Pelicans Season Preview: Naji Marshall Brings Flexibility And Value To Reserve Unit

By David Grubb
 3 days ago

Naji Marshall's value to the New Orleans Pelicans this season goes beyond what's found in a box score.

A look at the names on the roster of the New Orleans Pelicans makes it easy to see head coach Willie Green’s enviable dilemma. Green has more players than he has minutes for them and enough talent at the top that requires plenty of playing time. It's a good problem to have and Naji Marshall just adds to that good kind of headache.

Name: Naji Marshall

Height: 6-7

Pos: Forward

2021-22 Averages: 5.2 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.1 ast

Per 100 Averages: 21.0 pts, 9.5 reb, 4.2 ast

Apr 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8) drives to the basket against Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) and Cameron Johnson in the first half during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

That means the team’s reserves have to be versatile players who can play multiple roles on either end of the court. They have to be willing to go “all out” in the minutes they are given, as Green sends them out in waves like hockey lines. And, most of all, they have to understand that they could be as likely to get a “DNP-CD” on any given night as they are to play an important role on any night of the season.

Perhaps no player exemplifies that type of player better than Naji Marshall. Marshall played in 55 of 82 games for the Pelicans last season. He logged fewer than 10 minutes in 18 contests and more than 20 in 12.

According to ESPN data, Naji Marshall ranked 44th among all small forwards in Real Plus-Minus last season, finishing ahead of players like three-time champion Danny Green, Michael Porter Jr., and Cam Reddish.

Marshall certainly has his flaws. He may be the team’s worst perimeter shooter, converting on just 50 of his 188 career three-point attempts (.266). He can struggle offensively in half-court situations, leading to too many turnovers.

However, he’s still overqualified for the role he plays, making him an incredible value in the bottom third of the roster. What he brings to the Pelicans is a tremendous amount of energy, an infectiously positive attitude, and enough physical skills to make himself a valuable piece on a contending team.

Marshall averaged more deflections per game than Trey Murphy III in fewer minutes and was third on the team in charges drawn. At $1.8 million this season and just over $1.9 million next season, Marshall is one of the better bench values in the league. He should continue to be that again this season.

He’ll continue to create havoc defensively and attack the glass. He’ll continue to run the floor. There will be moments when he helps to change the flow of the game with his relentless energy.

On-court numbers will not tell the tale of Naji Marshall’s season, but he will impact the numbers in the “W” and “L” columns for the Pelicans as they look to lock up a second consecutive playoff appearance.

