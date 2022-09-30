ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Detroit News

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reaches another milestone in home finale

Detroit — The Tigers closed out the home portion of their 2022 schedule on Sunday, hosting the Minnesota Twins, and designated hitter Miguel Cabrera hit yet another career milestone. Cabrera was back in the starting lineup at designated hitter after not appearing in Saturday’s game. It was his 1,000th...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Tigers starting Brendon Davis at third base on Saturday

Detroit Tigers third baseman Brendon Davis is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Minnesota Twins. Davis will man third base after Harold Castro was shifted to second and Jonathan Schoop was benched. In a matchup against Twins' righty Dylan Bundy, our models project Davis to score 5.0 FanDuel points.
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

After Strange Tweet, Vikings 1st-Rounder Awaits Chance

The Minnesota Vikings survived the Detroit Lions in Week 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium, 28-24, and rookie Lewis Cine posted to Twitter about it thereafter. While other players like Justin Jefferson commended the team win on social media, Cine tweeted a photo of himself — either looking mad, sad, determined, or all of the above — with a caption of “Time Will Tell.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Tigers and Twins play in series rubber match

Minnesota Twins (77-81, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (63-93, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (0-0); Tigers: Joey Wentz (2-2, 3.54 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -110, Twins -110 BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins meet...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLive.com

Eric Haase homers as Tigers top Twins, 3-2

DETROIT -- Eric Haase had three hits, including a home run, as the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on Saturday night at Comerica Park. The Tigers (64-93) and Twins (77-81) have split the first two games and wrap up the weekend series on Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Perez leads Royals against the Guardians following 4-hit performance

Kansas City Royals (64-93, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (89-69, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Max Castillo (0-1, 4.98 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (12-8, 2.91 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 195 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -229, Royals +189; over/under is 7...
CLEVELAND, OH
