extrainningsoftball.com
The Last Inning (Oct. 3, 2022): Spotlighting Firecracker Leilani Bustamante, Camping, Verbals, ‘Get At Me Dog’ & HOTD Vibes
Get on board with Extra Inning Softball’s regular feature, The Last Inning!. We are scouring the Internet and Social Media and keeping our ears to the street for the latest going on in the softball community. To contribute information, insights, thoughts or content ideas, email us at [email protected]...
Friends create GoFundMe for Gavin Escobar's widow and children
SAN DIEGO — An SDSU teammate of Gavin Escobar is trying to help the former Aztec and NFL player's family in their time of need. Last week the Riverside County Sheriff's reported Escobar and his friend had been killed while rock climbing near Idyllwild. Ten years ago, Escobar played...
KESQ
Fundora family, Sebastian and Gabriela, to showcase skill in respective fights Saturday in Southern California
Coachella born and raised fighters Sebastian and Gabriela Fundora have respective fights Saturday, October 8th at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. Sebastian, 24-years-old and nicknamed the "Towering Inferno" will bring his undefeated record (19-0, 13 KO's) to the ring to defend his interim WBC title against former title challenger Carlos Ocampo. The main event fight will be live on SHOWTIME, headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.
Highlights: Santiago (Corona) and Westchester girls basketball battle at H.O.P.E. Showcase
LA HABRA, Calif. – In a battle of a couple squads coming off of strong playoff runs, Santiago (Corona) took down Westchester 47-35 on Saturday at the H.O.P.E. Showcase. The Sharks held off a strong scoring night from Rylei Waugh and looked the part of a CIFSS 2-A champion.
Black Tech Pioneer Edward Chow, Who Overcame Racism To Build One of the Largest Data Computing Firms in L.A. Dies at 83
Edward Chow, an Army veteran and Black-owned tech founder who started his company in Los Angeles during the 1960s, died at 83. The Kansas City Star reports Chow passed away last month of lung cancer and is survived by his wife, Maggie Robinson, and four children, two brothers, two sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area
Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
inlandempire.us
GIA among six organizations receiving $100M to accelerate institutional transformation
On Sept. 15, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced that Growing Inland Achievement (GIA) would be one of six intermediary organizations in the nation to lead transformation efforts at more than 250 U.S. colleges and universities in the next five years. This collective postsecondary transformation effort is the first of its kind at this scale in American higher education. Approximately $9.5M of the Foundation’s total $100M investment will flow directly to the Inland Empire to support student success efforts at Riverside County and San Bernardino County higher education institutions.
dailytitan.com
Remove Founding Fathers' names from public schools
Several public schools in Orange County are named after notable American figures with questionable pasts. Despite its racially diverse population, Orange County grapples with its reputation of racism. Removing the names of American Founding Fathers from these schools is the bare minimum that city officials and school administrators can do...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Coyote sneaks into bathroom at Riverside area middle school
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A coyote snuck into the bathroom of a Riverside middle school Monday morning, and its capture and release were caught on video. Riverside County Animal Services received calls from Mission Middle School shortly before 9 a.m. about the animal. When the officer got there, staff members told him that they'd seen the coyote nearby over the past few weeks, but it had never gotten on campus.
thepalmspringspost.com
Kitschy, kooky, and cool: Local couple has chronicled it all, collected it on a new website
A chance encounter with a 150-foot pink dinosaur familiar to many in the Coachella Valley led two Palm Springs transplants to take more than 130 adventures. The adventures are chronicled on a website that serves as a guidebook to all things kitschy and kooky in the desert and beyond. If...
iebusinessdaily.com
Banning grocery store gets new name
Rio Ranch Market in Banning has undergone a name change without a change in ownership. The store at 3317 W. Ramsey St. is now a Cardenas Market and will serve the San Gorgonio Pass, according to a statement. A grand opening ceremony is scheduled to be held Wednesday that will...
citynewsgroup.com
City of Moreno Valley Accepts Military Appreciation Banner and Paver Applications
The City of Moreno Valley encourages residents to submit applications for Military Appreciation Banners and Pavers by October 10. The City installs Military Appreciation Banners and Pavers around City Hall and March Air Reserve Base in support of local military personnel and their families. The program also promotes patriotism and pride throughout our community by recognizing residents who currently serve or have served in the past.
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested List
According to the results of a July survey, the City of Angels continues to hold the position of having the second-highest rat infestation in the United States.On Orkin's yearly list of the "Top 50 Rattiest Cities," Los Angeles again finished in second place, behind only Chicago.
Holzmann: Orange County’s Spiraling Unnatural Death Crisis
It is now Fall and it looks like a cold, cruel winter ahead for the most vulnerable in Orange County. The Sheriff’s Department recently released its Coroner’s Report for 2021 and the numbers are terrifying. Overdose deaths spiked from 487 in 2020 to 937 in 2021, an almost...
L.A. rental assistance lottery waitlist opens up after five years
For the first time in five years, the waitlist for a rental assistance lottery program for low-income Los Angeles residents is opening up. The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program will help up to 30,000 households by paying a portion of their rent paid, according to the Los Angeles Housing Authority. The program provides rental […]
foxla.com
Bad Bunny honors Kobe and Gigi Bryant during Los Angeles concert
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Vanessa Bryant was in attendance as Bad Bunny honored Kobe and Gigi Bryant during his sold-out concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Saturday night. Vanessa Bryant said the Puerto Rican reggaetón superstar invited her to the show and she was welcome to bring whomever she wanted.
coronaca.gov
Get 'em While They're Pink!
Your Corona Fire Department and Corona Police Department is participating in the Pink Patch Project. The innovative project is a public awareness campaign designed to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer and to support breast cancer research organizations in combating this devastating disease. Officers and firefighters will have...
NBC Los Angeles
Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County
Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your Address
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just want that extra touch, these are the best places to buy steaks in greater LA. Where to buy the best steaks in Los AngelesCredit: Marconda's Meats.
