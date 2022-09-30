Read full article on original website
KYTC: US 60 closing for small truss removal
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say US 60 will be closing for a small truss removal Tuesday. According to a press release, the implosion of the small 161 ft. steel truss at the Spottsville Bridge has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 4. Officials say that...
Coal company expands mining operations in western Kentucky
A coal company is building a new facility in western Kentucky. Riverview Coal LLC operates a massive underground coal mine in Union County. The new $35 million facility will be built in neighboring Henderson County, according to a media release from the Kentucky governor’s office. The project will create...
Union Co. under burn ban order, officials say
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Union County is under a burn ban after officials say dry conditions are making it unsafe for fires. According to an executive order, dry and warm weather conditions have created a danger of wildfires in the county. All outdoor burning is prohibited. Union County Judge...
Electric Vehicles for Evansville hosts first EV drive-in event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Electric Vehicles for Evansville is looking to help people that want to make the shift to electric. The popularity of electric vehicles has only skyrocketed in recent years. The popular energy change has also had people wondering if the switch is worth their money. Electric Vehicles...
EPD makes final safety preparations ahead of 2022 Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is working on its final preparations before the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Police say they start preparations months in advance, such as which officers will be working the festival and where they will be stationed. EPD Sgt. Anna Gray says...
2 children airlifted after serious crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says eight people were hurt in a drunk driving accident that sent two children to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials tell us the accident happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 2830 and Wrights Landing Road. Detectives believe a Ford F-150 ran through […]
KSP investigating fatal house fire in McLean County
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fire in Sacramento that state troopers say turned fatal on Saturday morning. KSP officials say the fire broke out in the 300 block of Garrett Street around 8:45 a.m. Officials say there was only one person in the house....
Crash closes SB I-165 in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Daviess County say southbound lanes were closed on Interstate 165 Friday morning. One lane had been closed since about 6 a.m. because a tractor trailer overturned. Both lanes were closed around 8 a.m. to move the truck. The road is back open.
KSP investigating three-vehicle injury collision
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say they received a call from the McLean County Sheriff’s Department about a multiple vehicle injury collision. According to a press release, that crash happened Thursday around 5 p.m. on KY 81 near Drain Pond Road...
City of Sacramento under boil water advisory
SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Sacramento is under a boil advisory after a water main broke on Saturday afternoon. Sacramento Water Works told 14 News the main broke around 2 p.m. Officials say the boil advisory will last at least the next several hours and all customers will...
Western Ky. officials still waiting on substantial tornado relief funding
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Nearly 10 months later, and over $9 million spent. Officials say recovery in Western Kentucky has been a lengthy process. “It’s a huge toll so far that we’ve spent to help clean up the areas of the county that were hit by the tornado,” said Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield.
Hufnagel runs his way into USI cross country record books
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Senior Noah Hufnagel (Santa Claus, Indiana) used a record-breaking performance to lead University of Southern Indiana Men’s Cross Country to an 18th-place finish out of 31 teams in the gold race of the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic Saturday morning at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park.
Evansville, Indiana Law Enforcement Provides Security For One Of The Largest Street Festivals in America
The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival brings around 200,000 visitors to Franklin Street, and it takes a lot of planning to ensure everyone has a safe experience. Interview with Officer Taylor Merriss, Evansville Police Department's Special Projects Coordinator. Officer Taylor Merriss with the Evansville Police Department took on a...
Evansville auto-dealer donates car to non-profit group
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After their car was hit in an accident last week, Foster Care in the U.S. now has a new set of wheels. Organization leaders say thanks to the Audubon Chrysler Center, they now have a new Dodge Journey for the non-profit. Foster Care in the U.S....
Tanker truck roll over in Washington leaves one injured
According to the Washington Township Fire Department, A91 crews responded to a tanker truck roll over on Friday near Boyd Grain.
Invasive species found in Knox County
One Knox County agency wants people to be on the lookout for an invasive species. Knox County Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area says small carpet grass has been spotted for the first time in the county. Small Carpetgrass or Arthraxon hispidus originated in Japan and Eastern Asa. It grows up...
Fire damages homes on 5th Avenue and Uhlhorn Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters are assessing damage after a house fire just off Fulton Avenue on Thursday. Two homes were close together, and the fire damaged both. The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. There is no report of injuries associated with this fire. Eyewitness News will keep you updated.
