That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
WHEC TV-10
Friends and family continue to honor fallen firefighter Elvis Reyes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Friends and family are remembering fallen Rochester firefighter Elvis Reyes. The Reyes family, and many others, continue to celebrate Elvis, and who he was, in the Flower City community. The Reyes family says, when a loved ones passes away they pray for them for nine days.
westsidenewsny.com
Free guided tours of Durand Eastman Park Arboretum
Cornell Cooperative Extension Monroe County is offering free guided tours of the Durand Eastman Park Arboretum from 2 to 4 pm. every Sunday in October, starting on October 9. Meet at the kiosk next to the park maintenance center, 100 Zoo Road, Rochester. Please register ahead at https://pub.cce.cornell.edu/event_registration/main/events_landing.cfm?event=DurandEastmandTour_226. Photo of...
Honor Flight Mission 74 veterans welcomed home to Rochester
According to Honor Flight Rochester, the organization flew 3,662 veterans.
Hilton Apple Fest kicks off this weekend for its 40th year
The Apple Fest will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
WHEC TV-10
New national and NYS record pumpkin weighs in at 2,554 pounds
CLARENCE, N.Y. – On Saturday, the National Record and the NYS State Records, were broken for the largest pumpkins. It weighed in at 2,554 pounds, by local grower Scott Andrusz from Williamsville. The Pumpkin will be on display through October 16th at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence. The...
Rochester Hope holds first ever Service Truck Rodeo
Ruiz also said they hope to hold these service truck events monthly.
MVP Health Care hosts first annual Fall Fest at Parcel 5
One activity — "Little Kids and Big Rigs" — allowed kids to explore the inside of various vehicles, such as police cars, fire trucks, garbage trucks, and construction vehicles.
Football Frenzy: Athena wins OT thriller
Trojans top Irondequoit for dramatic homecoming victory
westsidenewsny.com
Harriet Tubman sculpture on display in Rochester through October
The Harriet Tubman “Journey to Freedom” sculpture by the Wesley Wofford Sculpture Studio has been temporarily installed at Washington Square Park in Rochester, across from GEVA Theatre, as part of the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration. The sculpture features Harriet Tubman in mid stride, hustling towards freedom with a youngster in tow and portrays the courage, physical determination, and contributions of Black women throughout history.
Football Frenzy: Amazing catches highlight Section V action
Local wide receivers showed out as we hit the second half of the regular season
Hope Dealers holds color run fundraiser for addiction recovery
In addition to the untimed race, the event featured a DJ, family-friendly activities, face painting, food, and tables from local businesses advertising products and services.
‘Coptoberfest’ event to benefit family of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
The event was held at Buntsy's in Webster and featured live music performed by the Stone Age Romeos and a gift basket raffle.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester presents its first Fall Fest at Parcel 5 on Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The heart of downtown was the newest destination for free family-friendly Autumn festivities including pumpkin decorating, carnival games, inflatables, crafts for kids, a petting zoo, and more fun seasonal activities!. Fall Fest took place on Saturday at Parcel 5. The event featured the City of Rochester’s...
Report: Popular Pizzeria in Western New York Will Close This Week
Over the past two years, there have been many businesses who have been forced to close its doors; whether it be temporarily or for good, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. Some of the closures have not been because of the pandemic, but it's still...
WHEC TV-10
Hilton Apple Fest finishes with apple-eating contest and children’s activities
HILTON, N.Y. — The Village of Hilton’s 40th annual Apple Fest finished on Sunday. The festival included apple foods, live music, children’s activities, and an apple-eating contest. On Saturday, the Hilton Apple Fest Auto Show, one of our area’s largest, closes out another season for automotive enthusiasts....
Out of the Darkness walk held in Rochester for suicide prevention
Last year, over 800 people participated in the walk, according to organizers.
13 WHAM
Will Rochester experience any of Ian this weekend?
As post-tropical cyclone Ian moved north Friday, clouds slowly filtered in across New York's Southern Tier and eventually into the Rochester area. So the question for the weekend, weather-wise, is will there be any sensible effect from Ian on the area?. Fortunately, the biggest impact that Ian will have on...
13 WHAM
Rochester named 6th-best U.S. metro area for golf
A new study from Golf Workout Program names Rochester as the sixth-best large metropolitan area in the U.S. for golf. The highest-ranking city in the Eastern U.S., Rochester trailed only Tucson, Phoenix, Riverside-San Bernardino, Tulsa and Los Angeles on the list. Despite a below-average ranking for weather, Rochester earned high...
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Baby
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Meet Baby, a three and a half year old mixed-breed dog. Baby is a real lover girl. She has a gorgeous dark brown coat with some white just for trim. Her tail is in constant motion and the white tip looks like a blur when she is seriously wagging it. Baby tips the scales at a solid 90 pounds, and she does not realize just how big she really is, wanting to be a lap dog given the chance.
geneseo.edu
Geneseo's Own Ben Ludlow '23
Ben Ludlow '23 is an accounting major from Geneseo, NY. Ludlow works hard and has fun while doing it! When he's not focusing on coursework or swimming on SUNY Geneseo’s Blue Wave swim team, Ludlow runs a farm stand selling surplus produce from his garden. Watch the video below...
