Hear what men leaving Russia say after Putin's 'partial mobilization'
Russian men arriving in airports and at border crossings share their views on President Vladimir Putin’s ‘partial mobilization’ announcement.
Why Vladimir Putin is annexing Ukrainian territory
President Vladimir Putin is set to sign agreements Friday that will absorb into Russia thousands of square miles of Ukrainian territory in what will be the largest forcible annexation of land in Europe since 1945.
Putin ally recommends Russia use low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov on Saturday urged Moscow to consider deploying low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine after Russian forces retreated from the city of Lyman. In a post shared on Telegram, Kadyrov said he believes "more drastic measures should be taken, right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons."
Russia's Main Anti-NATO Unit Retreats During Ukraine Counteroffensive: U.K.
A top Russian unit has retreated from the Kharkiv region amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive, according to a report from the British Ministry of Defense. In its daily intelligence update on the Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, the U.K.'s defense ministry said Russia's capability to counter the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has likely been severely weakened as a result of the casualties it has sustained in Kyiv's push to retake the Kharkiv Oblast (province).
Russians Protesting a Mile From Kremlin: 'Send Putin to the Trenches'
Russian citizens assembled Wednesday in the streets of Moscow to protest President Vladimir Putin's mobilization of 300,000 additional troops in the Ukraine war. Journalist Francis Scarr posted a video on Twitter of a nighttime crowd gathered on Moscow's main pedestrian street of Arbat, shouting, "Send Putin to the trenches!" Arbat Street is located only about a mile from the Kremlin, Putin's official residence.
U.S. Preparing for Russia to Bring War to NATO Countries
Part of a proposed $2 billion aid package would go to of countries neighboring Ukraine that are "potentially at risk of future Russian aggression."
Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.
It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
Kremlin proxies in Ukraine plead to Putin for annexation
Kremlin-backed officials in Ukraine appealed to President Vladimir Putin Wednesday to annex the regions under their control, after the territories held votes denounced by Kyiv and the West as a "sham". Lugansk was the first Russian-controlled region of Ukraine to appeal to Putin to intervene, with the recently captured southern regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson following shortly after.
Putin Isn't Bluffing About Using Nukes, Says European Union: 'Russian Army Has Been Pushed Into A Corner'
Top European officials must not shrug off Vladimir Putin’s recent nuclear threats — in fact, the EU foreign policy chief said Friday that the war had reached a “dangerous moment” with Russia’s army being backed into a corner. What happened: Following last weekend’s referendums, Putin...
Putin 'Going All In' to Turn Ukraine War Into Conflict With NATO, Ally Says
Vladimir Putin is going "all in" to turn the Ukraine war into a conflict with NATO, an ally of the Russian president said ahead of referendums later this month on joining Russia in four occupied regions. Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of RT, the state-controlled Russian media organization, made the remarks on...
Putin's partial military mobilization greeted with enthusiasm on Moscow's streets
President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a partial mobilization of Russia's military was received with a mixture of enthusiasm and concern by people in Moscow.Sept. 21, 2022.
Turkey rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
ISTANBUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday it rejects Russia's annexation of four regions in Ukraine, adding the decision is a "grave violation" of international law.
Ukraine Puts NATO Allies' Support to the Test After Putin Claims Territory
Ukraine announced on Friday that it will be signing an application to accelerate its bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) after Russia annexed four Ukrainian territories. "Today, here in Kyiv, in the heart of our country, we are taking a decisive step for the security of the...
Russian ambassador summoned as Britain imposes new sanctions on Moscow
Britain has ramped up sanctions against Russia, with new measures targeting vulnerable sectors of the economy, in response to President Vladimir Putin’s “illegal” annexation of parts of Ukraine. The Russian ambassador to London, Andrey Kelin, was summoned to the Foreign Office to be told of the UK’s...
US News and World Report
Putin Slams 'Imperialist' West, Says It Fears Russia
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday vowed to defend Russia's "homeland and values" in a defiant speech from the Kremlin in which he announced Russia was annexing four regions from Ukraine and said the West feared Russian culture. Presenting a long list of grievances against the West,...
Biden Administration Throws Cold Water on Ukraine Joining NATO
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan says Ukrainian efforts to join NATO should be taken up "at a different time," throwing cold water on the country's desire to join the international alliance and potentially easing Russian tensions as President Vladimir Putin has begun accelerating rhetoric of potential nuclear war. Ukraine...
HuffPost
Putin Declares Ukrainian Regions Part Of Russia, Defies West
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to annex parts of Ukraine in defiance of international law, vowing to protect the newly incorporated regions by “all available means” in another escalation of his seven-month invasion of the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded...
Ukraine warns of harsh response to Russian recognition of 'worthless' votes
KYIV, Sept 29 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a new warning to Russia of a "very harsh" response by Ukraine if Moscow annexes four Ukrainian regions following what Kyiv and the West say were sham referendums held by Russia at gunpoint.
US hits Russia with sanctions for annexing Ukrainian regions
The U.S. on Friday sanctioned more than 1,000 people and firms connected to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including its Central Bank governor and families of National Security Council members, after President Vladimir Putin signed treaties absorbing occupied regions of Ukraine into Russia, in defiance of international law.The Treasury Department named hundreds of members of Russia's legislature, leaders of the country's financial and military infrastructure and suppliers for sanctions designations. The Commerce Department added 57 companies to its list of export control violators, and the State Department added more than 900 people to its visa restriction list. “We will not stand by as Putin fraudulently attempts to annex parts of Ukraine,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. “The Treasury Department and U.S. government are taking sweeping action today to further weaken Russia’s already degraded military industrial complex and undermine its ability to wage its illegal war.”
NBC News
Putin is ‘trying to scare the West’ with nuclear threats: Fmr. Amb. to Russia
Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul says the United States should pursue arms control agreements, even as the war in Ukraine goes on and Russia moves to annex territory. “It’s in America’s national security interest to have an arms control regime in place,” McFaul said.Sept. 29, 2022.
