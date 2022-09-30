ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Putin ally recommends Russia use low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov on Saturday urged Moscow to consider deploying low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine after Russian forces retreated from the city of Lyman. In a post shared on Telegram, Kadyrov said he believes "more drastic measures should be taken, right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons."
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia's Main Anti-NATO Unit Retreats During Ukraine Counteroffensive: U.K.

A top Russian unit has retreated from the Kharkiv region amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive, according to a report from the British Ministry of Defense. In its daily intelligence update on the Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, the U.K.'s defense ministry said Russia's capability to counter the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has likely been severely weakened as a result of the casualties it has sustained in Kyiv's push to retake the Kharkiv Oblast (province).
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Newsweek

Russians Protesting a Mile From Kremlin: 'Send Putin to the Trenches'

Russian citizens assembled Wednesday in the streets of Moscow to protest President Vladimir Putin's mobilization of 300,000 additional troops in the Ukraine war. Journalist Francis Scarr posted a video on Twitter of a nighttime crowd gathered on Moscow's main pedestrian street of Arbat, shouting, "Send Putin to the trenches!" Arbat Street is located only about a mile from the Kremlin, Putin's official residence.
PROTESTS
Newsweek

Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.

It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
POLITICS
AFP

Kremlin proxies in Ukraine plead to Putin for annexation

Kremlin-backed officials in Ukraine appealed to President Vladimir Putin Wednesday to annex the regions under their control, after the territories held votes denounced by Kyiv and the West as a "sham". Lugansk was the first Russian-controlled region of Ukraine to appeal to Putin to intervene, with the recently captured southern regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson following shortly after.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Russia#Annexation#Foreign Policy#Ne White House#Ukraine War Politics#The Nord Stream 2#The White House
US News and World Report

Putin Slams 'Imperialist' West, Says It Fears Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday vowed to defend Russia's "homeland and values" in a defiant speech from the Kremlin in which he announced Russia was annexing four regions from Ukraine and said the West feared Russian culture. Presenting a long list of grievances against the West,...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Biden Administration Throws Cold Water on Ukraine Joining NATO

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan says Ukrainian efforts to join NATO should be taken up "at a different time," throwing cold water on the country's desire to join the international alliance and potentially easing Russian tensions as President Vladimir Putin has begun accelerating rhetoric of potential nuclear war. Ukraine...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
HuffPost

Putin Declares Ukrainian Regions Part Of Russia, Defies West

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to annex parts of Ukraine in defiance of international law, vowing to protect the newly incorporated regions by “all available means” in another escalation of his seven-month invasion of the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded...
POLITICS
The Independent

US hits Russia with sanctions for annexing Ukrainian regions

The U.S. on Friday sanctioned more than 1,000 people and firms connected to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including its Central Bank governor and families of National Security Council members, after President Vladimir Putin signed treaties absorbing occupied regions of Ukraine into Russia, in defiance of international law.The Treasury Department named hundreds of members of Russia's legislature, leaders of the country's financial and military infrastructure and suppliers for sanctions designations. The Commerce Department added 57 companies to its list of export control violators, and the State Department added more than 900 people to its visa restriction list. “We will not stand by as Putin fraudulently attempts to annex parts of Ukraine,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. “The Treasury Department and U.S. government are taking sweeping action today to further weaken Russia’s already degraded military industrial complex and undermine its ability to wage its illegal war.”
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy