Crews respond to structure fire in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a structure fire Friday in Myrtle Beach.

Live Updates on Ian | Full Forecast | Interactive Radar | Power Outages | Closings and Postponements | Download Our Weather App

Crews were called to the 100 block of Cedar Street before noon, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. No injures were reported in the fire, which authorities said was caused by a downed power line.

No other information about the fire was immediately available.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.