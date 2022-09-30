Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the Houston Texans. Adding insult to injury for a Los Angeles team already dealing with a plethora of injuries, Allen will now miss his third consecutive game after there was hope he would return this week. It has undoubtedly hindered a Chargers offense that is yet to exceed 24 points this season, something they did in 11 of their 17 games last season.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO