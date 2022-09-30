ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

DENVER EAT & DRINK

DENVER THINGS TO DO

FOX Sports

College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot

1. Ohio State (5-0) Defeated Rutgers, 49-10 With Buckeyes tailback TreVeyon Henderson out due to injury, Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and five TDs on 21 carries in another statement win for Ohio State. 2. Alabama (5-0) Defeated Arkansas, 49-26 Bryce Young was sidelined for most of the game...
SB Nation

Vikings vs. Saints: Time, TV, stream, and prediction for football from London!

The NFL’s International Series begins in Week 4, with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints traveling across the pond to square off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. The game is scheduled for Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 a.m. ET on the NFL Network and NFL+ (live stream available on FuboTV).
FOX Sports

12 longest active playoff droughts in NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL

The Seattle Mariners have ended a streak that no team should ever want to hold. Following their win on Friday, the Mariners are going to the playoffs for the first time in 21 years. It ends the longest active streak for most seasons without making the playoffs across the four major North American sports leagues.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Kamara inactive for Saints in London game against Vikings

LONDON (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara is inactive for New Orleans' game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday because of a rib injury. Kamara had earlier been listed as questionable but participated in practice this week. Vikings outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith...
FOX Sports

Doug Pederson get standing O, tough loss in Philly return

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug Pederson walked out to a standing ovation from Eagles fans, forever grateful for the former coach’s role in leading the franchise to the 2017 season Super Bowl championship. Pederson walked off the field without his Jaguars jacket. Jason Kelce, the Eagles center and heart...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

NFL Week 4: Chiefs top Buccaneers, Packers outlast Pats in OT

The fourth Sunday of the NFL season came to a close with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs coming away with an impressive double-digit road win over Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Earlier, Dallas beat NFC East rival Washington,. topped Indianapolis on the road, and Seattle won a wild...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Which undefeated teams raise more concern: Michigan, Clemson or USC?

The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew discusses which undefeated teams raise more of a concern: The Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers or the USC trojans. Michigan's J.J. McCarthy only threw ten times in the second half last week, Caleb Williams has slowed down in previous seasons and Clemson barely escaped last week in overtime.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NESN

Chargers WR Keenan Allen Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Texans

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the Houston Texans. Adding insult to injury for a Los Angeles team already dealing with a plethora of injuries, Allen will now miss his third consecutive game after there was hope he would return this week. It has undoubtedly hindered a Chargers offense that is yet to exceed 24 points this season, something they did in 11 of their 17 games last season.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Seahawks’ Legion of Gloom defense has held them back. Can they adjust?

Leave it to the always upbeat Pete Carroll to find a ripple of hope in a sea of sadness. Carroll's Seattle Seahawks switched from a 4-3 to a 3-4 defensive front and designated a new defensive coordinator – former defensive line coach Clint Hurtt – this offseason. Through three weeks, they have one of the worst defenses in the NFL.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Orioles eliminated, assured of ending streak of losing years

NEW YORK (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles knew the end was coming and had left the ballpark by the time they were mathematically eliminated from postseason contention when Cal Raleigh's ninth-inning homer gave Seattle a 2-1 win over Oakland and the American League's final wild-card spot. Baltimore arrived in...
BALTIMORE, MD

