catapulted up the rankings of the NHL's elite quite like Cale Makar. If there was any doubt as to who the better defenseman is, look no further than the Stanley Cup Final, where Makar and the Avalanche ended Hedman and the Lightning's bid for a third consecutive Stanley Cup.
FOX Sports
Gaudreau to Columbus tops busy summer of NHL player movement
Johnny Hockey moved East, though not as far as everyone thought. The champs out West couldn’t keep the entire band together. And two teams with lengthy playoff droughts made some moves hoping to change that. Johnny Gaudreau joining Columbus headlined a busy offseason of player movement around the NHL....
Yardbarker
Connor McDavid Ready to Hit a New Level in 2022-23
All the NHL greats who have won the Stanley Cup have possessed it from Maurice Richard and Bobby Orr to Wayne Gretzky and Sidney Crosby. It’s that intangible belief, the will to win that separates the good ones from the greats. McDavid is showing more and more signs that he has it, that je ne sais quoi. It’s not about winning scoring races, and individual trophies, it seems like it’s all about winning the Stanley Cup. Sportsnet’s Mark Spector recently mentioned on Oilers Now how he saw something different in him during his Sept. 30 press conference. You have to believe that he has upped his game mentally, spiritually – whatever you want to call it – to lead this version of the Edmonton Oilers and their fans to the promised land.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Extension for GM Adams Was Really a No-Brainer
Kevyn Adams was hired as the general manager (GM) of the Buffalo Sabres in June 2020. This came after the failed tenure of Jason Botterill and Tim Murray prior to him. Both were external candidates chosen by owner Terry Pegula after intensive search processes, while Adams worked within the Pegula Sports and Entertainment company for years and was a choice likely made because he trusted him.
Penguins Postgame Grades: The Disappointments and Standouts in 3-1 Loss to Buffalo
BUFFALO — Even though the scoreboard matters little in preseason, the Pittsburgh Penguins lost to the Buffalo Sabres in the fourth preseason game 3-1 at Key Bank Arena. The game was more about direct position battles on the Penguins’ blue line and at the bottom of the lineup.
10 Observations: Alex Stalock Impresses But Blackhawks Fall to Red Wings
10 observations: Stalock impresses but Hawks fall to Wings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks fell to the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 at the United Center on Saturday in their third preseason game. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. Here's what the line combinations and pairings...
theScore
Dumba talks 'Black Ice' doc, beware Flames' D corps, and goalie goals
Toward the end of "Black Ice," a new documentary examining the role of Black players in Canadian hockey, Wayne Simmonds addresses a group of young skaters huddled in front of him and hanging on to his every word. "Some people don't want us to play this sport," the Toronto Maple...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Aston-Reese, Aubel-Kubel & Sandin
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at two newcomers to the team’s roster – those two players are Zach Aston-Reese and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. Second, I’ll look at Rasmus Sandin’s first practice and suggest where he might fit into...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 40
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 40 players. The Wild assigned forwards Vladislav Firstov, Damien Giroux, Sam Hentges and Michael Milne and goaltender Hunter Jones to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
