KFDM-TV
Cop & Kids events focus on building trust with the community
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police officers focused on more than crime. It was a day to build relationships with the community they serve and protect. Officers did this with their Cops & Kids pop up event. On Sunday, they set up activities and sweet treats at Charlton Pollard Park in...
KFDM-TV
Bridge City police identifies man from Orange killed in crash
BRIDGE CITY — From Bridge City Police Department: On Friday, September 30, 2022, at approximately 5:13 p.m., officers of the Bridge City Police Department where dispatched to the intersection of FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road in Bridge City, Texas in reference to an accident involving an automobile and an minibike.
KFDM-TV
Decaying building in Groves attracting thieves and trespassers
GROVES — We've reported many times, on the eyesore that is the former Renaissance Hospital in Groves. As city leaders and nearby residents anxiously await its sale and demolition, they're dealing with other problems associated with the decaying building. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports the decaying building is...
KFDM-TV
CavOILcade Queen's Tea event honors students and parents
PORT ARTHUR — The CavOILcade Queen’s Tea event honored students and parents. The 70th Annual CavOILcade Queen's Tea took place Sunday at the Texas Artist Museum in Port Arthur. This year's queen is Trisha Nicole Almaraz. Sunday's event recognizes the princesses of the court, their escorts and their...
KFDM-TV
Trisha Nicole Almaraz crowned the 2022 CavOILcade Queen
PORT ARTHUR — Congratulations to Trisha Nicole Almaraz, who has been crowned the 2022 CavOILcade Queen. Almaraz was crowned Saturday night. She is a senior at Port Neches-Groves High School. She lives in Groves and wants to attend Lamar University and earn a degree in social work. On Sunday,...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits First Baptist Church of Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Tan Radford visits with First Baptist Church pastors as they prepare to celebrate 150 years of ministry. “We are celebrating the people that God has been using over the years. Celebrating his work.” Says Lead Pastor Dr. Christopher Moody about this weekends celebration. Festivities include an...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont Health Dept. offering new Covid booster going into fall, winter season
BEAUMONT — On Friday, the Beaumont Public Health Department reported five new Covid cases and two new cases on Thursday. Those are the lowest numbers in weeks. The health department is providing booster shots as a preventative measure. The new bivalent booster is being offered. The difference between the...
KFDM-TV
LU Men's Basketball holds first practice of 2022-23 Season
Beaumont, Tx — BEAUMONT, Texas – The Lamar University men’s basketball team took their first steps toward the 2022-23 season opener Sunday afternoon with their first official practice. The Cardinals took the court at 4 p.m. in the Montagne Center. Sunday’s workout was the first of 30 practice dates leading into the season opener.
