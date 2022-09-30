Read full article on original website
Man Armed With Sword Shot by Officers in East-Central Minnesota
North Branch, MN (KROC-AM News) - Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were dispatched to east central Minnesota Friday night to investigate an officer-involved shooting. An initial report from the BCA indicates Chisago County Sheriff's deputies and officers from the North Branch Police Department responded around 10 PM...
Minnesota Man Killed in Twin Cities Motorcycle Crash
Golden Valley, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed after a motorcycle crashed into a road sign Tuesday afternoon in Golden Valley. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the motorcycle was traveling east on Highway 394 near Highway 100 in the left lane when the driver attempted to pass traffic.
Minnesota Man Killed After Vehicle Rolls into Lake
Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in the Brainerd Lakes area claimed the life of a Blaine man Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Nicolas James Engen was traveling south on Hwy. 371 when he went off the road into the right hand ditch around 3:15 p.m. The report says his vehicle then rolled into West Twin Lake.
Death Toll in Minnesota Crash Rises to 3
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol says a third person has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in western Minnesota over the weekend. The initial crash report said 83-year-old Gertrude Faber had been transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the wreck in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon. A Tuesday update of the report indicates Faber had succumbed to her injuries.
Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
Minnesota Woman Accused of Murdering Son is Competent For Trial
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - After reviewing the results of psychological evaluations, a judge in the Twin Cities has ruled a 28-year-old woman is competent to stand trial for the shotgun slaying of her six-year-old son. The ruling was issued today in the case of Julissa Thaler of Spring Park....
Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearm Charge
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to a federal firearm charge. The United State Attorney's Office of Minnesota said 29-year-old Ezell Tribett of Brooklyn Center, pleaded guilty on September 21st to one count of possessing a firearm as a felon. Court documents said Tribett...
Over 600 Fentanyl-Laced Pills Seized in Minnesota Drug Raid
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in central Minnesota are reporting the seizure of over 600 counterfeit painkillers they say are laced with fentanyl. A news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence in Willmar on Monday. Authorities reported finding 625 counterfeit oxycodone pills that tested positive for fentanyl.
