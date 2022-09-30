Read full article on original website
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reaches another milestone in home finale
Detroit — The Tigers closed out the home portion of their 2022 schedule on Sunday, hosting the Minnesota Twins, and designated hitter Miguel Cabrera hit yet another career milestone. Cabrera was back in the starting lineup at designated hitter after not appearing in Saturday’s game. It was his 1,000th...
Tigers top Twins in Miguel Cabrera’s 1,000th home game
Eric Haase and Victor Reyes hit solo home runs and the Detroit Tigers closed out their home schedule with a
Miguel Cabrera will return to Detroit Tigers for 2023 season: 'We expect Miggy to be here'
No more questions. Miguel Cabrera is coming back in 2023. "We expect Miggy to be here," Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Saturday. "We expect him to do his part...
Tigers starting Brendon Davis at third base on Saturday
Detroit Tigers third baseman Brendon Davis is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Minnesota Twins. Davis will man third base after Harold Castro was shifted to second and Jonathan Schoop was benched. In a matchup against Twins' righty Dylan Bundy, our models project Davis to score 5.0 FanDuel points.
Eric Haase homers as Tigers top Twins, 3-2
DETROIT -- Eric Haase had three hits, including a home run, as the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on Saturday night at Comerica Park. The Tigers (64-93) and Twins (77-81) have split the first two games and wrap up the weekend series on Sunday.
Brendon Davis set for Tigers debut vs. Twins
A minor league player who thought his season was over will get his first major league start for the Detroit
