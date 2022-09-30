ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBOC

Police Investigating Assault with Knife in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- Police are investigating an assault with a knife that happened near a bank Saturday morning in Salisbury. Police say the assault happened just before 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the M&T Bank on S. Salisbury Blvd. No word on any injuries. There is no threat to...
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

One Person Sent to Hospital Following Felton Shooting

FELTON, Del.- One person was sent to the hospital after being shot Saturday night in Felton. Delaware State Police say the shooting happened before 11 p.m. at Canterbury Crossing. Police learned that one person had been shot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. For the...
FELTON, DE
WTOP

Howard Co. police charge 9 men for home burglaries

Nine men have been charged with crimes related to home burglaries in Howard County, Maryland. The suspects are from two groups that targeted residences in the county in May and September, according to a statement from Howard County Police Department. While investigating one group on Sept. 3, police said they...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Man Found Guily of Murder in Shooting Death of Man in 2021

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man has been convicted of murder after a man was shot and killed inside a home in April of last year. On Wednesday, Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, Honorable S James Sarbanes, convicted Drequan Savage of Second-Degree Murder, First Degree Assault, and the Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony in connection to the murder of Gerald Nash on April 7, 2021.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Man left in stable condition following a shooting in Felton

FELTON, Del. – A man is now in stable condition following a shooting in Felton. On October 1, 2022, around 10:53 P.M. police responded to Canterbury Crossing for a reported shooting. The investigation revealed that a victim sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where they remain in stable condition. At this time, only a limited amount of information is available for the safety of the victim.
FELTON, DE
WTOP

Man killed in Northwest DC shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest D.C. late Sunday morning. D.C. police responded after reports of a shooting just before noon in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW. At the scene, responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who died at the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
WBOC

DSP Investigating Serious Crash

SMYRNA, Del.- Police are on the scene for a serious crash near the Smyrna Rest Area Sunday evening. Delaware State Police say N. Dupont Blvd. will be close for an extended period of time as police investigate. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes to avoid delays. The investigation is...
SMYRNA, DE
WBOC

Salisbury Man Convicted of Attempted Murder

SALISBURY, Md. - A 24-year-old Salisbury man has been convicted of attempted first-degree murder and firearm charges related to an October 2021 shooting in Salisbury. According to prosecutors, on Oct. 23 of last year, Markell Purnell and another suspect became involved in an altercation with patrons outside of Guido's Burritos on South Salisbury Boulevard. It is believed that this was an attempt at retaliation connected to a previous altercation.
SALISBURY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man in critical condition after being shot multiple in Owings Mills

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 4500 block of Brightwater Court in Owings Mills.At around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the scene and located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.Medics then transported the gunshot victim to an area hospital. Police said he remains in critical condition.Anyone who may have information about this crime or the individual(s) who committed it is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. 
OWINGS MILLS, MD
Bay Net

Calvert Man Convicted Of Two Counts Of First Degree Assault

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey reports that on September 28, 2022, Adam Commodore, age 41, was found guilty of two counts of felony first degree assault, as well as two counts of reckless endangerment, following a trial before the Honorable Mark S. Chandlee of the Calvert County Circuit Court. The case was prosecuted by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

18-year-old killed in Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - An 18-year-old man was killed after a shooting Saturday night in Northeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded the 1300 block of Adams Street around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday. Once there, officers discovered the 18-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, who was identified...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Driver shot in the cheek on York Road in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man was shot in the face Thursday night while driving in North Baltimore, police said. The victim, a 52-year-old man, flagged down an officer around 9:45 p.m. and told them he had been shot in the 5900 block of York Road, police said. He was shot in the cheek. The victim was hospitalized for treatment of the non-life-threatening wound. Investigators are trying to determine whether the shooting was targeted or random. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2455. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Multiple correctional officers injured in assault at ECI

WESTOVER, Md. – 47 ABC has learned that five correctional officers suffered non-life threatening injuries when they were assaulted by inmates in a housing unit at Eastern Correctional Institution Wednesday evening. We’re told four officers were taken to a local hospital, while the fifth officer’s injuries were less serious....
