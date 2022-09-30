PITTSBURGH (AP) — There was no doubt in Zach Wilson's mind. None. And the second-year New York Jets quarterback had no interest in keeping his confidence to himself. So walking into the huddle late in the fourth quarter on Sunday, the Jets down by three in a place the franchise had won just once in over a half-century of trying, Wilson let it be known he wasn't settling for a field goal and a chance at overtime.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO