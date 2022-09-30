Read full article on original website
WVSOM offering $23K in tax credits to scholarship donors
LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM), through its nonprofit WVSOM Foundation, is offering tax credits to organizations and individuals who donate to scholarships intended to defray the cost of medical education for low-income students from 23 West Virginia counties. The West Virginia Community...
Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships Donating $400,000 to Schools and Universities
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships which includes Ball Toyota Charleston, L&S Toyota Beckley and Advantage Toyota Barboursville are announcing a partnership with multiple WV Schools and United Ways of West Virginia. Over $300,000 will be donated to provide basic needs such as food, clothing, shoes, coats, and hygiene products to students in need. Working closely with the Department of Education and Communities in Schools, these funds will support “virtual pantries” in 257 schools in West Virginia.
Should ‘In God We Trust’ be displayed on County vehicles? Raleigh County Commission will discuss in upcoming session
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Commission has announced the planned agenda for its upcoming meeting, which is set to take place on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 10:00am. Topics of discussion will include project funding, the placement of “In God We Trust” on county vehicles, and more....
How to Report a Blocked Railroad Crossing
Few things are more frustrating than being stuck at a blocked railroad crossing. The train stops moving, traffic backs up and you have no choice but to wait for the train to clear the tracks or try to find an alternate route. This is not just inconvenient – it may also be illegal. West Virginia Code states that except in the case of a continuously moving train or in an emergency, it is illegal for a railroad company to block a public street, road or highway for more than 10 minutes. Blocked crossings have become a major problem in recent years.
Oak Hill man sentenced to prison after evading capture on ATV
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Oak Hill man will see prison time as a result of a 2021 incident in which an officer with the Oak Hill Police Department was led on a high speed pursuit. According to reports from the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County,...
Raleigh County Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Krystle Elaine Cresce, 33, of Glen Morgan, Raleigh County, pleaded guilty today to aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 8, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant...
Raleigh County Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Sean Hafesh, 33, of Daniels, Raleigh County, pleaded guilty today to distribution of fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on October 6, 2021, Hafesh sold approximately 3.7 grams of suspected heroin to a confidential informant at a residence in Daniels, West Virginia. The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed the controlled substance was fentanyl.
Prep Cross Country: Woodrow Wilson sweeps Westside Invitational
CLEAR FORK – Saturday was a historic day for Woodrow Wilson cross country at the Westside Invitational. Kyndall Ince won her first high school race and Aiden Kneeland set a new course record to lead the Flying Eagles to a win on both the girls and boys side. The...
