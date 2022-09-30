The western slope has a misguided form of conservatism that has nothing to do with conservatism! Boebert is their titular spokesperson. She represents that part of Colorado we’ve been trying to move beyond. She’s all talk and no action. She spends most of her time spewing nonsense, calling for more church in the government and making racist remarks about her colleagues. These remarks get her more support, which makes me wonder how racist the western slope really is. She has no business in congress. She’s proven that she knows nothing about the constitution beyond the second amendment, and is using her position to push her form of conservatism. She needs to be gone!
My problem with Boebert is the needed interchange in Glenwood. Any fool could see the Infrastructure Bill was going to be funded. Rather that garner funds for the interchange, she kept running her mouth for headlines. Then had to BEG the Sec of Transportation's office for the funding. And got the answer, if there's enough leftover.
"protects their lifestyles" how? She literally passes no legislation to help anyone. She's a grand standing loud mouth.
