New York Mets Promote Top Prospect Francisco Álvarez For Final Stretch

Francisco Álvarez, one of the best prospects in all of baseball, has a chance to impact the Mets as they look to win the National League East.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Baseball's No. 1 prospect is heading to The Show.

The Mets are calling up catcher Francisco Álvarez on Friday, according to multiple reports . Álvarez, just 20 years old, is considered the best prospect in all of baseball by MLB.com . He will join New York just in time for a pivotal three-game series against the Braves, who trail the first-place Mets by one game in the National League East.

Álvarez has split his season between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse, totaling a .260/.374/.511 slash line with 22 doubles, 27 home runs and 78 RBI over 112 games. He hit .234/.382/.443 with six doubles, nine homers and 31 RBI at Triple-A, where he was the level's youngest player for most of the summer.

Álvarez has caught fire over his last 13 games, slashing .362/.483/.596 with three longballs and 13 RBI.

With only six games left in the regular season, now may seem like an odd time for a contender to promote one of the game's premier prospects. But the Mets are looking for help in Atlanta as they try to hold onto their division lead, and they have not gotten much production out of their designated hitters this season. That group has included Robinson Canó, Daniel Vogelbach, Darin Ruf, Dominic Smith and J.D. Davis, and the position has netted the third-worst fWAR (-1.0), fifth-worst wRC+ (87), fifth-fewest home runs (13) and ninth-worst on-base percentage (.302).

The bulk of Álvarez's big league opportunities, if not all of them, are expected to come at the DH position, per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo .

A right-handed masher, Álvarez raked against left-handed pitchers in the minors this season, hitting .315/.424/.595 with eight homers and 23 RBI over 132 plate appearances. Southpaw Max Fried, who owns a 2.50 ERA this season, is slated to start for the Braves on Friday night.

While Álvarez will only get so many at-bats with a few games left, he could parlay his first cup of major league coffee into a playoff roster spot if he hits well. He is eligible, and the Mets clearly have a need at DH with the postseason looming.