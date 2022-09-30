Read full article on original website
Russian Sees Only One Reason Putin Won't Start Nuclear War
Anton Shalaev, who recently fled Russia, described Putin as "a psychopath" who "does not care what happens to us all, to our economy, to our future."
Hear what men leaving Russia say after Putin's 'partial mobilization'
Russian men arriving in airports and at border crossings share their views on President Vladimir Putin’s ‘partial mobilization’ announcement.
Four of Putin’s top chiefs in Ukraine are assassinated in twin blasts by ‘saboteurs’ in latest killings to rock tyrant
FOUR of Vladimir Putin’s top officials in occupied Ukraine have been killed in explosions in the latest blow to the Russian tyrant. In one attack, an official organising a bogus referendum on joining Russia was killed alongside her husband. Lyudmila Boyko headed the election commission in the Zaporizhzhia region,...
Russia Takes Action Against Official Who Demanded Putin's Resignation
A Russian politician who was part of a group that appealed to the country's parliament last week to remove President Vladimir Putin from power on a charge of high treason, has been fined for "discrediting" the Russian government. Dmitry Palyuga, a municipal deputy for Smolninskoe in St. Petersburg, was fined...
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia pulled troops out Saturday from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for the Ukrainian counteroffensive that has humiliated and angered the Kremlin. Russia’s withdrawal from Lyman complicates its internationally vilified declaration just a day earlier that it had annexed four regions of Ukraine — an area that includes Lyman. Taking the city paves the way for Ukrainian troops to potentially push further into land that Moscow now illegally claims as its own. “The Ukrainian flag is already in Lyman, Donetsk region. Fighting is still going on there. But there is no trace of any pseudo-referendum there,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Saturday. He was referring to “referendums” that Russia held at gunpoint in the four regions before annexing them — Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.
You can run but you can't hide: Russian tank tries to lay low…only for drone to obliterate it with bombs – as Ukraine says nearby troops are surrendering
This is the moment a Ukrainian drone destroyed a Russian tank in the south of the country, as Putin's military continues to suffer punishing losses. Video captured on Friday in the Kherson region shows the drone dropping at least six bombs on the tank after it tried to hide in the corner of a field.
Russia Responds to Biden's Warning to Putin Not to Use Nuclear Weapons
The Kremlin has given a curt response when asked about Joe Biden's warning that the Russian leader should not resort to weapons of mass destruction in his invasion of Ukraine. Biden was asked by CBS News about what his message would be to Putin if he felt the best way to retaliate and wrest back the initiative would be to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.
Zelensky Speculates Why Trump Kept Praising Putin
Volodymyr Zelensky said he was "surprised" that Donald Trump continued to praise Vladimir Putin as Russia was gearing up to invade Ukraine, while claiming he did so to promote his domestic policy. Speaking to CNN, the Ukrainian president said that Trump had "plenty of time" to know the type of...
Russians are calling up the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense asking how to surrender, Ukraine says
A hotline set up to allow Russian soldiers to surrender is already getting calls, Ukraine claims. Ukraine says its "I Want to Live" hotline guarantees confidentiality and humane treatment. Some Russians have been scrambling to avoid Putin's newly announced partial mobilization. Russian men drafted to war by President Vladimir Putin's...
Putin's Great Black Sea Fleet Is 'Total Waste': Retired U.S. General
Russian President Vladimir Putin's Black Sea Fleet has been a "total waste" as his forces struggle on land and in the water amid the war in Ukraine, according to a retired U.S. general. Speaking in a video released Monday as part of a Renew Democracy Initiative series with New Debate,...
The moment Russian TV accidentally revealed catastrophic losses: State media war correspondent slips, saying: 'we're losing a huge number of people...er...we're having great successes!'
Russia's state media war correspondent has accidentally revealed the scale of their losses in Ukraine, admitting a 'huge number of people' have died. Alexander Sladkov was speaking to the Kremlin-run Rossiya 1 news channel from the Donbas where he let slip how effective Ukraine's counter-offensive has been, despite Putin claiming it is part of a tactical reorganisation by his army.
Russian Officials Propose Overthrowing Putin, Charging Him With Treason
Deputies said they felt the proposal to remove Putin from power has "nearly zero" chances of being heard by the State Duma.
A Russian man who was called up to fight in Ukraine shot an official at a local enlistment office, reports say
A Russian man shot the head of a local military draft committee in Siberia on Monday, reports said. A video of the incident shared online shows an official collapsing on stage after a shot rings out. The gunman was detained and the official is in critical condition, the reports said.
Ukrainian collaborators who sided with Russian occupation were given top jobs and fancy titles. Now they're being hunted down.
In occupied parts of Ukraine, some locals decided to side with the Russians. Unable to get far before the war, they've gained power and as part of the occupation. But being a collaborator is a dangerous business — and some have a price on their heads. Galina Danilchenko, the...
Ukraine identifies Russian colonel who ordered troops to ‘torture civilians for WEEKS & loot homes’ in occupied Kherson
UKRAINE has identified the Russian colonel who is alleged to have ordered troops to torture civilians for weeks and loot homes in occupied Kherson. Ukraine's security service, the SBU, named Oleksandr Naumenko of the Rostov Guards Department as the alleged culprit. The publication of the SBU report today uncovered that...
See what Russians left behind after being run out of city
CNN became the first international television crew to enter Izium since the Ukrainians retook it from Russian forces. Izium has now been “liberated,” along with almost the whole of Kharkiv region, a Ukrainian military source told CNN. CNN’s Sam Kiley reports on why the city is a strategic loss for the Russian military.
Russian soldier in Kharkiv told his father in a call intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence that 'everything's bad,' Russia is 'losing,' and they have 'nowhere to run'
A Russian soldier told his father in an intercepted phone call that "everything's bad" in the war. Ukraine's intelligence service said it intercepted the call and published it to social media. An ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv has sent Russian troops scrambling. A Russian soldier told his father in a...
Russian Officials Who Plotted To Overthrow Putin Summoned by Police
Russian officials who appealed to the country's State Duma to remove President Vladimir Putin from power on the charge of high treason say they have been summoned by police for "discrediting" the Russian government. Nikita Yurefev, a municipal deputy for Smolninskoe in St. Petersburg, and Dmitry Palyuga, another municipal deputy...
China Calls for Peace Talks After Vladimir Putin Mobilizes for Ukraine War
Beijing renewed its calls for peace talks in Ukraine on Wednesday, hours after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to mobilize a portion of Russia's armed forces. In a televised address from Moscow, the Russian leader said he would support defense chief Sergei Shoigu's mobilization proposal in order to achieve operational goals in Ukraine.
Russian Hypersonic Missile May Have Accidentally Struck Russia
Social media users have speculated that an object that crashed in a Russian city around 220 miles from the Ukrainian border may have been a stray Russian hypersonic missile. The incident took place in the Turkmen district of the Stavropol region on Wednesday according to the Ukrainian military center, which said that when emergency responders tried to control the flames, an explosion took place on the ground, injuring six people.
