Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the month, Lauren Bright
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - October’s Hometown Hero of the Month is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes and Coleman will choose a previously recognized Hometown Hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes and Coleman Hero of the Month.
BGPD Chaplain Bill Wade passes away
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department has announced the passing of Chaplin Bill Wade. On Friday, September 30, 2022, the BGPD made the announcement in a Facebook post that read,. “With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Chaplain Bill Wade. Bill selflessly served the City...
“Sleep out for the homeless” at WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On Western’s campus collegiate organization Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. held their annual sleep out for the homeless event. “Sleep out for the homeless” is a national initiative by the fraternity to raise awareness for those who struggle with day to day life on the street. Students who participated in the event camped out on south lawn from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Window, door manufacturer brings $16M plant to Kentucky
A new production and distribution facility in Kentucky will bring an investment of over $16 million and 203 full-time jobs to Hopkinsville, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Elevate Windows and Doors LLC will use an existing 100,000-square-foot (9,290-square-meter) building for the operation, according to a news release from the governor’s office Thursday.
Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View now open
Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View is now open. The new outpatient facility is operated by physicians, nurses and staff of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Offering greater convenience to primary care and specialized medical services for patients in Cheatham, Montgomery and Robertson counties, the 25,000-square foot structure is located just off Interstate 24 at 6536 Highway 41A in Pleasant View, Tennessee.
Hardin County Shredding & Text Updates
Hardin County Solid Waste Coordinator Stephanie Givens explains the shredding event that happens monthly at the county road department located at 501 Bacon Creek Road, Elizabethtown. Givens also talked about the county’s text updates available for citizens. Podcast: Download (Duration: 5:13 — 11.9MB)
‘Cannabis legalization is not a matter of if; it’s a matter of when’: Lawmakers talk future in Tennessee
Most Democrat lawmakers in Tennessee support cannabis legislation. Some republicans even support it, at least medically, but it’s never made it to the General Assembly for a vote.
“John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam” unveiled in Muhlenberg Co.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The late country singer/songwriter, John Prine, was honored Saturday afternoon in Muhlenberg County with the unveiling of the new “John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam.”. If you have ever heard the song called “Paradise” by the late John Prine, you would know he...
Western Kentucky Farm Creates Glow in the Dark Corn Maze for Some October Fun (PHOTOS)
Navigating a corn maze can be quite a creepy and difficult task. Imagine doing it at night! One Kentucky farm is setting their corn maze all a glow in October. Ruby Branch Farms is located in Franklin, Kentucky. The Snider family owns and operates the farm. Here's a little more...
Hay Bale Trail returns to Logan County for the seventh year
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the Hay Bale Trail’s seventh year back in Logan County, and community members are getting more and more creative. “We have saw some of the most amazing creations in the last seven years. It’s hard to believe some people are as creative as they are. We’ve had the Disney castle, we’ve had the ‘UP’ house,” said the executive director of Logan County tourism, Dee Dee Brown.
Former Hardin County courthouse being transformed into boutique hotel
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The former Hardin County Courthouse will soon be transformed into a boutique hotel. Elizabethtown Renaissance Associates has partnered with Weyland Ventures to purchase and renovate the nearly century-old building. The 24-room hotel will include a bar on the main level and a bar and restaurant on...
California-based company to film movie in Barren County through October
GLASGOW — Locals could have the chance to be featured in a television movie as crews begin filming in Barren County in October. MacLean Lessenberry, the executive director of the Glasgow-Barren County Tourism Convention and Commission, said California-based American Cinema International has sent production crews to the area to “scout” areas to film.
Lights, camera, action in... GLASGOW, KY!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Glasgow is no stranger to having Hollywood films shot in their town, but that doesn’t make what’s coming any less exciting... “It’s kind of like a Hallmark romance warm your heart style movie,” said the executive director of Glasgow Barren County Tourism, MacLean Lessenberry.
UPDATE: Vehicle in murder investigation found in Nashville
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle belonging to a murdered woman in Bowling Green has been located in Nashville. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Damian Renard Bowden in connection with the murder of his daughter, Daquanna Bowden. WCSO Sheriff Brett Hightower says items found within the vehicle reveal additional evidence related to the ongoing investigation.
PHOTOS – Madisonville 8 University Heights 1
Madisonville picked up an 8-1 soccer win over the University Heights Academy Lady Blazers at Givens Field. Here is a YSE Gallery from the game.
Now, we're talking. If I've said it once, I've said it a million times...Kentucky has an inordinate amount of awesome locations to shoot movies, and the Southern Kentucky Film Commission doesn't disagree. MAKING MOVIES IN KENTUCKY. Just this spring, Orlando Bloom and Andie MacDowell headlined a cast of actors shooting...
Glasgow Chose as Set to Shoot a Movie
Glasgow Chose as Set to Shoot a Movie
UPDATE: U.S. 31-W Bypass project adds closure dates
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Bowling Green Municipal Utilities project continues to cause a temporary closure of a part of U.S. 31-W Bypass. The project currently closes U.S. 31-W Bypass from U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue to East 10th St. and will last until Friday afternoon. The closure will be removed for the weekend and put back in place from Monday, Oct. 3 at 6 a.m. to Friday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.
Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire (w/VIDEO)
A tobacco barn on Salubria Springs Road in Pembroke was destroyed in a fire Saturday night. Pembroke firefighters say they were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. and found the barn fully engulfed in flames. No one was injured in the fire. Pembroke fire department was assisted by...
Movie to be filmed in Glasgow next month
Movie to be filmed in Glasgow next month
