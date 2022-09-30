Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
fox10phoenix.com
'Pets are family. Period': Photos show Florida animals rescued from Hurricane Ian floodwaters
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Government shared several photos of the many pets and animals that were rescued after Hurricane Ian drenched Central Florida with flooding rains. "Pets are family. Period," the government wrote on Facebook. They noted that the pets were rescued along with their owners. Hurricane Ian...
fox10phoenix.com
Hurricane Ian: Arizona woman says her senior parents can't get needed medication in Florida
Florida is in clean up mode after Hurricane Ian, and it will likely take years to repair and rebuild. We're keeping track of two Arizona natives caught in the middle of the storm – and both are getting a crash course in hurricane survival. It's been three days since...
fox10phoenix.com
Post-tropical Ian lashes South Carolina as death toll rises in Florida
A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 17 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of the costliest hurricanes ever to...
fox10phoenix.com
2 Valley women talk about surviving Hurricane Ian
Florida is in clean up mode after Hurricane Ian, and it will likely take years to repair and rebuild. We're keeping track of two Arizona natives caught in the middle of the storm – and both are getting a crash course in hurricane survival.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Photo of the Day - October 2022
Take a look at some of Arizona's beautiful landscapes sent in by FOX 10 viewers. The mountain ranges, sunrises, sunsets, wildlife, parks, canyons, cacti, and even cityscapes have amazing views. If your photo is chosen, it will be showcased on TV during FOX 10 Arizona Morning (weekdays) during the 6:00...
fox10phoenix.com
Jimmy Carter to celebrate 98th birthday with family, baseball in Georgia hometown
PLAINS, Ga. - It's a special day for the oldest-living former U.S. president and Georgia native Jimmy Carter. Carter is celebrating yet another milestone Saturday - his 98th birthday. The former president will celebrate his birthday with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona gas prices: AAA says demand, tight supplies and unplanned maintenance are causing surge
PHOENIX - If you're planning a road trip this weekend, get ready for some sticker shock at the pump. Prices have surged more than 60 cents in the Phoenix area over the past week. According to AAA, an increase in demand, tight supplies, and fluctuating oil prices are behind the...
fox10phoenix.com
Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox10phoenix.com
See ya, triple digits: Phoenix area forecast calls for patio outings as temps cool down
Arizona may finally be able to say summer is behind us as triple-digit temperatures are not in our 10-day forecast. This is great news as many are looking to head outside for dinner on the patio, or maybe a few drinks.
fox10phoenix.com
The Issue Is: Abortion, inflation and other top midterm issues
This week on The Issue Is, the countdown to 2022 midterms continues. First, Elex Michaelson is joined by Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee. Their exclusive conversation during McDaniel’s campaign stop in Southern California, where she knocked on doors alongside Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R-Surfside). Steel is locked in a tight re-election race, one of many close races in Orange County, and the state of California, that could help determine the future of the House of Representatives.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona's monsoon season comes to an end: A look at 2022's wild weather moments
PHOENIX - This year's monsoon season was certainly an active one, with plenty of storm damage across the Phoenix metro area and beyond. Here's a look back at some moments from this summer's wild weather:. Roof collapses at Bashas' store in Peoria. Palm tree struck by lightning. Monsoon rain floods...
fox10phoenix.com
Opponents of Arizona school voucher expansion fail to gather enough signatures
PHOENIX - All Arizona parents now can use state tax money to send their children to private or religious schools or pay homeschooling costs after an effort by public school advocates to block a massive expansion of the state’s private school voucher law failed to collect enough signatures to block it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
Paradise Valley Community Food Bank now opens on Saturdays to feed more people
Phoenix area food banks are getting slammed. It started during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues with high inflation. Larger food banks are adjusting, but that's not so easy for the smaller ones like Paradise Valley Community Food Bank. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more.
Comments / 0