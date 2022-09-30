ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelicans Have Sleeper Value Picks In Fantasy Formats

By Chris Dodson
The New Orleans Pelicans have a few players who will help fantasy basketball fans win their leagues this season.

The New Orleans Pelicans have a few players who will help fantasy basketball fans win their leagues this season. Sure, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum will put up useful numbers for the fantasy format but Dyson Daniels and Trey Murphy III could be the sleeper picks that exceed their draft status.

Kira Lewis Jr. will not have the court time to make much of a difference, due to the ongoing rehab process and the short amount of time that will be left to climb the depth chart. In fantasy leagues, he is in the same tier as Garrett Temple. Naji Marshall, Jaxson Hayes, and Jose Alvarado are just one tier above thanks to their limited minutes.

All three could also be left out of the rotation completely for stretches this season. The same reasoning applies to Devonte' Graham, though every Pelican reserve getting minutes will be a popular waiver wire option if this offense plays up to expectations.

On the other end of the fantasy spectrum, Williamson, Ingram, and McCollum are obvious pick-ups it just depends on where they are drafted. Zion is ranked 26th best on NBA.com's official list . Most outlets place the returning All-Star in the first two rounds and well within the Top 30. Despite Williamson's great showing at Media Day and dominant practices, ESPN still has reservations about the risk involved.

Ingram is in the Top 40-50 talent range by most accounts in the format because he only fills certain stat lines but snagging him in the third round would be a wise move. Even though McCollum ran the show if Damian Lillard was not around in Portland, the Lehigh alum is in danger of falling out of the Top 60 because of how much the ball will be shared.

Jonas Valanciunas had a career year in fantasy formats last season and really picked up his production once McCollum was added to the mix. He was the 24th best player last season but now has to split touches and time with Williamson and Larry Nance Jr., dropping the team's starting center down to the Top 70-80 range. The 8th-10th round is a nice landing spot for the Lithuanian, though one ESPN Mock has him as high as the 6th.

Now, McCollum is third or fourth depending on how Herb Jones develops. Jones, sitting at 108 overall, is a borderline Top 100 talent right now on most draft boards but is expected to lead more on offense. Both could be savvy bench stashes to plug and play depending on the night.

Murphy III and Daniels could be the sleeper picks that swing a team manager into the money spots. Neither made the NBA's Top 150 list. Both will have a chance to put up better numbers than Mike Conley (109), Caris LaVert (125), Norman Powell (132), or Chris Boucher (149) just to list a few examples.

Trigga Trey had an up-and-down rookie year, even spending time in the G-League with the Birmingham Squadron. A breakout Play-In game on the road against the L.A. Clippers was all the proof needed that he'd found a renewed confidence. Daniels will have a chance to win the bulk of the reserve guard/wing role minutes before Christmas.

They may not be on Opening Tip fantasy rosters but Murphy III and Daniels will get some run in Willie Green's rotations. If they produce in those roles and keep the minutes, both will be worth a fantasy roster spot in deeper leagues before next Spring.

