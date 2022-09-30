Read full article on original website
Related
walnutport.com
MAP: Pennsylvania voter registration by party in every county
Party affiliation information for Pennsylvania’s 8.7 million voters as of October 11.
walnutport.com
Pa. election 2022: Where Mastriano and Shapiro stand on energy and the environment
Democrat Josh Shapiro wants to further regulate the fracking industry, while Republican Doug Mastriano wants to expand drilling into state parks and forests.
walnutport.com
Why it’s time to start paying Pennsylvania school boards
Column: Many municipal and county officials get paid. Why shouldn’t school boards?
walnutport.com
Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on crime, justice issues
The top candidates for Pennsylvania governor have different stances on increasing opportunities for parole, the use of cash bail, and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
walnutport.com
Chronically ill patients could get easier access to new treatments if Pa. lawmakers act soon
Chronically ill patients could find it easier to get their insurance companies to OK new treatments under a bill Pennsylvania lawmakers are hustling to pass in the final days of the legislative session. Source: pennnews.
walnutport.com
Lehigh Valley IronPigs get preliminary approval from Allentown for $1.5 million in improvements to Coca-Cola Park
The Lehigh Valley IronPigs’ Coca-Cola Park is on track to possibly get $1.5 million in ARPA funds for stadium improvements, as approved during an Allentown Budget and Finance Committee meeting Tuesday. Source: Morningcall.
walnutport.com
Lehigh Valley borough says nation’s first Catholic high school for students battling addiction isn’t operating legally
Kolbe Academy, the nation’s first Catholic high school for students battling addiction, is facing a zoning challenge in its new home in Bath.
walnutport.com
Homeless man who participated in Philadelphia GoFundMe scam sentenced for the conspiracy
A Philadelphia man who pleaded guilty to conspiring with a New Jersey couple on a GoFundMe scam has been sentenced to three years’ probation in federal court.
IN THIS ARTICLE
walnutport.com
Lehigh Valley weather: Coastal storm brings wet and miserable start to week. When will the sun return?
A coastal storm will bring more overcast conditions and rain to the Lehigh Valley area to start the week.
walnutport.com
From the archives: Remembering country music legend Loretta Lynn’s Lehigh Valley performances
Country music legend Loretta Lynn performed numerous shows in the Lehigh Valley, including at the Allentown Fair.
walnutport.com
Comedian David Spade and Beach Boys show coming to Lehigh Valley
The comedian, actor, and “Saturday Night Live” alum is bringing his stand-up show to Bethlehem’s Wind Creek Event center on Feb. 3, it was announced Monday.
Comments / 0