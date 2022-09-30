Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosting Spay-A-Thon
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is hosting its annual spay-a-thon later this month.Free vet services will be given to cats without an owner that live outdoors in the community.The goal is to spay and neuter 400 cats in just 24 hours. The effort starts on Oct. 17.There is a minimum of five cats per caregiver and a cap of 10. Registration is required.For more information on the event, click here.
New Kensington native with Pittsburgh bar in Florida helps Hurricane Ian victims
A southwestern Pennsylvania native who operates a Pittsburgh-inspired sports bar in Florida is among the many to face devastating damage following Hurricane Ian. John Nader grew up in New Kensington but has spent nearly 20 years on Sanibel, a small island in southwest Florida. Nader opened “The Great White Grill,”...
2,164.5-pound giant pumpkin sets record for Pennsylvania weigh-off
A new event record, three pumpkins over 2,000 pounds each and 17 pumpkins over 1,000 pounds each highlights the 27th Great Pumpkin Weigh-off of the Pennsylvania Giant Pumpkin Growers Association Saturday at Renshaw Farms, Freeport. A record was set for the event by a 2,164.5-pound pumpkin grown by Dave and...
Skunked: Pennsylvania police save critter tangled in pitching net
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — This job really stunk. But someone had to do it. Two police officers from suburban Pittsburgh were given the unenviable job of freeing a skunk from a pitching net late last month, WPXI-TV reported. According to a Facebook post by the Ross Township Police Department,...
Ohio teen missing in Jefferson County
Officials in Jefferson County are looking for a missing teen. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 16-year-old Tristian Stewart. Officals say Stewart is/has:, 5’6 150 lbs brown hair brown eyes Stewart was allegedly last seen wearing a black leather jacket with black pants that has a white stripe on September 29 in Smithfield, […]
Man who fell to death from Acrisure Stadium escalator described as hard worker, devoted father
Authorities have not said what they think caused a Beaver County man to fall to his death from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium following the Steelers’ game there Sunday. “As with all situations involving an unnatural death, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating the events at Sunday’s game,” police spokeswoman Amanda Mueller said in a statement Monday.
Largest North American catfish to be brought back to Pennsylvania rivers
With blue catfish – the largest catfish species in North America – beginning to show up in the Ohio River in southwestern Pennsylvania after an absence of about a century, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission this week launches restoration efforts for the fish in rivers in the state.
5th person killed in Mercer County farmhouse fire identified
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — All five people killed in a farmhouse fire in Mercer County in September have been identified. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the blaze at about midnight on Sept. 16 on District Road in Delaware Township and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames.
Pennsylvania man accused in fishing scandal
A man from Hermitage and his fishing partner are accused of illegally putting lead weights in fish they caught during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship on Friday.
Max Baer remembered as pioneering judge, dedicated family man during service
Some of Pennsylvania’s highest-ranking officials gathered Tuesday at Duquesne University to celebrate the life of Max Baer, the state supreme court’s chief justice, died Saturday at age 74. Remembered vividly were the Dormont-native’s contributions to the juvenile court system during his time in Allegheny County.
wtae.com
Local sportsmen's club says facility rented 'under false pretenses' for event promoting white supremacy
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A local sportsmen’s club was allegedly misled when an event held at its facility turned out to be an event promoting white supremacy and Neo-Nazism. Special Counsel for the Pitcairn Monroeville Sportsmen’s Club, Phil DiLucente said the club’s management understood a recent event booked...
CBS News
Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
More details released in Oliver High School assault
More information is being released regarding the sexual assault that took place at Pittsburgh’s Oliver Citywide Academy on Thursday. An affidavit was obtained by KDKA Radio’s Marty Griffin and describes the event in detail.
wtae.com
1 dead in McKeesport house fire
A fire in McKeesport left one man dead Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to Soles Street around 10:30 a.m. On scene, they found smoke and flames pouring from the roof of a home there. The fire grew to two alarms before crews were able to bring it under control. Neighbors...
Pennsylvania man dies after fall from escalator inside Steelers Acrisure stadium; Name identified
A 27- year old man has died after he fell from an escalator inside Acrisure stadium, where the Pittsburgh Steelers play. The man identified is Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca. The fall occurred near an escalator by Gate C of the stadium and Keane fell about 40 feet The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police […]
Allegheny County Parks will have new requirements for 2023 events at popular wedding venue
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County Parks will have new requirements for 2023 weddings at Hartwood Acres, including a 10 p.m. end time. The venue is amending their contracts after neighbors complained throughout the summer about the loud music coming from the popular North Hills venue. Kelsey Dowd, Hartwood...
Pa. student charged after assaulting teacher at school: report
According to WPXI, A 15-year-old student is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a teacher at Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh Thursday morning. Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed that a student was in custody and a teacher was taken to a hospital after the alleged assault at the school. Oliver Citywide...
kidsburgh.org
‘Frozen’ ticket giveaway! Enter to win 4 tickets for the Oct. 12 show at Pittsburgh’s Benedum Center
Photo above by Deen van Meer. We know many Pittsburgh-area kids love the story of Anna, Elsa and their animated friends. So with the national touring company of Broadway’s “Frozen” coming to Pittsburgh live on stage, we thought it would be fun to share four tickets to the show with our community of readers. Welcome to our “Frozen” ticket giveaway!
Pennsylvania police investigating case of people accused of jumping off wind turbines
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating an incident in which people were allegedly jumping off a wind turbine. On Sept. 3 around 6:30 a.m., individuals are said to have been base jumping off of a wind turbine in Stonycreek Township. Specifically, they were jumping off of the wind turbine located at 1080 […]
PhillyBite
Where Are Pennsylvania Best Spas
Philadelphia, PA - For a luxurious spa experience, head to Pennsylvania. The state boasts some of the most luxurious spas in the country. For the ultimate spa experience, try one of Pennsylvania's best spa hotels. Inns like the Buhl Mansion Guesthouse & Spa are perfect for a romantic getaway. It offers exclusive spa services and even special packages for bachelorette parties. Its facilities include monsoon showers, saunas, and steam rooms. Plus, you can receive a discount if you book a minimum number of services.
