ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

New York Mets Promote Top Prospect Francisco Álvarez For Final Stretch

By Gary Phillips
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vk3Qb_0iGp3f8B00

Francisco Álvarez, one of the best prospects in all of baseball, has a chance to impact the Mets as they look to win the National League East.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Baseball's No. 1 prospect is heading to The Show.

The Mets are calling up catcher Francisco Álvarez on Friday, according to multiple reports . Álvarez, just 20 years old, is considered the best prospect in all of baseball by MLB.com . He will join New York just in time for a pivotal three-game series against the Braves, who trail the first-place Mets by one game in the National League East.

Álvarez has split his season between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse, totaling a .260/.374/.511 slash line with 22 doubles, 27 home runs and 78 RBI over 112 games. He hit .234/.382/.443 with six doubles, nine homers and 31 RBI at Triple-A, where he was the level's youngest player for most of the summer.

Álvarez has caught fire over his last 13 games, slashing .362/.483/.596 with three longballs and 13 RBI.

With only six games left in the regular season, now may seem like an odd time for a contender to promote one of the game's premier prospects. But the Mets are looking for help in Atlanta as they try to hold onto their division lead, and they have not gotten much production out of their designated hitters this season. That group has included  Robinson Canó, Daniel Vogelbach, Darin Ruf, Dominic Smith and J.D. Davis, and the position has netted the third-worst fWAR (-1.0), fifth-worst wRC+ (87), fifth-fewest home runs (13) and ninth-worst on-base percentage (.302).

The bulk of Álvarez's big league opportunities, if not all of them, are expected to come at the DH position, per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo .

A right-handed masher, Álvarez raked against left-handed pitchers in the minors this season, hitting .315/.424/.595 with eight homers and 23 RBI over 132 plate appearances. Southpaw Max Fried, who owns a 2.50 ERA this season, is slated to start for the Braves on Friday night.

While Álvarez will only get so many at-bats with a few games left, he could parlay his first cup of major league coffee into a playoff roster spot if he hits well. He is eligible, and the Mets clearly have a need at DH with the postseason looming.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB

Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice

The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
State
New York State
City
Atlanta, NY
City
Binghamton, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
The Spun

Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire

A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
CHICAGO, IL
batterypower.com

Max Fried leaves game after fifth inning

Max Fried was dealing through five innings of Friday’s Braves’ matchup but did not return for the sixth inning. Bally Sports cameras caught Fried throwing up between innings and Collin McHugh took over on the mound in the top of the inning. The Braves needed a good performance...
MLB
FOX Sports

Braves sweep Mets, take 2-game lead in East with 3 remaining

ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson homered for the third straight game, Travis d’Arnaud hit a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning, and Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 5-3 on Sunday night, completing a three-game sweep of their NL East rival and taking a two-game lead in the division with three games to play.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Darin Ruf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#The National League East#Triple A#Rbi
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
569
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy