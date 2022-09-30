ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockport, NY

WHEC TV-10

Friends and family continue to honor fallen firefighter Elvis Reyes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Friends and family are remembering fallen Rochester firefighter Elvis Reyes. The Reyes family, and many others, continue to celebrate Elvis, and who he was, in the Flower City community. The Reyes family says, when a loved ones passes away they pray for them for nine days.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Free guided tours of Durand Eastman Park Arboretum

Cornell Cooperative Extension Monroe County is offering free guided tours of the Durand Eastman Park Arboretum from 2 to 4 pm. every Sunday in October, starting on October 9. Meet at the kiosk next to the park maintenance center, 100 Zoo Road, Rochester. Please register ahead at https://pub.cce.cornell.edu/event_registration/main/events_landing.cfm?event=DurandEastmandTour_226. Photo of...
ROCHESTER, NY
Brockport, NY
Brockport, NY
Sports
WHEC TV-10

New national and NYS record pumpkin weighs in at 2,554 pounds

CLARENCE, N.Y. – On Saturday, the National Record and the NYS State Records, were broken for the largest pumpkins. It weighed in at 2,554 pounds, by local grower Scott Andrusz from Williamsville. The Pumpkin will be on display through October 16th at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence. The...
CLARENCE, NY
John Fisher
westsidenewsny.com

Harriet Tubman sculpture on display in Rochester through October

The Harriet Tubman “Journey to Freedom” sculpture by the Wesley Wofford Sculpture Studio has been temporarily installed at Washington Square Park in Rochester, across from GEVA Theatre, as part of the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration. The sculpture features Harriet Tubman in mid stride, hustling towards freedom with a youngster in tow and portrays the courage, physical determination, and contributions of Black women throughout history.
ROCHESTER, NY
#Suny Brockport#Cheerleaders#American Football
WHEC TV-10

Rochester presents its first Fall Fest at Parcel 5 on Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The heart of downtown was the newest destination for free family-friendly Autumn festivities including pumpkin decorating, carnival games, inflatables, crafts for kids, a petting zoo, and more fun seasonal activities!. Fall Fest took place on Saturday at Parcel 5. The event featured the City of Rochester’s...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Will Rochester experience any of Ian this weekend?

As post-tropical cyclone Ian moved north Friday, clouds slowly filtered in across New York's Southern Tier and eventually into the Rochester area. So the question for the weekend, weather-wise, is will there be any sensible effect from Ian on the area?. Fortunately, the biggest impact that Ian will have on...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester named 6th-best U.S. metro area for golf

A new study from Golf Workout Program names Rochester as the sixth-best large metropolitan area in the U.S. for golf. The highest-ranking city in the Eastern U.S., Rochester trailed only Tucson, Phoenix, Riverside-San Bernardino, Tulsa and Los Angeles on the list. Despite a below-average ranking for weather, Rochester earned high...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Baby

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Meet Baby, a three and a half year old mixed-breed dog. Baby is a real lover girl. She has a gorgeous dark brown coat with some white just for trim. Her tail is in constant motion and the white tip looks like a blur when she is seriously wagging it. Baby tips the scales at a solid 90 pounds, and she does not realize just how big she really is, wanting to be a lap dog given the chance.
ROCHESTER, NY
geneseo.edu

Geneseo's Own Ben Ludlow '23

Ben Ludlow '23 is an accounting major from Geneseo, NY. Ludlow works hard and has fun while doing it! When he's not focusing on coursework or swimming on SUNY Geneseo’s Blue Wave swim team, Ludlow runs a farm stand selling surplus produce from his garden. Watch the video below...
GENESEO, NY

