ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Backup QB Rush wins again as Cowboys beat Commanders 25-10

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cooper Rush scrambled to his right, scanning the end zone for a target on a potential go-ahead touchdown. Dak Prescott's backup found one he hadn't played with yet in a remarkable run as the super sub for the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Panthers seeking experienced head coach post-Matt Rhule?

Rhule is under “heavy scrutiny” from David Tepper, and the franchise’s fifth-year owner is losing patience with the former successful college coach, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com notes. As we heard last weekend, no firing is imminent. Rhule (11-25 in two-plus seasons) remains tied to a seven-year, $62M contract he signed in 2020.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Citrus County Chronicle

Bucs TE Brate allowed to re-enter game after concussion

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate sat out the second half of Sunday night’s 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion after earlier colliding with a teammate and being allowed to re-enter the game. Brate was shaken up just before...
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Undefeated Eagles spoil Pederson's return, top Jaguars 29-21

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Haason Reddick split his family's loyalties over his first five seasons. The New Jersey native and former Temple standout always had his parents and friends rooting for him — and for teams that weren't the hometown Philadelphia Eagles. Reddick closed that fissure when the linebacker...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Wilson rallies Jets past Pickett, Steelers 24-20

PITTSBURGH (AP) — There was no doubt in Zach Wilson's mind. None. And the second-year New York Jets quarterback had no interest in keeping his confidence to himself. So walking into the huddle late in the fourth quarter on Sunday, the Jets down by three in a place the franchise had won just once in over a half-century of trying, Wilson let it be known he wasn't settling for a field goal and a chance at overtime.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Jacobs, defense lead Raiders to 1st win, 32-23 over Broncos

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Josh Jacobs ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns, Amik Robertson returned a fumble 68 yards for a score and the Las Vegas Raiders won their first game of the season, 32-23 over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. After opening their first season under coach...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals
Citrus County Chronicle

Allen rallies Bills to win after Ravens' 4th-down try fails

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Bass kicked a 21-yard field goal on the game’s final play, and Josh Allen rallied the Buffalo Bills from a 17-point deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 on Sunday. With the score tied at 20 in the final quarter, the Ravens (2-2) had...
BALTIMORE, MD
Citrus County Chronicle

Broncos' offense hurt by awful 3rd quarter in loss to Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Russell Wilson had his most productive day with the Broncos, but it wasn't enough to overcome numerous mistakes and an awful third quarter by Denver's offense in a 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. “I thought we battled in a tough environment....
DENVER, CO
Citrus County Chronicle

High-profile QBs on new teams had another rough week

High-profile quarterbacks on new teams had a rough week. Russell Wilson finally got Denver’s offense moving, but the Broncos lost to Las Vegas 32-23. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
DENVER, CO
Citrus County Chronicle

Vikings safety Cine needs surgery on 'lower-leg fracture'

LONDON (AP) — Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine sustained a “lower-leg fracture” against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and will stay in London to undergo surgery, coach Kevin O'Connell said. Cine was carted off the field in the first quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in what...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Citrus County Chronicle

Pujols hits 702nd HR, ties Ruth in RBIs, Cardinals lose 7-5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 702nd career home run and tied Babe Ruth for second on the all-time RBI on Sunday, but the Pittsburgh Pirates took the game from the St. Louis Cardinals 7-5. Yadier Molina and Pujols, who will retire at the end of the season, were honored in a 46-minute ceremony prior to their last regular-season home game. Pujols called it “pretty awesome” and “a great day.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Citrus County Chronicle

Braves sweep Mets, take 2-game lead in East with 3 remaining

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson knew the Atlanta Braves were too talented to stay in a season-long slump. That's why no one panicked when the New York Mets' division lead swelled to double digits in May. Now the Braves are on the cusp of another NL East title.
QUEENS, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Phillies top Nats, cut magic number to 1 in NL wild-card bid

WASHINGTON (AP) — J.T. Realmuto's Phillies now need just one more victory — or one more loss by the Milwaukee Brewers — to end Philadelphia's 11-year postseason drought. And the three-time All-Star catcher in his ninth season in the big leagues finally wants a taste of the playoffs himself, too.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Mooresville triumphs against Providence

Mooresville 40, Providence 28: CHARLOTTE—Mooresville stepped out of Greater Metro Conference play Thursday night and defeated Providence. Jawarn Howell finished with 17 carries for 141 yards and three touchdowns. Teammate Kyjuan Westmoreland added 74 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries. The Blue Devils (5-1) led 21-7 at halftime...
MOORESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy