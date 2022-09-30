QA Commissioners recognize September as National Senior Center Month

CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne’s County Commissioners recognized September 2022 as National Senior Center Month with a proclamation at the Sept. 13 County Commissioner meeting. They ask all residents to recognize the special contributions of the Senior Center participants and the special efforts of the staff and volunteers who work every day to enhance the well-being of the older citizens of our community.

Additionally, Queen Anne’s County Area Agency on Aging is celebrating the month with the theme “Strengthening Community Connections.” They partnered with Queen Anne’s County Parks and Recreation to celebrate with a Beach Blanket Bingo for Senior Center Members at Conquest Beach on Sept. 23. Through the wide array of services, programs and activities, Senior Centers empower older residents of Queen Anne’s County to contribute to their own health and well-being and the health and well-being of their fellow residents of all ages.