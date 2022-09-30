Justin Fields followed up a pathetic performance against the Houston Texans with another questionable performance in a loss to the New York Giants. Justin Fields is not the quarterback of the long-term future for the Chicago Bears and it’s becoming more apparent with each passing game. Justin Fields may be the quarterback of the Chicago Bears for the rest of this season and perhaps all of next season if Ryan Poles doesn’t see that he can draft his QB of the future.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO