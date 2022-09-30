ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Crews respond to structure fire in Myrtle Beach

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a structure fire Friday in Myrtle Beach.

Crews were called to the 100 block of Cedar Street before noon, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. No injures were reported in the fire, which authorities said was caused by a downed power line.

No other information about the fire was immediately available.

