Top Ten! Penn State rises in new rankings
(WHTM) — For the second consecutive year, Penn State is back in the top ten in the college football rankings. The Nittany Lions moved up one spot to 10th in the country in the Associated Press’ new poll released on Sunday. Penn State (5-0) is coming off of a rained-soaked 17-7 win over Northwestern at […]
Check out the Penn State recruits on hand for the Northwestern game
Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff welcomed several commits and recruits to Saturday’s game against Northwestern. Among the recruits was Jameial Lyons, a defensive lineman form Philadelphia, Juan Minaya, an offensive lineman from Paramus, NJ, Rodney Lora, a defensive lineman from Va., and Messiah Mickens, a freshman running back from Trinity.
Penn State-Northwestern game balls, turning point: PJ Mustipher, goal-line stop and more
STATE COLLEGE — Well, that was ugly. Penn State beat Northwestern, staying undefeated and moving to 5-0. But Saturday’s 17-7 victory at a rain-soaked Beaver Stadium was hardly convincing or impressive.
nittanysportsnow.com
NSN Staff Predictions for Penn State-Northwestern
Here’s what our staff thinks will happen in today’s Penn State-Northwestern game. Penn State will get up more for this game than last week. It knows heading into the bye that it needs to be sharp heading into the teeth of its schedule. Look for Penn State to put this game to bed early and get the freshmen some much-needed reps.
nittanysportsnow.com
Was he in? Twitter Reacts to Controversial 4th Down Ruling in Penn State-Northwestern Game
Penn State got a big and controversial stop early in the fourth quarter. With Penn State holding a 17-7 lead, Northwestern drove the ball to Penn State’s one and faced a fourth down. Even though a field goal would have made it a one-score game, Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald...
nittanysportsnow.com
QB Jack Lambert Commits to Penn State as PWO
Jack Lambert, an unrated QB out of Topsail High School in Topsail, North Carolina, has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. Lambert is a 6-foot-3, 185-pounder who’s had interest from schools such as Appalachian State, Clemson, East Carolina and NC State after attending their camps over the summer.
Astin Lehman, David Risser goals spark Lower Dauphin boys soccer
Goals by Astin Lehman and David Lehman carried the Lower Dauphin boys soccer team to a 2-0 non-conference victory over Central York Saturday. Goalkeeper William Foley stopped 2 shots to record the shutout in net for the Falcons, who improved to 7-4-1 with Saturday’s win.
State College remains undefeated against Central Dauphin East in Week 6
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 30, in a week six game, State College beat Central Dauphin East by a score of 42-14, improving to 6-0 on the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of […]
Line Mountain’s Ian Bates runs for 280 yards, Newport’s Aiden Dishman 234, in thriller that comes down to final play in OT
Line Mountain and Newport limped into Friday with just one win between them so it might have been fair for folks to expect too much in the way of fireworks from the matchup.
Harrisburg flattens Altoona in Week 6
ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg claimed a dominant 48-0 win over Altoona on Friday, Sept. 30 during week six of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, […]
Want to buy beer at Beaver Stadium? Here’s how much it will cost you.
For the first time in Beaver Stadium history, fans will be able to grab a brew inside the stadium. After a 28-5 vote in September, the Penn State board of trustees officially approved beer sales to the general public at football games, announcing that the policy would begin for the October 1 game against Northwestern.
bucknellian.net
Bucknell alumni helps build bridge in Selinsgrove
A new construction project that was finished this summer in Selinsgrove was worked on by a Bucknell alum, Tyler Keiser ‘21. PennDOT held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project in June, commemorating the termination of the Northern Section construction and the recent beginning of construction on the Southern Section. The new construction began in May of 2022, and is expected to be finished in 2027.
State College
Man Hospitalized, Suspect Charged After Stabbing in State College
A State College man was arrested on Friday night after a stabbing that left another man hospitalized, according to borough police. Marvin T. Williams, 36, was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct. State College officers responded at about 11:10...
therecord-online.com
Tanker tips on Paul Mack Boulevard exit; hazmat responds Friday evening
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Traffic was detoured from entering Route 220 westbound exit off Paul Mack Boulevard Friday evening after a tanker-truck went onto its side. State police and PennDOT blocked access after the spill and a hazmat unit from Eagle Towing and Recovering of Milesburg was on the scene. An unofficial report said the tanker was carrying pesticides but there was no spillage.
Penns Valley barn destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon
Multiple fire companies responded to the scene.
therecord-online.com
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Clinton, Centre and Lycoming Counties
STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College has issued an overnight frost advisory for portions of Northern Pennsylvania:. Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan- Including the cities of Warren, Bradford, Coudersport, St. Marys, Ridgway, Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, and Laporte 658 PM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northern Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....Some of the perennial cold spots across the northwest mountains could see the temperature bottom out around 31 or 32 degrees at sunrise Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (10/1/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding October 1. Rosaura “Rosie” Lara-Pulido, 83, of Veracruz, Mexico, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Duncannon. She was surrounded by family, friends, and so much love as she crossed over into the light. She...
