NFL coaches fired: Matt Rhule, Kliff Kingsbury on the hot seat
The 2022 regular season is four weeks in, meaning it’s time for the list of NFL coaches fired will rapidly
Backup QB Rush wins again as Cowboys beat Commanders 25-10
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cooper Rush scrambled to his right, scanning the end zone for a target on a potential go-ahead touchdown. Dak Prescott's backup found one he hadn't played with yet in a remarkable run as the super sub for the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL・
Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky Reacts to Being Benched vs. Jets
After the offense sputtered on Sunday, the quarterback was replaced by rookie Kenny Pickett.
Panthers seeking experienced head coach post-Matt Rhule?
Rhule is under “heavy scrutiny” from David Tepper, and the franchise’s fifth-year owner is losing patience with the former successful college coach, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com notes. As we heard last weekend, no firing is imminent. Rhule (11-25 in two-plus seasons) remains tied to a seven-year, $62M contract he signed in 2020.
Bucs TE Brate allowed to re-enter game after concussion
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate sat out the second half of Sunday night’s 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion after earlier colliding with a teammate and being allowed to re-enter the game. Brate was shaken up just before...
Undefeated Eagles spoil Pederson's return, top Jaguars 29-21
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Haason Reddick split his family's loyalties over his first five seasons. The New Jersey native and former Temple standout always had his parents and friends rooting for him — and for teams that weren't the hometown Philadelphia Eagles. Reddick closed that fissure when the linebacker...
Wilson rallies Jets past Pickett, Steelers 24-20
PITTSBURGH (AP) — There was no doubt in Zach Wilson's mind. None. And the second-year New York Jets quarterback had no interest in keeping his confidence to himself. So walking into the huddle late in the fourth quarter on Sunday, the Jets down by three in a place the franchise had won just once in over a half-century of trying, Wilson let it be known he wasn't settling for a field goal and a chance at overtime.
Jacobs, defense lead Raiders to 1st win, 32-23 over Broncos
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Josh Jacobs ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns, Amik Robertson returned a fumble 68 yards for a score and the Las Vegas Raiders won their first game of the season, 32-23 over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. After opening their first season under coach...
Allen rallies Bills to win after Ravens' 4th-down try fails
BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Bass kicked a 21-yard field goal on the game’s final play, and Josh Allen rallied the Buffalo Bills from a 17-point deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 on Sunday. With the score tied at 20 in the final quarter, the Ravens (2-2) had...
Broncos' offense hurt by awful 3rd quarter in loss to Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Russell Wilson had his most productive day with the Broncos, but it wasn't enough to overcome numerous mistakes and an awful third quarter by Denver's offense in a 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. “I thought we battled in a tough environment....
High-profile QBs on new teams had another rough week
High-profile quarterbacks on new teams had a rough week. Russell Wilson finally got Denver’s offense moving, but the Broncos lost to Las Vegas 32-23. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Vikings safety Cine needs surgery on 'lower-leg fracture'
LONDON (AP) — Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine sustained a “lower-leg fracture” against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and will stay in London to undergo surgery, coach Kevin O'Connell said. Cine was carted off the field in the first quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in what...
HOF Aggie N.C. A&T QB Maseo Bolin takes over the reins of the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame
Former N.C. A&T quarterback Maseo Bolin has the distinct honor of being inducted in his high school, West Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, and college, N.C. A&T State University, Hall of Fames. Bolin started at quarterback all four seasons that he was a member of the N.C. A&T State University...
Pujols hits 702nd HR, ties Ruth in RBIs, Cardinals lose 7-5
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 702nd career home run and tied Babe Ruth for second on the all-time RBI on Sunday, but the Pittsburgh Pirates took the game from the St. Louis Cardinals 7-5. Yadier Molina and Pujols, who will retire at the end of the season, were honored in a 46-minute ceremony prior to their last regular-season home game. Pujols called it “pretty awesome” and “a great day.”
Vote for the Commercial Appeal boys athlete of the week, Sept. 25-Oct. 1
Vote for the Commercial Appeal boys athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll is set to end at noon Thursday. Note: If the poll...
Christian McCaffrey, Laviska Shenault active for Panthers vs. Cardinals
The Carolina Panthers had a pair of key offensive players questionable for their Week 4 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Running back Christian McCaffrey had a thigh injury and receiver Laviska Shenault had a hamstring injury that caused them to miss some practice time. While both were questionable for the...
Braves sweep Mets, take 2-game lead in East with 3 remaining
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson knew the Atlanta Braves were too talented to stay in a season-long slump. That's why no one panicked when the New York Mets' division lead swelled to double digits in May. Now the Braves are on the cusp of another NL East title.
NASCAR news: Conor Daly will drive for TMT Racing in 2022
Conor Daly will drive the No. 50 car for The Money Team Racing in this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Charlotte ROVAL.
Phillies top Nats, cut magic number to 1 in NL wild-card bid
WASHINGTON (AP) — J.T. Realmuto's Phillies now need just one more victory — or one more loss by the Milwaukee Brewers — to end Philadelphia's 11-year postseason drought. And the three-time All-Star catcher in his ninth season in the big leagues finally wants a taste of the playoffs himself, too.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Mooresville triumphs against Providence
Mooresville 40, Providence 28: CHARLOTTE—Mooresville stepped out of Greater Metro Conference play Thursday night and defeated Providence. Jawarn Howell finished with 17 carries for 141 yards and three touchdowns. Teammate Kyjuan Westmoreland added 74 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries. The Blue Devils (5-1) led 21-7 at halftime...
