Chicago, IL

Chicago Tribune

Column: Coach Matt Eberflus sends 2 clear messages — he wants to keep the Chicago Bears roster healthy, and practice matters

Sitting through news conferences with NFL coaches and trying to find something that isn’t filled with clichés or basically repeating principles can be challenging. It’s called coach-speak, and often the coach’s goal is to make it through 15 minutes by saying very little. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is legendary for his ability to say nothing of interest, although he occasionally ...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Giants on the verge of reuniting with multiple Pro Bowler after taking down Bears

The New York Giants are surprisingly 3-1 to start the 2022 NFL season, but they can’t still be regarded as a serious threat to the rest of the NFL. Perhaps a familiar place could help the Giants, particularly their defense, to sustain their form following a 20-12 victory at home over the Chicago Bears Sunday. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, former Giants safety Landon Collins is paying New York a visit, with both sides apparently trying to be partner up again.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago Tribune

Patrick Williams — after a summer of ‘hell’ workouts with DeMar DeRozan — is ready to prove himself in his 3rd Chicago Bulls season

Offseason days with DeMar DeRozan start at 5 a.m. Patrick Williams learned the lesson the hard way, bleary eyed as he sat shotgun in DeRozan’s car on the short drive to the gym in Los Angeles. “Five on the dot. Not 5:01, not 4:59 — 5 a.m.,” Williams said. “You can’t be pulling in the parking lot at 5 a.m. We probably got there at 4:30. I was still sleepy when he came to pick me up.” Those ...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Roster Risers and Fallers After Loss to Giants in NFL Week 4

Bears risers and fallers after ugly loss to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Well that was ugly. The Bears struggled in all three phases, and allowed the Giants to control the game from start to finish. The defense couldn’t stop Saquon Barkley or Daniel Jones in the run game. The offense looked disjointed throughout the day. Critical mistakes on special teams sealed the team’s fate. Sunday’s 20-12 loss was a big failure for Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. system, and a big failure for the Bears.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears Jaquan Brisker Proving His Worth Through First Three Weeks

Chicago Bears rookie Jaquan Brisker is playing like the real deal. The "real deal" means, this kid is good. In fact, he's so good he finds himself ranked in the top 10 of NFL.com's safety power rankings. Jaquan Brisker's Elite Play In 2022. Jaquan Brisker has been an absolute force...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Justin Fields fails to make enough plays to win the game, as Bears lose to Giants

Justin Fields followed up a pathetic performance against the Houston Texans with another questionable performance in a loss to the New York Giants. Justin Fields is not the quarterback of the long-term future for the Chicago Bears and it’s becoming more apparent with each passing game. Justin Fields may be the quarterback of the Chicago Bears for the rest of this season and perhaps all of next season if Ryan Poles doesn’t see that he can draft his QB of the future.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Packers tie Bears with 785 franchise wins

The Packers slipped past the Patriots on Sunday with a 27-24 overtime win. The Bears lost to the Giants on Sunday in a very sloppy game by both teams. With the Packers win and the Bears loss, an important record that the Bears have held for years might fall soon. With Sunday’s sin, the Packers tie the Bears in total franchise wins.
GREEN BAY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Bears want taxpayers’ help for new stadium

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WTVO) — Taxpayers in Arlington Heights may be overruled when it comes to footing the bill for a new NFL stadium. The Chicago Tribune reported that residents have enough signatures for a petition to prohibit tax money from going to a new Bears stadium. The village board is expected to reject it […]
CHICAGO, IL
