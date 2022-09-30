Read full article on original website
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Oct. 3, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Oct. 3:. On 09-26-22 deputies were dispatched to the area of CTH Q and USH 51 in the Town of Scott for a driving complaint. It was reported that a vehicle was observed weaving in the roadway. Deputies located the suspect vehicle and stopped it to investigate the complaint. They made contact with the driver, a woman, 48, from St. Louis, Mo., and found her to be under the influence of intoxicants. Following a series of sobriety tests she was placed under arrest for first offense OWI.
Northwoods Fall Art Tour begins Friday, Oct. 7
NORTHERN WISCONSIN – Northern Wisconsin art enthusiasts will have the opportunity to witness the creative process up close and personal during the Northwoods Fall Art Tour, slated for Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9. “The tour features a diverse selection of some of the best painters, photographers, potters,...
Dig Pink: Hatchets raise more than $2,000.00 for Ties That Bind Us
TOMAHAWK – The Tomahawk Hatchet volleyball team hosted Dig Pink night and took on Medford last week. The Tomahawk Hatchet volleyball team swept Northland Pines on Dig Pink night on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The scores were 25-13, 25-13 and 25-12. Coach Keith Hanse explained that the team held a...
Barbara J. Vigue
Barbara J. Vigue, age 65, of Tomahawk, passed away on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at her home. The daughter of George Myron and Jacqueline Dandy, Barb was born in Bangor, Maine, on July 11, 1957. Barb attended high school in Rhode Island and began work as a Certified Nursing Assistant,...
Coleman rolls in shutout of Tomahawk
TOMAHAWK – The Tomahawk Hatchet football team traveled to Coleman on Friday, Sept. 30 and fell by a score of 36-0. The Hatchets ended the game with 133 total yards, while the Cougars racked up 452. Most of the offense in the game came on the ground. Tomahawk ran...
