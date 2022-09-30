ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Helping Springfield cats find homes with Watching Over Whiskers

By John Paul Schmidt
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tlaea_0iGp4keR00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week for our Pet Connection, we went to visit some of the feline residents at the Watching Over Whiskers shelter to meet some new friends.

Marci Bowling of Watching Over Whiskers showed us around a cat dorm at the shelter, where a handful of cats who are up for adoption were playing and hanging out.

Help Springfield cats with Watching Over Whiskers

“The kitten season has taken its toll on us, if you will,” Bowling said. Watch the video above to meet the cats. The young adult cats were raised by the organization for about a year and are looking for their next homes.

As always, Watching Over Whiskers needs fosters and adopters. WOW is also looking for volunteers to help care for the cats at the shelter.

This month, the nonprofit has several microchip clinics for the community to take advantage of. People can also join the twice-monthly meet-and-greets at pet stores and the Watching Over Whiskers headquarters on the second and third Saturday of October. On Oct. 29, WOW is holding a big fundraiser.

You can get information about these events and the cats they benefit on the Watching Over Whiskers website and Facebook page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

How to have a safe Halloween in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Doctor Laura Waters, a pediatrician at Mercy Hospital, joined us on Daybreak this morning to talk about what you can do to keep your kids safe this Halloween. Costumes Having a good and safe Halloween starts with safe costumes: Avoid costumes that are too long so that your kids don’t trip over […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

‘It feels like the loss of an icon’: neighbors react after historic Springfield home is torn down

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – University Heights is known as one of several historic neighborhoods in town. “The University Heights area was the next iteration of the Phelps Grove Park area,” Sellars said. “A very pastoral beautiful area with nice big houses. National Street was a little two-lane street that was completely encapsulated with beautiful trees.” Neighbors […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Loretta Lynn death: why her music is so special to a Springfield family

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – People across the Ozarks are remembering the country music icon, Loretta Lynn, who died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. In Springfield, one family has a special connection to the star. Johnny Mullins wrote some of Lynn’s greatest hits. “There’s Blue Kentucky Girl and Success,” said Peggy Mullins, wife to Johnny. “Success […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Lifestyle
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Springfield, MO
Pets & Animals
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KOLR10 News

Can you guess MO’s most searched Halloween costume?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Halloween is one time of the year when you can transform into someone or something you’ve never been before. All Home Connections conducted a report on the most popular Halloween costume in each state. According to the report, this year, witches and cats were the most searched costumes in 22 states. Witches […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Celebrate Springfield aims to bring locals together

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Dozens came to Jordan Valley Park in Springfield today wrapping up a month-long series of celebrating the city in September. People were able to experience all the things Springfield has to offer from local shops, food, and music. We spoke with a mother who bought her kid out to enjoy the event. She […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Whiskers#Volunteers#Ne Springfield#Wow#Nexstar Media Inc
nixa.com

Remembering K9 Jannie

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of retired K9 Jannie. Jannie passed away on September 11, 2022 surrounded by those that loved her most. K9 Jannie will be laid to rest at Rivermonte Pet Cemetery in Springfield. As we mourn her passing, we want to thank...
NIXA, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Large grass fire visible for miles, SW of Joplin

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KOAM News Now) – The Redings Mill Fire Protection District has released what caused a large fire southwest of Joplin Monday night. According to a Facebook post, the fire started from an unattended trash fire. Late Monday afternoon, Redings Mill F.D. responded to the field fire in the area of Bison Road and Douglas Fir Road. Firefighters found...
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

City council allows new building on historic Commercial Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — At the Springfield City Council meeting on Oct. 3, city leaders voted on and discussed several businesses and properties around the city. Perhaps one of the most significant was allowing the construction of a 37,533-square-foot mixed-use building at 425 West Commercial Street and 1824 North Lyon Avenue. “This is the first significant […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Garth Brooks fans unable to get into the concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena because of traffic, crowd

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Garth Brooks is appearing at the new Bass Pro Thunder Ridge Nature Arena Branson for the weekend of September 30 through October 2. The sold-out show was a hit for many who attended on September 30. However, many others were unable to even get into the venue due to miles of traffic and few shuttles from parking lots to the concert. Maricalla Cossich and her husband decided to spend their fifth anniversary seeing Garth Brooks. They spent $400 on tickets for themselves and friends and a parking pass. They left their home in Bolivar at 3 p.m. When they arrived at the venue, they waited in line to get to their assigned parking spot for over an hour. Once they parked, they saw hundreds of people in line for the shuttle.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield pedestrian deaths are outpacing 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- We do not have the 2022 annual report left with almost three months left to go this year but in 2021 there were eight fewer crashes compared to 2020. However, the number of fatal crashes involving pedestrians is on pace to increase compared to last year.  Just days after a city-wide event promoting […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Man charged with Halloween DWI murder

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested this morning as the result of an investigation into a hit-and-run murder that happened during Halloween a year ago. Donald R. Pierce, Jr., 49, of Rogersville, was charged on Sept. 30 of 2022 in connection to a murder on Halloween of 2021. A warrant was put out for […]
ROGERSVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy